Thailand: Weak Activity Leads GDP Forecast Downgrade

We now estimate 3Q18 GDP growth of 3.7%, slower than our earlier 4.1% estimate and down from 4.6% in 2Q (Bloomberg consensus 4.2%, data due on 19th November). This pushes our full-year growth forecast down to 4.2% from 4.3%. The fourth quarter is typically a strong growth quarter, which will soften the impact on full-year growth.

Yesterday, the finance ministry reaffirmed its 2018 GDP growth forecast of 4.5%, but cut its export growth forecast to 8% from 9.7% projected three months ago, citing the US-China trade conflict as the reason for the cut. We consider the official projection optimistic. With 8.1% growth in the first nine months, exports will have to continue growing at this pace over the remainder of the year. The risk is squarely on the downside, with export growth likely remaining negative in the final three months. The ministry also revised its forecast of tourism revenue this year to 2.01 trillion Thai baht from 2.08 trillion.

However, we agree with the finance ministry’s view that there will be no change in Bank of Thailand policy in the rest of the year. The BoT policy rhetoric lately has been flitting between dovish and hawkish, driven by factors of potential downside growth risks and the need to create policy space for the future. The latest data empowers the doves.

Disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument. This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. Reasonable care has been taken to ensure that this publication is not untrue or misleading when published. For our full disclaimer please click here.

