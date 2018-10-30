Your 50 Top S&P 500 Stocks For Yield, Gains And Upside For October

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five October top-yield S&P 500 dividend stocks showed 0.75% more net gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Little low-price S&P 500 stocks barely rose to the top.

Broker target-estimated October top ten net gains ranged 28%-41.8% topped by GM 10/25/18. The master list was pre-screened to include firms with net annual returns better than -15%.

"The S&P 500 is widely regarded as the best single-gauge of large-cap U.S. equities. The index includes 500 leading companies and captures approximately 80% coverage of available market capitalization." - us.spindices.com.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated 27.99% To 41.8% Net Gains For Ten S&P 500 Dogs To October 2019

Two of ten top S&P 500 dividend stocks by yield were among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart above). Thus, this yield-based forecast for S&P 500 dogs was graded by Wall St. Wizards as 20% accurate.

Projections were based on estimated dividends from $1,000 invested in each of the highest yielding stocks and their aggregate 1-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts. Note: One-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to October 25, 2019 were:

General Motors Co. (GM) was projected to net $418.13, based on a median of target price estimates from twenty-one analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 55% more than the market as a whole.

Williams Companies (WMB) netted $381.28 based on a median estimate from twenty-one analysts, plus dividends. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility , 53% more than the market as a whole.

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) was projected to net $362.67, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from twenty-three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 42% less than the market as a whole.

Coty Inc. (COTY) was projected to net $358.98, based on a median of target price estimates from seventeen analysts, plus the estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 79% less than the market as a whole.

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) was projected to net $338.62, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from twenty-one analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 54% more than the market as a whole.

Kinder Morgan (KMI) was projected to net $337.06, based on a median target estimates from twenty-one analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 27% less than the market as a whole.

LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) was projected to net $308.48, based on the median of target price estimates from nineteen analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 13% more than the market as a whole.

International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) was projected to net $284.71, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from twenty analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 13% less than the market as a whole.

Seagate Technology (STX) was projected to net $280.63 based on dividends, plus a median target estimate from twenty-seven brokers, less transaction fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 70% more than the market as a whole.

Invesco (IVZ) was projected to net $279.91, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from seventeen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 65% more than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 41.88% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. These gain estimates were subject to average volatility 15% more than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

50 Top S&P 500 Dividend Stocks By Yield

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): 10 Top S&P 500 Dividend Stocks By Yield

Top ten S&P 500 stocks selected 10/25/18 by yield represented six of eleven Morningstar sectors. First place was claimed by one of two from the consumer cyclical sector, L Brands (LB) [1]. The other consumer cyclical representative placed third, Ford Motor Co. (F) [3].

Second place went to the top of two industrials, Iron Mountain (IRM) [2], which was trailed in seventh place by Nielsen Holdings N.V. (NLSN) [7]. A lone communication services representative placed fourth, AT&T (T) [4].

A lone technology pup claimed fifth place, Seagate Technology [5]. The first of three real estate sector representatives, placed sixth, Macerich Co. (MAC), followed in ninth and tenth by Ventas (VTR) [9] and HCP, Inc. (HCP) [10].

Then, a representative from financial services placed eighth, Invesco Ltd. [8], to complete the S&P 500 top ten by yield for October.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Top Ten S&P 500 Dogs Showed 24.42% To 39% Upsides To October 2019; (31) Two Low Downsiders, VTR & WELL averaged -1.53%

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 0.75% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced S&P 500 Dividend Stocks To October 2019

Ten top S&P 500 dividend dogs were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking. The master list was pre-screened to only include firms with net returns greater than -15%.

As noted above, top ten S&P 500 dividend dogs selected 10/25/18 showing the highest dividend yields represented six of eleven in the Morningstar sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield S&P 500 Dogs (32) Delivering 17.88% Vs. (33) 17.75% Net Gains by All Ten Come October 2019

$5,000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Dividend S&P 500 kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 0.75% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The eighth lowest priced selection, Seagate Technology, was projected to deliver the best net gain of 28.06%.

The five lowest-priced top-yield S&P 500 dividend dogs for October 25 were: Ford Motor; Invesco Ltd.; Nielsen Holdings; HCP Inc.; AT&T, Inc., with prices ranging from $8.99 to $29.98.

Five higher-priced S&P 500 dividend dogs for October 25 were: L Brands; Iron Mountain; Seagate Technology; Macerich Co.; Ventas, whose prices ranged from $30.60 to $55.90.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your S&P 500 stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance. Dog photo: animalplanet.com

Disclosure: I am/we are long T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.