The Brink's Company: Cash Is Not Dead

Company will continue strategy of accretive acquisitions to fuel growth in addition to organic growth while remaining focused on efficiency.

Activist involvement resulted in positive change and the stock price appreciated dramatically, nearly tripling between mid-2015 and Fall 2017.

Despite the war on cash, cash won't be disappearing anytime soon - it is still used in 85% of the world's transactions. Brink's is the global cash management leader.

Thesis

The Brink's Company (BCO) is a global leader in armored money transit in a time when credit cards and mobile payment platforms are making cash less necessary in some developed countries. Visa (NYSE:V) has declared a war on cash to increase the percentage of transactions that involve credit cards. While some have speculated that cash could be irrelevant some day, a recent study by McKinsey noted that cash won't be disappearing any time soon.

Reading about the war on cash led me to Brink's. If cash isn't going away any time soon, maybe there is an investment opportunity in the world's leading cash management company.

The company has gone through a turnaround in recent years after activist investors got involved in 2015. Following a shakeup of the Board of Directors, and the appointment of a new CEO, the company's stock nearly tripled by late 2017 thanks to operational improvement. The company is worth keeping an eye on as Brink's management pursues aggressive growth (organic, acquisitions) and continues to improve operating efficiency.

Strong Turnaround

Things have improved dramatically for Brink's since 2015. Prior to activist intervention by multiple hedge funds, notably Starboard Value, the company was struggling with operational efficiency and the stock price had been stagnant for a decade. Since the intervention, the company has implemented a new CEO, improved margins, and developed a growth strategy employing organic growth and strategic acquisitions. The stock nearly tripled between early 2015 and late 2017.

Today, the company has improved operational margins - 8% in 2017 yoy vs. 2% in 2014 yoy - and revenue ticked up 11% in 2017 yoy after falling through the floor by 14% in 2015 yoy. The improvements continued in Q3-18.

Strategy and Recent Performance

The company's strategy is to grow both organically and via acquisition while continually striving for greater efficiency.

The company's two primary markets are North America and South America, with the lion's share of operating income coming from South America. The remaining revenue is split up between Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

In Q3-18, South America continued to be a strong market for the company. Organic revenue growth was 14%. However, currency fluctuations (mostly Argentina) took a toll and South America revenue dropped 13% due to this. The company as whole grew revenue organically by 7% in the quarter, but again, the total results were offset by currency fluctuations in Argentina.

"We're now seven quarters into our 12 quarters strategic plan and our results excluding the impact of currency continued to be well above both our original and our upwardly revised plan targets. We expect to extend this strong performance into 2019 and through our next strategic plan period." - CEO Doug Pertz, Q3-18 call.

North American organic revenue growth of 7% was much slower than South America (pre-currency), but operational improvements are driving increased profitability.

"Organic profit more than tripled in the U.S. and combined with the continued revenue and margin expansion in Mexico drove the 84% organic growth in North America. South America was up 39% organically led by Argentina, Brazil, and Chile." - CEO Doug Pertz, Q3-18 call.

The company continues to improve profitability, one of the core goals of the turnaround strategy. Q3-18 marked the tenth straight quarter of improved profitability. Below are the company's profitability goals heading into 2019.

Next Steps

Most of the company's revenue comes from cash transit. Most the remaining revenue is generated from a variety of other services like money processing and vault outsourcing.

"Our focus and strategy is to accelerate growth and profitability by servicing the total cash ecosystem." - CEO Doug Pertz, Q4-17 call.

In late 2017, the company issued $2.1 billion in debt. The funds will be used for accretive acquisitions totaling ~800 million across 2018 and 2019. The company wants to bolster its leadership position, which broke down as follows, including primary competitors per region:

"Our new debt structure and capacity also provide great flexibility should larger core acquisition become available that would add significant value through synergy capture or entering into higher growth markets, or if we see opportunities for businesses that are complementary to our core cash business that support our overall strategy and accelerate value growth." - CEO Doug Pertz, Q4-17 call.

This year, the company paid $520 million of that $800 million for Dunbar Armored, the fourth largest cash management company in the US. Dunbar generates $390 million/year in revenue and will add at least $60 million post-synergy EBITDA to Brink's. The company also acquired a Brazilian cash management company Rodoban for $145 million earlier this year (December 2018 close likely). In 2017, the company made six acquisitions for a total of $365 million, which is expected to add $60 million to Brink's EBITDA in 2018. The company intends to aggressively pursue additional acquisitions that are accretive and are in the 6-7.5x post-synergy EBITDA valuation range.

On Brink's EBITDA growth, the company as of Q3-18 plans to achieve $620 million in EBITDA in 2019. EPS is expected to rise more than 30% to $4.25. Free cash flow is expected to be $215 million, which is lower than the previously anticipated $300 million. FCF 2019 guidance is being reduced due to integration costs, interest expense, and capex related to the Dunbar acquisition.

Valuation

The company's free cash flow generation over the last ten years has been choppy. The company has a history of struggling with currency fluctuations and exchange rates given Brink's dependence on South America. The company continues to revise guidance on FCF generation in the coming years. Initially, the company expected 2019 FCF of $300 million, but recently cut that to $215 million due to reasons mentioned in the preceding section of this article. If I assume a 5% annual growth in FCF over the next decade, 3% perpetuity growth after that, and a 30-year Treasury discount rate (3.35%) and no risk premium, I get a fair value of $90+. We're in the high $60s.

Conclusion

I am not a buyer here. I'll continue to monitor the company's performance over the coming year before I consider investing. The turnaround appears to be working, but I've never invested in a turnaround before. Additionally, it remains to be seen if the company's growth strategy through acquisitions will work as planned. Results thus far have been promising and the company's continued improvement on profitability is an encouraging sign.

