Indiscriminate Market Falls Will Create Bargain Opportunities

Earlier this month, I wrote commenting on the sharp equity market falls of the 10th and the 11th of October. In that article (“Long Awaited Market Rout Is What Long-Term Value Investors Need”), I wrote that:

The sharp falls in US markets on the 10th and 11th of October was probably a correction, whether this will be the start of a protracted correction will be clearer in the weeks ahead. Key will be the outcome of this earnings results season for the financial quarter of June-September. This will probably be one of the most important earnings seasons in quite a long time, as investors will be anxious to see if earnings remain strong in the US, and if the trade war, emerging markets weaknesses, and other factors have started to weaken earnings.

My expectations have materialised. Quarterly results that have been published over the past two weeks have been causing significant gyrations and volatility in global stock markets, although results remained strong - of the 231 S&P 500 companies that have reported third-quarter sales figures, 138 have delivered better than expected results, while 93 have fallen short. While third-quarter US earnings have so far exceeded expectations, investors are fearful that the backdrop will now become tougher for corporate America as the global economy slows and the effect of the US stimulus fades. Investors are nervous and are effectively looking for any excuse to sell.

Global equities are now on track for their worst monthly drop since mid-2012. Helped by a corporate tax cut passed late last year that gave a push to companies’ profits, US stocks had managed to resist the declines that almost every other main equity market had suffered. The Euro Stoxx 50, a benchmark for large European companies, has fallen 11% this year, China’s CSI 300 has dropped 21% and the FTSE 100 is down 10%. The FTSE All-World has tumbled nearly 10% just this month. After hesitant moves of the US stock markets in the late summer, they are now in decisive correction moves with around 10% drops from peak. The S&P 500 only fell 3% or more twice in 2012-17, but has now done so four times in 2018 — and twice just this month. The global bond market as a whole has lost more than 3% in 2018, setting it on course for its third-worst year since at least 1998, and leaving no safe haven for investors.

While October has been a bad month, the sense of its severity has been amplified by the calm stretch that preceded it. The US stock market has historically averaged more than four falls of 5% (or more) a year, and suffers a 10% correction roughly once a year.

On the trade war topic, three industrial bellwethers provided insight on the effect of the trade war on their results and outlooks. 3M, Caterpillar and United Technologies all reported an adverse impact of tariffs on their sales and cost of production - although they all indicated that increasing cost of production can and will be passed on to customers.

Technology results of two heavyweights, Amazon and Alphabet/Google, were published on the 25th of October. Amazon reported net sales increase of 29% to $56.6 billion in the third quarter, compared with $43.7 billion in third quarter 2017. Operating income increased to $3.7 billion in the third quarter, compared with operating income of $347 million in third quarter 2017. Net income increased to $2.9 billion in the third quarter, compared with net income of $256 million, in third quarter 2017. Most importantly, the trailing 12-month operating cash flow figure reached $26.6 billion, providing a market cap to operating cash flow multiple of 30x, higher than peers but not an unreasonable level for such a fast growing giant that is also the most diversified among large tech groups. Despite these results, which in isolation would be seen as impressive, Amazon was rewarded by investors with a 7.8% drop in it’s share price. The adverse share price reaction was seen as a result of ‘slowing’ quarterly sales, and less confident outlook for net sales to grow between 10 and 20% year-on-year to between $66.5bn and $72.5bn in the fourth quarter, lower than some analysts had estimated. Wall Street had been forecasting growth of about 22%.

Alphabet, on the other hand, grew revenues by ‘only’ 21% versus average analysts’ expectations of 23%. Profitability results were well above analyst expectations. Alphabet trades today at 20x market cap to operating cash flow, a bargain for such a fast-growing whale, and a level comparable to consumer goods companies growing at turtle pace. Alphabet’s stock price initially fell by 5% after the results announcement, followed by a retrenchment to 1.8%.

A few more key corporate results are still to be published - Apple and Facebook coming up this week - but they are unlikely to have any impact on the stock market jitters. Investors are currently too nervous to listen, they will look at the empty half of the cup for the time being.

So what lies ahead?

The wholesale drops in stocks will present rare bargain opportunities for long-term value and growth investors. Semi-monopoly technology stocks that are essential in the daily lives of billions of people are likely to remain the most attractive for investment, given their superior growth prospects, superior profitability and insulation from adverse factors affecting other sectors. American technology giants will have limited to no impact from the trade war, no impact on their fundamentals from rising interest rates (most have zero financial debt), limited to no impact from emerging market weaknesses, and no impact from any downturn in China given companies such as Google and Facebook are banned from China in the first place, while Amazon has limited presence there. Diversified consumer goods giants such as Procter & Gamble, Unilever and Nestle are likely to maintain their pace of inflationary growth. Heavily indebted telecoms companies are likely to bear the brunt of rising interest rates, while regulated utilities are likely to remain attractive for long-term dividend investors, especially if they can pass on rises in interest rates.

