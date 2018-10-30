SPY ETF: Best Near-Term "Sector" Buy Now?

A wide array of sector Reward~Risk choices

Figure 1 shows duplication of ETF Sector coverages by various ETF-product sponsors. Often identical index components are used, not always with the same holdings weights.

Figure 1

(note: all materials from blockdesk.com have been approved for use in this article)

Upside price rewards come from the behavioral analysis (of what to do right, not of errors) by Market-Makers [MMs] as they protect their at-risk capital from possible damaging future price moves. Their potential reward (best upside likely price change) forecasts are measured by the green horizontal scale.

The risk dimension is of actual-experience price drawdowns at their most extreme point while being held in previous pursuit of upside rewards similar to the ones currently being seen. They are measured on the red vertical scale.

Both scales are of percent change from zero to 25%. Any stock or ETF whose present risk exposure exceeds its reward prospect will be above the dotted diagonal line.

Best reward-to-risk tradeoffs are to be found on this map at the frontier of alternatives, down and to the right. Here the best Reward-to-Risk tradeoffs are iShares US Financials ETF (IYF) at location [7], Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR) at [13] and SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) also at [13].

This map is a good starting point, but it can only cover some of the investment characteristics that often should influence an investor’s choice of where to put his/her capital to work. The table in Figure 2 covers the above considerations and several others.

Figure 2

The green cells of Figure 2 indicate which ETF row of that column has the most favorable (for a buyer) condition.

The price-range forecasts in columns [B]-[C] are implied by the hedging actions negotiated by price-change protection buyer-seller transactions within the market-making community. The upside forecasts of Figure 1 are the [E] differences between [B] and [D]. [F] is the typical worst price drawdown experienced on the way from [D] to [B], or 3 months after [D], whichever comes first. [F] is an average of all those holding periods numbered in [L] out of the [M] forecasts of the last 5 years.

The [L] forecasts were of the same upside-to-downside Range Index proportions as indicated in [G]. The [G] numbers are the percentage of the forecast range below the [D] at the time of the forecast. [H] is the percentage of [L] forecasts which produced a price gain. [ I ] is the net average gain of all those [L] forecasts, including the losing ones. [J] tells how many market days they were all held, on average, and [K] calculates the annual average CAGR rate of return.

The [H] odds provide a way to tailor the Risk~Reward tradeoff to each security individually. This provides a quality overlay not readily evident for other risk-management approaches.

By weighting the reward [ I ] achievements by the Win Odds [H] and the risk exposures [F] as in [O] and [P] we get a net odds-weighted return figure [Q]. We have a recognized scale of evaluation when [Q] is divided by the [J] days held and the rather small results are stated the way many capital commitments are judged – by basis points of return per day. (A basis point is just 1/100th of a percent.)

For reference, a 19+ bp/day sustained for a year doubles the capital involved – a CAGR of 100%.

The very attractive history of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR) is a combination of low-risk exposures [F], high Win Odds [H] of 100 (no losses) and short holding periods [J] producing quick realized payoffs [ I ] for a big achieved CAGR of +127% and prospective bp/day of 33.2 or a gain rate of +235% CAGR.

But the history comes from a Range Index sample set [L] of only 5 forecast experiences, which might have occurred in as little as just one “lucky” week in 5 years. This is why a dozen, or even better 20, prior RI-level forecasts may be needed for good comparisons between alternative investment choices.

The next-highest bp/day set is from iShares US Technology ETF (IYW), at +18.3 or a prospect of +95% CAGR. But its sample RI set is only 10 priors, so while better, it is still a bit marginal.

A weak-appearing market makes strong defensive attributes appealing. Coupled with a demonstrated ability to deliver price gains as promised, the prospect of coming performance with little price drawdown exposure the investor has a very attractive vehicle in what many regard as “the market” personified, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY). Its Current RI of 30 might be mid-range for the whole MM forecast population, but because SPY is not nearly as volatile as so many of the less-mature stocks of the Russell 2000 (and 3000) it is at the moment a low-priced ETF.

And with all of its prior forecasts at today’s level reaching their sell targets or profitably close to them, its realized payoffs of +7.8% price gains in 2 ½ months is better than any in this sectors group. Odds-weighted (at 100% on gains, 0% on losses) the 7.8% becomes a +40% CAGR and +13.9 bp/day. Very respectable when compared to the DIA’s half-as large gains and larger price drawdown experiences.

Odds and payoffs comparisons

Figure 3 provides a visual comparison of the issues in Figure 2.

Figure 3

The orientation of this map is like that of the Reward~Risk Tradeoffs in Figure 1; good is down and to the right, not-so is up and to the left. Items in the white Payoffs area at left have achieved average Win Odds amounts less than 80 out of 100, and those in the extreme upper left corner may also have had negative % payoffs from prior forecasts at current RI-levels.

For market-reference we include S&P500 Index ETF (SPY) at [1] to provide a visual sense of market aggregate opportunity and achievement, described earlier. The iShares US Technology ETF (IYW) shares that location. iShares Software ETF (IGV) and iShares US Financials ETF (IYF) are the principal profitability Odds and Payoff Size competitors to SPY.

A better sense of recent forecast history is shown by the Blocktrader Forecast pictures in Figures 4 – 7.

Figure 4: SPY (S&P 500 Index)

Note: This is not a conventional price history “chart”. It is a record of MM live-date forecasts of the stock’s near-term (3-4 coming months) range of likely prices. Forecasts made on the dates indicated, not after the fact. The vertical price-range forecast lines of Figure 1 are split into upside and downside prospects by the heavy-dot end-of-day market quote for the issue on the day of the forecast.

A measure of the imbalance between up and down possible price change implications is the Range Index [RI], which tells what percentage proportion of the entire forecast range lies below the current price. The thumbnail picture at the bottom of Figure 1 presents the distribution of RIs for the stock seen in the past 5 years.

Figure 5: IYW (Technology)

Figure 6: IGV (Software)

Figure 7: IYF (Financials)

Conclusion

Some of the sector ETFs which appear to have great prospects may be illusory, since their histories come from limited experiences. SPDR S&P 500 Index ETF (SPY) appears as the strongest buy candidate under present market circumstances.

Disclaimer: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.

We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.