Green Plains, Inc. Gets Good Value For Its Assets

U.S. ethanol producer Green Plains, Inc. (GPRE) announced another major asset sale last week when it reached an agreement to sell subsidiary Fleischmann's Vinegar Company to Kerry Group for $350 million in cash. The transaction, which is expected to close before the end of the year, represents another major step forward in the company's transition from independent ethanol producer to diversified agricultural commodity processor and follows the sale earlier this month of 20% of its ethanol production capacity for $300 million, also in cash. Illustrating the primary motivation behind the company's strategic shift, its share price briefly rallied on the news before following the broader energy markets lower (see figure).

GPRE Price data by YCharts

Green Plains, Inc. will find itself awash in cash when the ethanol facility and Fleischmann's sales close, with the combined sales price exceeding its largest quarterly cash reserve amount of the last decade by roughly 40% (see figure). Its newfound liquidity will quickly be put to use to continue rewinding the consequences of its 2015-2017 expansion by paying off debt, repurchasing shares, and ultimately enhancing its high-protein distillers grains process technology as part of its shift into the animal feed sector.

GPRE Cash and Equivalents (Quarterly) data by YCharts

The earlier expansion was financed by a large increase to debt and smaller increase to the company's number of shares outstanding (see figure), two developments that have looked increasingly unattractive as interest rates have increased and ethanol production margins have fallen to near-zero levels. The good news for investors in Green Plains, Inc. is that the company has managed to obtain relatively attractive prices on the assets that it has sold in October. Valero Energy (VLO) purchased its three ethanol facilities for an average of $1.08/gallon of nameplate capacity at a time when the sector's production margins were below $0.10/gallon, an especially notable achievement given that the company is known relative to its peers for its production scale rather than its facilities' profit margins. Green Plains, Inc. did sacrifice $17 million in annual distributions from its logistics MLP Green Plains Partners (GPP), as part of the deal, however, as it returned almost 9 million units to the MLP in exchange for the facilities' logistics assets that were included in the transaction with Valero.

GPRE Average Diluted Shares Outstanding (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Green Plains, Inc. also obtained good value for Fleischmann. It had purchased the company in Q4 2016 (like ethanol, vinegar is largely produced via fermentation) for $250 million, $135 million of which was financed via a 8% interest rate term loan and the balance via cash. Excluding interest payments on that debt in the interim, the sale price of $350 million represents a 31% return in a little over two years. It is difficult to know how much in the way of future earnings the company will forego since its earnings filings aggregate its vinegar operations with its corn oil and cattle operations, but there is much to like about that rate of return even on a one-time asset divestment.

As I cautioned investors earlier this month, however, the asset sales only represent the first (albeit critical) aspect of the company's strategic shift. The second critical step will be management's ability to purchase assets that fit into its new vision that will also be earnings-accretive quickly (if not immediately). The transaction with Green Plains Partners expanded the MVC agreement between the two companies, which will cover 80% of the sponsor company's production after the Valero transaction closes, by three years to Q2 2028. At the same time, however, corn ethanol production margins are hovering just above zero despite the presence of petroleum and corn prices that are both about as favorable as they have been in the last four years (see figure). Green Plains, Inc. is approaching the point at which it will be unable to rely on its ethanol operations to support a measured transition given that the segment recorded an EBITDA loss in the first half of 2018, a time when production margins were higher than they are now.

CORN data by YCharts

The urgency for Green Plains, Inc. and its investors is that its interest expense in the first half of 2018 equaled 68% of its total EBITDA over the same period. Its divestments are also beginning to add up, with the sale to Valero equaling 30% of the value of its ethanol production assets and its sale to Kerry Group equaling 50% of the value of its food and ingredients assets, both as of the end of H1. Moreover, its income from its stake in Green Plains Partners, which was almost tied for first place in terms of segment EBITDA in H1, is set to decline by a substantial amount under the terms of the sale to Valero. Green Plains, Inc. had total debt on its books at the end of H1 of $1.3 billion. How management decides to allocate its new cash reserve, then, will be as important to investors as its creation was in the first place.

Green Plains, Inc. is due to report its Q3 earnings early next month. Investors should pay close attention to three important factors when examining the earnings report and subsequent earnings call. First, they will want to look to management's statements to see how the $650 million in cash that the company raised through asset sales in October alone will be spent, and how this decision will affect both its interest costs and its EBITDA (depending on the specific allocation between principal payments and asset acquisitions) moving forward. Second, investors will also want to watch the company's earnings guidance to determine how much immediate value the company expects to derive from the latest steps that it has taken as part of its broader strategic shift.

Finally, analysts can be expected to ask about additional asset sales and management's response will provide important clues as to the urgency of its situation. Taken together, the information provided early next month will do much to help investors determine what the appropriate valuation of the company's shares is. Analysts currently do not expect Green Plains, Inc. to return to profitability on a diluted EPS basis until next year at the earliest, causing its shares to appear to be overvalued on a historical basis (see figure) despite trading near 5-year lows. Those same shares could quickly appear to be fairly valued or even undervalued if management is able to turn its asset sales into an earnings-accretive outcome, but much will depend on the finer details of that transition.

GPRE EV to EBITDA (TTM) data by YCharts

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.