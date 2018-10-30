Michelin: Strap On The Winter Tires For The Long Haul

Returns as a Michelin shareholder through the last cycle look appealing at an 8.4% average return based on dividends and growth in book value per share.

As I continue to explore the auto sector, another highly profitable European tire maker, Michelin (OTCPK:MGDDY), has made its way into my portfolio. Shares of European automakers have been beaten up recently due to slowing demand in China as well as the European Union's new WLTP (Worldwide harmonized Light vehicles Test Procedure) potential to drive up costs across the industry. Along with some of the major auto manufacturers to be caught up in the mix, Michelin has seen their shares slide near their 52-week lows of $20.59 and a valuation of 9.0x TTM P/E.

While highly cyclical along with the auto industry in general, Michelin is a solidly profitable company earning an average 12.8% return on invested capital [ROIC] over that past 10-year cycle. At 9.0x TTM P/E and with its dividend yield all the way up at 4.0%, it might be time for investors to consider reading up on the company and potentially adding it to their portfolio.

An Introduction to the Company

The name Michelin is synonymous with tires as the company has built a strong reputation since being founded in 1832 as a producer of farm equipment and rubber balls. Headquartered in Clermont-Ferrand, France, Michelin is now present in 170 countries, has 114,100 employees and operates 70 production facilities in 170 countries which together produced 187 million tires in 2017. The company breaks its business down into three main reporting segments consisting of Passenger Car/Light Truck (57% of 2017 sales), Truck (28% of 2017 sales), and Specialty Businesses (15% of 2017 sales). Together, these segments produce tires for cars, trucks, farm equipment, airplanes, mining equipment, and other specialty uses. Sales in 2017 came from Europe (38%), North America (37%), and Other (25%).

A Profitable And Growing Business

Michelin's strong operations and product portfolio have allowed the company to achieve average return on equity (ROE) and return on invested capital (ROIC) of 13.2% and 12.8%, respectively, over the past decade. While the company is highly cyclical along with the automotive industry (as witnessed by margin thin net income seen in 2008/2009), this average level of profitability is well above my rule of thumb of 9% ROIC, allowing me to be confident that, in my opinion, the company is able to maintain and continue to increase its intrinsic value over a business cycle.

On the growth side, book value per share has grown from EUR 9.48 in 2008 to EUR 14.57, which, when combined with the dividends paid out from equity, has an average growth of 8.4% annually which supports the ROE and ROIC averages.

Conservatively Leveraged

Financial leverage is extra important when considering an investment in a cyclical company. Michelin is conservatively financed with financial leverage currently at 2.39x and their interest coverage ratio a healthy 9.89x. This level of financial leverage is below the 3.25x the company had entering the 2008 recession which makes me feel comfortable that Michelin should be able to handle a potential turn of their business cycle.

The company's share count has bounced around over the past decade as management has pursued growth initiatives but has been declining in recent years. I always like to see share buybacks from management as it shows capital budget discipline and faith in the long-term prospects for the business.

Price Ratio And Potential Returns

When looking at steady growth companies such as Michelin, a good tool to use is legendary investor Peter Lynch's PEG ratio. To get an idea of how the company's market valuation compares to tire manufacturer competitors Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT) and Continental AG (OTCPK:CTTAY), I have placed them side-by-side.

For readers that have not figured it out by now, most auto industry companies are in value territory, and while Michelin is no exception, it is not necessarily the cheapest. All the companies' P/Es already look attractive at under 10x due to the multiple concerns impacting valuation in the auto industry. Adding growth into the equation starts to separate the valuations with all the companies' PEG ratios, except for GT, being below Peter Lynch's rule of thumb of being under 2x (a PEG ratio over 2 suggests that earnings growth is already built into the price).

I also always like to examine the relationship of average ROE and price to book value. This relationship is especially important for cyclical companies and something I consider similar to Shiller's CAPE ratio but a little simpler to calculate in my opinion. It examines the average ROE over a business cycle and adjusts that ROE for the price investors are currently paying for the company's book value or equity per share. With Michelin earning an average ROE of 13.2% over the past decade and the shares currently trading at a price to book value of 1.41 when the price is $20.59, this would yield an adjusted ROE of 9.3% for an investor's equity at that $20.59 purchase price, if history repeats itself. This is above the 9% that I like to see and adding a 3% growth rate to represent the company growing alongside GDP could increase this potential total return up to 12.3%.

Conclusion

The shares of Michelin are looking very attractive as the market has begun to price in a cyclical swing in the auto industry. At only 9.0x TTM P/E, long-term investors could be handsomely rewarded if the company repeats its performance over the last business cycle. The company's low financial leverage gives it a strong position to ride out the next business cycle and the 4.2% dividend should provide investors a nice cash flow as they wait for the shares to recover.

