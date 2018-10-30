Booking Holdings Faces Significant Challenges In The Near Term

Back in early 2016, most of the analysts and contributors were strongly bullish about this stock and the same sentiment is currently visible.

Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) will face a big challenge in the next few quarters due to the emergence of a new competitor. My first article on BKNG was published on 14th March 2016. It was a bearish article where I mentioned some of the reasons to avoid Priceline’s stock. All the comments in this article showed big bullish sentiment. Since then, BKNG has shown a total return of 49% while SPY grew by 52% and Vanguard’s tech ETF has given 98% return.

Bloomberg recently reported that a relatively young startup hotel aggregator called Oyo Hotels has raised a whopping $1 billion at $5 billion valuation. This startup was one of the reasons I was bearish in my first article. At that time Oyo had a valuation of less than $500 million. One of the biggest backer of Oyo is Softbank. Oyo will be using this cash infusion to accelerate its expansion in China, Europe and other regions. The agency model built by BKNG will certainly be pressured due to the business model of Oyo and its expansion.

Past performance and current rating

Fig: Performance of BKNG in comparison to SPY and VGT since March 2016.

Fig: Current analyst rating for BKNG. Source: WSJ

We can clearly see from the first chart that BKNG has not delivered substantial gains to investors above SPY. Two years back, the Buy rating for Booking/Priceline was even stronger than the current buy ratings. I am not a contrarian but have given my underperform rating to BKNG due to fundamental changes taking place within the hotel booking industry.

Business model and strengths of Oyo

In early 2016, Oyo was much smaller than its current size. It had a valuation of only $500 million. I mentioned the disrupting potential of Oyo in that article, “most of the customers to OYO rooms were already using the OYO app to book reservation, thus eliminating OTAs as the middleman.”

The Bloomberg article has described the business model of Oyo in the following terms: It signs on hotel owners and then gets them to upgrade everything from linen, toiletries and bathroom fittings to its specifications. It also equips hotels with staff training and standardized supplies. It then brings them on board its hotel website, where rooms start at $25 per night. Hotel owners pay Oyo a 25 percent commission.

This business model differs substantially from the agency model followed by BKNG where it simply takes a commission to list the available properties on its site. Many contributors have said that this is a big strength of BKNG. This asset-light approach of BKNG has certainly helped the company in rapidly increasing the rooms available on its platform. But going forward, it will also face major headwinds.

A large number of properties on BKNG are smaller hotels who do not have big marketing budgets or name recognition. BKNG provides them with visibility and charges them commission on rooms booked. This commission can easily go to 20 percent or above, depending on the placement of properties in search. The smaller independent hotels also do not have the negotiating power of bigger hotel chains like InterContinental Hotel Group (IHG) and Marriott International(MAR), who can get lower commissions due to much higher scale.

This has helped BKNG in increasing its revenue while delivering healthy margins. On the other hand, Oyo takes a much more hands-on approach. It makes sure there is standardization of quality across the segment. The net commission rate is also lower than the 25 percent mentioned in Bloomberg article because additional discounts are given by the company to attract more customers and hotels on its platform. Currently, it is in 350 cities with 211,000 rooms.

The speed of Oyo’s expansion can be gauged by its entry in China. It began operations in China last November, and now has close to 87,000 rooms on its platform. Oyo is now looking to expand in UK, other European countries and Southeast Asia. It should be noted that BKNG’s biggest market is Europe where it has a dominant position. With almost unlimited resources of Softbank, Oyo can shake up the European hotel industry. The European expansion would probably focus on smaller, independent hotels, similar to what Oyo did in India and China. This would be a direct threat for BKNG.

BKNG’s margins will also be under pressure as Oyo gives heavy discounts to travellers and hotels in Europe to expand its profits.

Investor Takeaway

In conclusion, I would say that the hotel aggregator business model of Oyo would easily trounce BKNG’s agency model, especially in the budget segment. BKNG would find it difficult to match the resources of Softbank’s Vision Fund which is backing Oyo. BKNG is already showing signs of saturation and its high growth phase is in rear-view mirror. For a forward-looking scenario, it is highly unlikely that BKNG would be able to beat the index returns on a longer term. Even after the recent correction, BKNG is trading at a trailing PE ratio of 35, which certainly cannot be seen as cheap.

Considering the challenges faced by BKNG and the rapid growth of Oyo, I would reiterate my underperform rating for BKNG.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.