Dividend Champion Spotlight: Stryker Corporation

This strategy has led to growth, but has also diluted its financial efficiency while bloating the balance sheet.

The medical field has long been one of my favorite investment niches. The industry serves a very important need, and although competitive, the need for continual innovation results in high margins, and wide moats for the marquee players in the sector. Today's dividend champion spotlight touches on Stryker Corporation (SYK), whose 25th straight dividend hike has earned it a spot on the list of dividend champions.

The company has leaned on its free cash flow to continually make strategic acquisitions. This strategy can come with risk however. If the acquisitions harm the overall effectiveness of the company, the strategy can hurt the long-term prospects of a business. Unfortunately, this appears to be the case with Stryker Corporation. Investors should think twice before holding onto the stock for the long term.

Stryker Corporation is a medical device and services company that is based in Kalamazoo, MI. The company generates more than $12 billion in annual revenues, and reports in three segments: Neurotech & Spine, Orthopaedics, and Medsurg. The company is heavily concentrated in the United States, where it generates approximately 75% of revenues.

Source: Stryker Corporation

Financial Performance

Source: Ycharts

Stryker Corporation has grown its top line very aggressively and consistently over the past 10 years. While earnings have been volatile, there are a lot of special items that have impacted this. You can see the upward trend in the chart. The company will earn about $7.25 per share this year, which is almost triple what the company earned a decade ago. Revenues have grown at a CAGR of 7.57% over the past decade. The company has managed to perform at this level thanks to a strong cash flow-fueled growth via acquisition strategy that we will dig into over the course of this article.

The first step in doing so, is to review the operational and financial performance of Stryker Corporation. To do this, we start with the company's profitability and cash flow generation metrics. We measure this using operating margin, and the conversion rate of revenue into free cash flow. We want to see operating margins that are consistent (or expanding). We also want to see a company that is converting at least 10% of its revenues into free cash flow.

Source: Ycharts

We can see that operating margin has actually trended lower over the past 10 years. With operating margin once as high as 25%, it has steadily moved lower to what is now just under 20%. A similar trend is present with the free cash flow conversion rate. The company had performed above our benchmark until 2015, when capital expenditures increased at a faster rate than free cash flow. Just over the past three years, CAPEX has tripled to $600 million. These metrics trending lower over a long sample period is troubling, and something to keep an eye on.

With that in mind, we move on to the cash rate of return on invested capital. This is a great metric that helps gauge how effective management is at generating cash with the company's resources. This is also a solid indicator of a company's "moat." A company with a high CROCI is typically highly profitable, and asset-light.

Source: Ycharts

We look for this metric to come in at the low-teens or higher, and the current metric of 6.38% is quite a bit short of that. Even worse, the company did have a strong CROCI, but it has steadily trended downward again. This forming trend of declining performance is a red flag in our analysis.

The last place we look before moving on is the balance sheet. Stryker is currently carrying a cash balance of $1.6 billion against $7.2 billion in total long-term debt. This puts the company's leverage at 2.3X EBITDA. This is just under the 2.5X that I use as my "warning sign" threshold, so I really wouldn't want to see the company leverage itself much beyond this point.

Source: Ycharts

Similar to the previous metrics we have reviewed, the balance sheet is deteriorating. The company has been extremely active in acquiring other companies to drive growth (which we will expand on further down). While this can be an effective strategy, there is risk that comes with it. Stryker could acquire the wrong companies, or pay too much for them. The companies could also dilute the effectiveness of Stryker's overall business model. With virtually all performance metrics trending the wrong way, and a swelling balance sheet, I think it is very fair to question Stryker's acquisition results.

Dividend Outlook

Stryker Corporation is new to the dividend champions list, having reached its 25th straight year with a dividend increase. The dividend is paid quarterly, and pays a total annual amount of $1.88 to shareholders. The dividend yields 1.07% on the current stock price. With 10-year US treasuries offering yields of 3.1%, Stryker Corporation may not appeal to investors prioritizing investment income.

Source: Ycharts

The dividend has shown strong growth over the past 10 years, but it's clear that the downturn in the company's financial efficiency is catching up with the dividend. The dividend has grown at a 10-year CAGR of 22.7%, but it has decelerated to a five-year CAGR of 14.9%, followed by its most recent raise of 10.6%. The cash payout has steadily risen at the same time, from about 25% as recently as 2015, to the 61% it stands at today.

Given the company's debt load, and appetite for acquisitions, investors should expect the dividend's growth to likely continue slowing down. I would not be the least bit surprised to see the next few raises drop into the 7-8% growth range.

Growth Opportunities And Risks

Stryker Corporation has been extremely aggressive with acquisitions as its primary avenue to drive growth over the years. Since 2011, the company has made more than a dozen strategic acquisitions to position the company in strategic, technically complex niches such as Surgery Applications, Orthopedics, and Neurological Applications.

Source: Stryker Corporation

In addition, the company generates approximately 75% of its revenue domestically. This leaves opportunity for Stryker to expand further internationally, and in emerging markets. This expansion could be organic, or (more likely) achieved through further acquisitions.

Stryker Corporation however needs to be careful. An acquisition-focused growth strategy comes with execution risk, and it is certainly up for debate as to how effective Stryker has executed. Operating margin and Free Cash Flow Conversion have both deteriorated over the past decade. At the same time, the balance sheet has slowly become increasingly bloated. Levered at 2.3X EBITDA, the increasing debt will eventually begin to impact how much financial flexibility the company has.

When we look at the downward operational trends, the swelling balance sheet, and the raising dividend payout ratio - we can paint a picture that the company is becoming more capital intensive, less profitable, and potentially cash-strapped down the road. Investors need to keep this in mind when evaluating the stock. Again, this negative outlook isn't a foregone conclusion, but the trends are there.

Valuation

At just under $162 per share, Stryker Corporation is currently trading in the middle of its 52-week range. Analysts currently project that the company will earn about $7.27 per share this fiscal year. This places the stock at an earnings multiple of 22.2X. This is a discount to Stryker's 10-year median earnings multiple of 24.8X (about a 10% difference).

To better gauge the potential value of the stock, we take a look at the Free Cash Flow Yield. Cash flow ultimately drives a company, and thus makes for an organic instrument to measure a company by. As investors, we can put ourselves in position to realize strong returns on our investments by maximizing the amount of cash flow we receive per dollar invested.

Source: Ycharts

I typically look for an FCF yield in the high-single digits. With a yield under 3%, Stryker is not offering a compelling cash flow stream at the current price of shares. The free cash flow yield hasn't crossed 6% since 2014, and has continually trended lower over the past 10 years. Over the past five years, the free cash flow conversion rate has steeply dropped, and is likely why the stock is trading at a lower P/E ratio. A weaker cash flow-generating stock deserves a lower valuation.

That is why I don't view shares as a buy right now. The company is trading at a discount from an earnings multiple standpoint, but the company isn't operating as efficiently as it used to. I would need to see shares fall another 10-15% from current levels to put the stock in a range that lines up with its recent performance.

Wrapping Up

Stryker Corporation has fueled growth with its aggressive acquisition strategy over the years. However, the eroding financial efficiency metrics should give investors pause about Stryker's ability to execute these acquisitions in a way that improves the business.

The company has benefited from robust free cash flow metrics, but as those metrics decline and the balance sheet swells, there is validity to long-term concerns for investors. These patterns seem to be causing the market to re-evaluate the stock's valuation/long-term prospects, and I think that long-term investors should do the same.

