8.67% Yield Drops To A Buy, Pick The Better Preferred Share

We consider these too dangerous for buy-and-hold investors because the underlying portfolio is so dangerous.

New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT) has 3 preferred shares we will be looking at. NYMTN is the best option for investors who want to own the preferred shares from NYMT.

NYMTP is routinely overvalued by an absurd margin, but prices have come down quite a bit this month. We pointed out the astonishing spread between NYMTN and NYMTP to subscribers on October 14th:

NYMTN won in every category. NYMTN carried an additional 67 basis points of yield. This is a clear demonstration of market failure.

As of recent prices, NYMTP is no longer as overpriced. However, NYMTN has dropped down into our buy range.

Note on NYMT common stock

NYMT is loved by the market. NYMT’s common stock is trading at an absurdly high valuation. Most of the company’s capital is in credit-related strategies. Management highlighted their strategy on the Q2 2018 earnings call:

As of June 30, we had 82% of our capital invested in credit related strategies including 55% or $557 million in capital in our multifamily strategy and 27% or $272 million in capital in our distressed residential loan strategy. We had total invested assets of approximately $2.6 billion unchanged from the previous quarter. We continue to maintain a conservative leverage ratio with callable debt leverage to equity at 1.4 times in total debt leverage to equity of 1.6 times, again unchanged from the previous quarter. We generated net interest income of $17.5 million and portfolio net margin of 239 basis points for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 as compared to net interest income of $19.8 million and a portfolio net interest margin of 286 basis points for the previous quarter which ended March 31, 2018. The $2.3 million decrease in net interest income in the second quarter was primarily due to our distressed residential loan portfolio which was largely attributable to changes in expected cash flows resulting from greater loan sale activity in the second quarter as compared to the first quarter of 2018.

NYMT is internally managed which is normally a good thing. However, NYMT still has higher than average operating expenses. Operating expense ratios are important in evaluating how much a mortgage REIT can earn for shareholders.

NYMT also carries a significant amount of credit risk. That credit risk is a major source of their returns. However, if we were to see property values falling significantly, we would expect the credit risk to backfire. If property values are declining rapidly, it gives the property owner an incentive to default on the loan.

Because of NYMT’s position, they would be exposed to substantial losses if that occurs. If it doesn’t occur, then the REIT performs quite well. The problem today is that shares are priced for near perfection. Investors don’t have much room left to win from things going right. They lose if the company loses, but they only perform mediocrely if the company wins.

NYMT preferred shares

Since October 14th, NYMTN has only declined by $0.03:

NYMTN outperformed NYMTP since NYMTP declined by $0.79. However, NYMTN still dominates NYMTP across every metric. Investors should also note that NYMTN went from $0.08 of accumulated dividend on October 14th to $0.17 as of October 29th. This brings the stripped price for NYMTN down to $23.08.

We see NYMTN as being just within the buy range while NYMTP and NYMTO are fairly close to a sell.

With a substantial discount to call value, NYMTN shares are now cheap enough for investors who want to take a trading position in them. Remember that they carry a risk rating of 4. We consider these too dangerous for buy-and-hold investors because the underlying portfolio is so dangerous.

NYMTN has more than just the best stripped yield at 8.67%.

NYMTN has call protection on the calendar all the way out to 10/15/2027. Further, NYMTN is the only preferred share here with an FTF (fixed-to-floating) rate after call protection ends. This means that once call protection ends NYMTN will go to 3-month LIBOR + 5.695%.

We have traded with NYMT preferred shares previously and it has turned out great. While the common shares of NYMT remain highly valued by the market (sell rating on NYMT common stock), investors are much more cautious with NYMTN.

For investors interested in The REIT Forum’s preferred share ratings, see my guide to preferred shares. I also have a guide for preferred share dividend captures.

If you enjoyed reading this article and want to receive updates on our latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.





