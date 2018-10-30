GrubHub: I Bought Shares After The Q3 Plunge

I couldn't justify paying $140 for GrubHub in September, but shares look like a reasonable growth play below $90 after the Q3 dip. However, the price could fall further.

Shares tanked due to increased costs planned for Q4, which will result in Q4 EBITDA ($40-50 million) that is $25 million lower than originally expected.

GrubHub posted another stellar quarter with 37% organic revenue growth in Q3-18. I dipped my toes in after the price fell below $90 and may add more on dips.

Thesis

GrubHub (GRUB) has posted another stellar quarter. Q3-18 organic revenue was up 37% and the company continued a track record of beating revenue growth expectations since late 2015. The company also eclipsed earnings expectations and the last time the company didn't do so was Q4-17.

Despite the great results and torrid growth rate, the stock has been hammered in wake of Q3-18. The company issued Q4-18 EBITDA guidance that didn't meet consensus due to a higher-than-expected increase in marketing spend in Q4 by $25 million to support growth initiatives.

I wrote my initial article about GrubHub in late September, noting the extreme valuation of $140+/share. As of this writing, we're under $90 and there is plenty of runway for growth ahead in a competitive food delivery market. I initiated a position after the selloff on October 25.

Though GrubHub is the market leader, competition remains stiff. The Q3-18 report comes on the heels of Uber Eats announcing its intention to reach 70% of U.S. population by the end of 2018.

Q3-18 - Another Great Quarter

The growth metrics across the board for GrubHub look great. Organic revenue was up 37%. Daily average grubs (DAGs) were up 37%. Adjusted EBITDA was up 41%. Adjusted EBITDA per order was $1.57, up 3% from $1.52 in the prior year.

"Stripping away all of the impact from acquisitions, this is our best quarter of growth in a year and a half." - CEO Matthew M. Maloney, Q3-18 call.

The company has entered 100 new markets through three quarters, already meeting the annual goal of 100 established by the company before the year began. In support of this rapid growth, the company will spend about $10 million (unexpected) in Q4 to help ramp up those new markets. The company will also spend an additional $10-20 million (unexpected) on additional marketing, and spend another $2-3 million (unexpected) on recently acquired LevelUp.

Traders punished the stock for the announced increase in Q4 spend. But Maloney's rationale for the investment makes sense. The company is firing on all cylinders and is ramping up spend in new markets to maximize growth. The market is highly competitive and this is about grabbing market share and solidifying a presence in as many markets as possible.

The Landscape

There has been wide coverage of the restaurant delivery market. In April, Recode provided a snapshot of the market. GrubHub was the clear dominant player at the time with 50% market share. But the market has evolved rapidly. Just six months prior to the April 2018 article, GrubHub had 60% national market share and proceeded to lose 10% share, though the company continued to grow at a torrid pace. In that same six-month period, Uber Eats doubled its national market share from 10% to 20%.

Uber Eats recently announced its intention to be available to 70% of the U.S. population by year-end. Food delivery is a key growth driver for Uber, which has several growth verticals it is pursuing beyond ride share. That said, GrubHub CEO Maloney says he's not worried about competition.

"I think that we've seen a lot of competitors enter the space obviously build out platforms, but we still haven't seen the entry of any competitor impact our growth in any of our markets, and we actually see more opportunity now than ever." - GrubHub CEO, Q3-18 call.

Source of above graphic from April 2018: Recode

Another article published by Second Measure also illustrated how rapidly Uber Eats was growing in the space. Between August 2017 and February 2018, Uber Eats had gained dominant market share in 15 of the 40 largest US cities and had overtaken GrubHub in El Paso, Texas and Jacksonville, Florida. Over the six-month period tracked by Second Measure, Uber Eats crushed the competition in sales growth:

Source of above graphic from April 2018: Second Measure

Despite Uber Eats' rapid ascension in the market, GrubHub has proven resilient among customers who order out frequently. But a countervailing statistic showed that Uber Eats had greater success retaining new clients over the six-month period studied by Second Measure.

The Runway Ahead

As the GrubHub CEO stated on the Q3-18 call, there is plenty of market opportunity for food delivery. Statista predicts the food delivery market will grow at nearly 10% annually through 2022. With GrubHub and competitors frantically jockeying for leadership positions in major cities, it seems likely that there will be more mergers. GrubHub has acquired several competitors, and GrubHub itself may prove to be an attractive target for a larger company like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). It was reported that DoorDash had considered merging with rival PostMates earlier this year in order to compete more effectively compete with GrubHub and Uber Eats.

Valuation

GrubHub eclipsed $140 this year. As of this writing, it's at $84. The early October market selloff shaved about $30 off GrubHub's share price before the Q3-18 call, which led to GrubHub dipping another 10-12% below $100/share before the general market selloff shaved more off the price, leading it to the mid-$80s. I initiated a position at $86. Despite the steep selloff, the company is still up vs. the S&P 500 this year.

If the market continues to tank, and GrubHub gets killed, I may add more to my position. Based on a FCF model with 30-year US Treasury discount rate, and 3% perpetuity growth after year 10, and I get a fair value in the high $60s. I use the 30-year as my discount rate. I don't use a risk premium. GrubHub is a growth stock. I think GrubHub is in a great position with several years of strong growth ahead of it. I've dipped my toes in the mid-$80s. If the stock continues to get pummeled in the coming months, I may add to my position.

Conclusion

GrubHub is a growth company trading at an attractive price given the runway ahead of it. Uber Eats is a strong competitor and is growing fast. Despite the competition from Uber Eats, Door Dash, and others, the GrubHub CEO is excited about the market opportunity. Additional market corrections could present an even better entry point in the months ahead. We'll see.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GRUB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please do your own investment research.