Is There More Downside? - Cramer's Mad Money (10/29/18)

Stocks discussed on the in-depth session of Jim Cramer's Mad Money TV Program, Monday, October 29.

The market had a volatile ride on Monday. It went up and then changed course only to recover partially. Such volatility and declines remind Cramer of the worst declines he has ever seen. This market has similar characteristics.

The crash of 1987 was due to futures and the current one is due to algorithms and ETFs. "They're like machine guns mowing down any buyers, like we saw today," said Cramer. In 1998, hedge funds were selling bank holding due to the threatening fate of banks. However, the Fed announced an emergency rate cut and introduced liquidity in the system. Cramer hopes that Fed takes a similar stance now.

The March 2000 crash was due to overvalued tech stocks. "The economy was robust, but the bankers flooded the market with too many low-quality internet IPOs and secondary offerings, then the whole thing collapsed under its own weight," said Cramer. Today's market is revaluing tech but it's nowhere near inflated compared to 2000.

Lastly, the financial crisis of 2008 came as Fed increased rates 17 times. "Right now, the stock market is signaling that the economy's in for pretty rapid deterioration, just like 2008. We have a Fed that's lamentably unaware of the danger. Fortunately, there's no systemic risk here — we're looking at a normal cyclical downturn, though, linked with some 1987-style overvaluations," he added.

The tariffs are also leading to a scary trade war. Cramer hopes this gives the Fed, a pause on rate hikes. "If Fed chief Jerome Powell actually starts listening to the stock market and wakes up to the damage that tariffs can do to the economy, then maybe he'll shift gears, just like Greenspan did in '98. Then we can bottom and even roar higher. But as long as Powell stays committed to the December hike and three more next year, and the president stays committed to expanding his tariffs, then history says we've got more downside no matter what," concluded Cramer.

Tariffs vs the Fed

The President does not want to change his mind about tariffs and the Fed does not want to change their mind about rate hikes. A combination of both is hurting stocks. "Higher rates and higher tariffs are setting us up for a very difficult end of the year - not to mention 2019 - unless something's done to ameliorate these two different houses of pain," said Cramer.

Trump has been considering tariffs on all Chinese products if trade talks fail. The market is reacting to the news and it's bad for stocks. The Fed rate hikes have the same effect.

"There is no lesser of two evils here. The Fed's insistence on tightening regardless of the data makes for a precipitous course that can't be corrected. The president's intransigence on tariffs makes it difficult to believe that we'll get any help from worldwide growth," said Cramer. Where will investors hide when high quality stocks like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) are going down.

"I want to be constructive here. I want to be less hard-line. But unless someone from the Fed takes notice of the rot underneath this economy and someone from the White House recognizes that our goal with China is to get them to play fair, not to humiliate them across every corner of the earth, then this market's going to keep falling," said Cramer. Both these problems are man-made and the leaders have to be willing to change their mind.

CEO interview - IBM (NYSE:IBM)

IBM announced acquisition of Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) for $34B. Cramer interviewed IBM CEO Ginni Rometty and Red Hat CEO Jim Whitehurst to know what this deal means for both companies.

Rometty said that the first 20% move to the cloud was easy but the remaining 80% will be hard. Combining IBM and Red Hat solves this problem by disrupting the cloud landscape. "It's not just about the 4% revenue boost Red Hat's business provides, but it will also start boosting free cash flow and gross margins in year one," she added.

Whitehurst said that Red Hat will be the way it is and it will help clients grow on their choice of cloud platform. The acquisition is about scale and IBM will help Red Hat to get access to enterprise.

Rometty said that IBM remains in a strong financial position to grow their dividend and have $15B in cash. Their cash flows are strong and they have enough capital for organic growth and acquisitions.

CEO interview - Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Columbia Sportswear reported good earnings and guidance but it reported during a selloff. Cramer interviewed CEO Tim Boyle to know more about the quarter and Boyle's take on tariffs.

Boyle said that the company has been in business for 80 years and they have a solid management that can guide the company through any environment. They started an initiative in 2017 called 'Connect' with an aim to streamline their global operations. The fruits from this will be seen in 2019 and beyond.

Commenting on tariffs, Boyle said, "I think it would hurt our Chinese business. Our U.S. business is supported by products sourced from all over the world, but I think it would do significant damage to the U.S. economy to have that kind of impact on tariffs."

Boyle adds that tariffs on apparel and footwear are the heaviest in merchandise categories in US and the world and they are already working through that. "But when you throw tariffs on a sourcing country like China that's so important for the rest of the world and so important for the U.S., there's no way it's going to mean anything other than higher prices for consumers in the U.S.," he concluded.

Viewer calls taken by Cramer

Total (NYSE:TOT): It has become an accident high yielder. Cramer thinks BP (NYSE:BP) is a buy on 6% yield.

Intelsat (NYSE:I): It has run up a lot. Book partial profits and let the rest run.

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA): Stay out of Chinese stocks due to the trade war.

