Visa Is Now Worth $150

Shares are now worth $150, and I think the stock would be very interesting if the market continues to pull back.

Visa (V) reported another superb quarter last week, with revenue growth basically in line with consensus estimates and EPS a touch better. With the combination of a strong FY19 outlook, excellent commentary on growth drivers, and to account for the time value of money, I am updating my Visa fair value estimate to $150. Recent market volatility could provide an attractive entry point that leads to outsized returns. Let’s take a quick look back at FY18, the growth drivers for FY19, and the company’s consistently strong capital allocation.

FY18 – Megacap Company with Double-Digit Revenue Growth

FY18’s key metrics are so strong that it almost seems impossible for a company of Visa’s size and level of established technology to post such great growth. Total revenue jumped 12% y/y to $20.6 billion driven by 12% growth in processed transactions, 11% growth in payments volume, and broad-based increases across different geographies. Constant currency payment volume was up double digits in nearly every geographic area, while both credit and debit volumes saw increases in excess of 11%.

Source: Visa IR

The story across Visa remains the same – the company is able to generate volume penetration against cash in every major region as customers and businesses migrate to credit and debit card transactions. As the above chart demonstrates, Visa is significantly outperforming cash, and the company has demonstrated the ability to generate strong growth regardless of broader macroeconomic conditions.

Adjusted operating income, which excludes one-time litigation costs, jumped 11% y/y as the company saw labor jump 21% y/y to $3.2 billion, offsetting some operating margin leverage. Nevertheless, Visa’s operating margin for FY18 came in at 66.7%, which was slightly better than the 66.1% achieved in FY17.

Overall, Visa greatly outperformed its FY17 guidance. Visa forecasted high single digits revenue growth and a high-teens growth in adjusted EPS. Instead, Visa grew its top-line 12% with EPS growth of 32% y/y to $4.61 per share. Visa repurchased a whopping $7.2 billion worth of stock in FY18 at an average price of $124.25, once again demonstrating the company’s ability to shrink itself at a price below its intrinsic value.

FY19 Should be Excellent

Visa’s FY18 was great, but guidance for FY19 once again upped expectations. Revenue is expected to grow in the low-double digits, with a mid-to-high single-digit expense growth that leads to mid-teens growth in adjusted EPS. Although accounting changes will have a change in revenue accounting that is a drag to operating margin, it appears to me that Visa could approach a 68% operating margin if revenue grows according to plan.

Guidance is great, but Visa’s management team did a much better job of calling out growth drivers on the earnings call. One of Visa’s more exciting developments is the move towards contactless payments in the US. Contactless payment technology is being adopted rapidly in Europe – watch your taxi driver slam your US card in frustration next time you go to Germany or Spain. Penetration globally was up to over 40% with a 12-percentage point gain in the last year. Oddly, the US attempted to implement the technology a few years ago, but it did not take off. It appears the new tokenization technology and general movement towards digital payments could help the technology takeoff in the US this time around. Visa expects over 100 million contactless payment cards in circulation in the US by the end of 2019.

In addition to contactless growth in the US, tokenization seems like a strong revenue driver. Tokenization is among the most secure ways to pay, thus Visa is able to charge a higher average take rate per transaction than on traditional transactions. Not only does Visa have the ability to improve tokenization amongst traditional brick-and-mortar retailers, but Visa is also working with several other payment networks to tokenize cards that are on-file to make repeat and online payments increasingly secure.

Lastly, I am impressed by Visa’s ability to go after novel markets. On the earnings call, management noted that 45% of property and casualty insurance claims are paid by check. Visa sees an opportunity to increase its share in this $330 billion market, as it can lead to real-time distribution of claims to customers that help the insurers win market share. Visa does a wonderful job of finding ways to provide value to the payments system globally, and if there is a way to take share from cash or checks, Visa will find it.

Capital Allocation – Unmatched

I have written extensively about why Visa’s share repurchases almost always create value, but it comes down to the concept of a perpetual motion machine. Visa’s intrinsic value is virtually growing constantly, so its stock is almost always fairly priced or slightly underpriced. Visa buys back a significant chunk of stock every year, and it is always at prices well below the market price.

In just two years, Visa has already offset the stock dilution from the Visa Europe acquisition. In FY19, Visa anticipates buying back another $8.5 billion or more in stock as the company expects to generate $13.5 billion in free cash flow. Visa also increased its quarterly dividend by 19% to $0.25 per share. This isn’t a huge dividend, but it provides some income for shareholders and contributes slightly to the stock’s total return. Shareholders will see at least $11 billion in capital returned.

Visa does not neglect capital spending, as the firm spent about $720 million on capex in FY18. I would expect similar levels in FY19, and I think it’s clear the firm does not underinvest.

Visa is worth $150

Given the strong FY19 guidance from management and the time value of money, I am increasing my valuation to $150 per share. This is only ~10% upside from current levels, but if further market weakness persists, shares would become really interesting. Shares below $120 would be an absolute steal, and even though it is my largest position, I would add to it at such an attractive discount.

Disclosure: I am/we are long V, MA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.