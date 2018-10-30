Kadmon Holdings: Revaluation Opportunity Still Intriguing

As the pipeline progresses and ROCK inhibitor portfolio receives increasing validation in the clinic, the stock is likely to turn around.

Scleroderma is a very interesting second indication with a mid-stage study to get underway soon and potential in IPF shouldn't be discounted.

It appears increasingly likely that KD025 will go the distance in cGVHD and is significantly differentiated from currently available treatment options.

Shares have lost a third of their value since my last update piece.

Shares of Kadmon Holdings (KDMN) have lost a third of their value since I wrote my ASH update piece last year. In the article, I noted that new clinical results from a mid-stage study evaluating Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2) inhibitor KD025 in patients with chronic graft-versus-host disease (cGVHD) demonstrated impressive response rates and durability.

In my June update piece, I viewed the $113.2 million secondary offering as a positive development given that a portion of the financing went directly to institutional investors who wanted to get in or add to their positions (including Vivo Capital, Perceptive Advisors, Acuta Capital, EcoR1 Capital, Venrock Healthcare Capital Partners and others).

Given recent clinical and regulatory news, I wanted to revisit the story.

Figure 1: KDMN daily advanced chart (Source: Finviz)

Figure 2: KDMN 15-minute chart (Source: Finviz)

When looking at charts, clarity often comes from taking a look at distinct time frames in order to determine important technical levels to get a feel for what's going on. In the first chart (daily advanced), we can see that since February´s peak at $6 the stock has been in a steady downtrend up to the present. In the second chart (15-minute), we can see that buyers finally stepped in around the $2 level (on around 3 times average daily volume, suggestive that this will serve as support in the future).

Overview

For Kadmon Holdings what initially catches my interest is that for a sub $300 million valuation, investors are receiving access to two promising platforms (ROCK for inflammatory and fibrotic diseases, IL-5 containing fusion proteins for immuno-oncology), a lead product candidate that´s likely to go the distance given prior data, part ownership of a promising gene therapy company and around $130 million in cash providing for a significant operational runway.

Figure 3: Value proposition in a nutshell (Source: Rodman and Renshaw presentation)

In my last update piece, I outlined the following keys to the bullish thesis:

Encouraging data at ASH from Kadmon´s ROCK2 inhibitor KD025 in treating patients with chronic graft-versus-host disease (cGVHD), including new results from the second cohort (200 mg BID KD025) revealing overall response rate of 64% while updated data from the first cohort (200 mg QD KD025) showed ORR of 65%. Durability was also promising as was the fact that 64% of patients reduced their steroid dose, 83% lowered their dose of immunosupressive agent tacrolimus and there were no drug-related serious adverse events observed. Later on at the EHA meeting in June it was especially encouraging that 47% of patients in the first cohort had a sustained response for at least 20 weeks (up from 41% last time this figure was reported). In Cohort 2 initial durability data revealed 38% of patients sustained a response for at least 20 weeks. Also of note, 55% (18/33) of patients across both cohorts experienced clinically meaningful improvement in symptoms (at least a 7-point decrease in Lee Symptoms Scale score).

For a frame of reference, I reminded readers that ibrutinib was approved for the treatment of adult patients with cGVHD following the failure of 1 or more lines of systemic therapy. ORR for the corresponding single arm Phase 1b/2 study was 67% with median time to response of 12.3 weeks. As a point of differentiation likely to aid Kadmon Holdings in the future, I noted that 24% of patients on ibrutinib discontinued treatment due to adverse events (most common were fatigue and pneumonia).

I also touched on interesting topline data from a mid-stage study evaluating KD025 in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) who were previously treated with or offered pirfenidone and/or nintedanib. Median decline in forced vital capacity (FVC) of 48 mL at week 24 compared favorably to a median decline of 175 mL in patients treated with best supportive care. Median decline in FVC % predicted from baseline to week 24 was 1% in KD025 patients which also compared favorably to a median decline of 2% in BSC patients. Also of note, at 24 weeks 20% of KD025 patients experienced FVC % predicted decline ≥5%, considerably better than 44% of BSC patients. Unsurprisingly, there were no drug-related adverse events and it was a good sign that 90% of patients treated with KOD025 for 24 weeks opted to continue treatment.

A fact that often gets overlooked is that the company owns 13% of MeiraGTx (MGTX), which currently has a $350 million valuation, several irons in the fire and just acquired Vector Neurosciences for its gene therapy Parkinson´s disease candidate.

Lastly, I pointed to institutional clustering as another green flag (holders included Third Point, RA Capital, Perceptive Advisors and others).

While not much time has passed since my June update piece, I´m still looking forward to seeing what´s changed with our thesis and what we can anticipate in the near to medium term.

Recent Developments

In mid-October, the company announced that the FDA had granted the coveted Breakthrough Therapy Designation to KD025 for the treatment of patients with cGVHD after failure of two or more lines of systemic therapy. This ¨blessing¨ from the regulatory agency confirms that it also believes initial clinical evidence points to substantial improvement over currently approved therapies.

Perhaps one reason for added weakness was the announcement that EVP, CFO and PAO Konstantin Poukalov decided to step down (supposedly unrelated to any issues related to the company itself). The search for a new CFO continues, not to mention additional directors to replenish the Board.

Lastly, on October 25th, the company announced that the first patient had been dosed in the pivotal study evaluating KD025 in cGVHD. ROCKstar is a Phase 2 open-label study where patients are being randomized to receive KD025 200mg QD or KD025 200 mg BID (63 patients per study arm). Note that either dose could be designated as the registrational dose and primary endpoint is overall response rate (ORR) utilizing the NIH Consensus Conference overall response criteria.

I believe investors can have a decently high degree of confidence in the outcome given the strength of prior data, that the design is based on FDA feedback from the Type C meeting (along with leading cGVHD experts) and a relatively low bar is being set (want to see at least 30% response in patients, whereas so far in prior studies, we've observed 60% + response rates).

Other Information

For the second quarter of 2018, the company reported cash and equivalents of $131.5 million. Quarterly loss from operations totaled $18.8 million. Research and development costs stayed relatively flat at $10.2 million, while SG&A fell slightly to $8.8 million. Note that during the quarter, the company recorded an unrealized gain of $40.5 million related to fair value of ownership of MeiraGTx Holdings.

As for future catalysts of note, we can expect more in the way of updated data from the Phase 2 study evaluating KD025 in cGVHD (presented at medical conferences). A Phase 2 study in scleroderma (no FDA-approved targeted therapies exist and there are around 75,000 to 100,000 patients in the US) should get underway soon as well. Updated results in IPF in 2019 represents a nice ¨call option¨ as well.

Figure 4: Encouraging preclinical data for scleroderma mouse model (Source: Rodman and Renshaw presentation)

For readers interested in this story, I suggest listening to the company's presentation at Rodman and Renshaw. A few nuggets that stood out to me included the following:

I found management´s description of ROCK2 inhibition as reestablishing immune homeostasis (essentially rebalancing immune system) compared to other approaches which they equate to ¨using a sledgehammer¨ (downregulating everything) as a very helpful graphic.

The platform certainly seems to have a myriad of potential applications considering that ROCK in general plays an important role in all fibrotic diseases (thwarts all fibrosis taking place) and ROCK2 playing a key role in autoimmune/inflammatory disease.

Given that the company´s completed 8 clinical trials with KD025, one can appreciate the extent of derisking that´s taken place as the drug candidate is very well tolerated and has shown efficacy in doses as low as 200 mg administered once daily.

For cGVHD, it´s important to keep in mind certain factors that give KD025 a leg up on the competition, such as how patients can remain dependent on corticosteroids for a long time (can have serious consequences), how for ibrutinib enrollment was limited to with over 25% BSA erythematous rash or NIH mouth score over 4 whereas enrollment for KD025 was not restricted. Responses for KD025 were made even more impressive as they accepted all comers and patients had median 3 lines prior of systemic treatment and 4+ organs involved (whereas ibrutinib approved for failure of 1+ treatment). Consider that 15% of patients on KD025 were able to discontinue steroids altogether and that there was no increased risk of opportunistic infection (again, not using a sledgehammer like competitors).

As for the fibrotic potential of targeting ROCK using KD025, due to initially encouraging results 40 additional patients have been added to the IPF study to better understand how it is performing in this indication. However, management reminds us that the plan going forward is to progress a different drug candidate for fibrotic diseases (KD045), which is a pan-ROCK inhibitor intended solely for fibrotic diseases and not the inflammatory component. KD045 should make its way into the clinic in the middle of next year.

As for the biologics platform developing IL-15 fusion proteins for immuno-oncology, preclinical data has shown that inhibited tumor growth in PD-L1 expressing models resistant to currently approved I-O therapies along with induced immune system memory (eliminating tumor from animals and even with rechallenge xenograft doesn´t grow and there´s resistance from the tumor springing up again).

While efforts to get an improved version of trientine approved for Wilson´s disease (two ANDAs submitted) may not have much of a financial impact on the company, the resulting commercial footprint will be useful to have ready for other drugs when they are ready to hit the market.

Lastly, I note that in the presentation management seemed balanced, optimistic but not overly euphoric (I prefer management teams that effectively communicate their message but let it speak for itself instead of overtly trying to sell the story).

Figure 5: MC38 colon adenocarcinoma mouse model survived tumor rechallenges after being administered KD033 (Source: Rodman and Renshaw presentation)

As for institutional investors of note, Perceptive Advisors has been adding heavily to its position (now over 13 million shares), as has Vivo Capital (over 10 million shares). Third Point, Acuta Capital and EcoR1 also own significant stakes.

Final Thoughts

To conclude, this platform story continues to be quite compelling with multiple value drivers going forward. While the lead drug candidate is targeting an indication that presents a variety of competitors, a significantly differentiated approach should still allow for it grabbing its slice of the pie.

For readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence, I suggest establishing a pilot position and accumulating shares in the near term. For our purposes in ROTY, I will be keeping a close eye on this one for possible addition to the Contenders List or model account (in which event members will be promptly notified).

Taking into account its current cash position and recent financing, further dilution in the near term is not expected. Disappointing data in IPF or cGVHD, clinical setbacks with these or other product candidates, safety issues and significant competition in certain indications are all risk factors to consider.

