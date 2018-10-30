Microsoft: A Stock To Average Into

The company's Azure asset, as well as LinkedIn, did very well, as did products tied to the iconic Office trademark.

Microsoft (MSFT) is the kind of stock a lot of investors don't want to chase. The long-term chart succinctly illustrates the point.

MSFT data by YCharts

I won't turn this into an article on technical trading, but that chart does show a pretty strong stock. Sometimes such information indicates that the market may be telling you something. The above strength over the last three years indicates that the Microsoft story is no longer that of a has-been tech giant, as many thought during the years when the stock went nowhere (for those who remember).

Q1 Earnings

So here we are with the Q1 earnings report. What you see right off the bat are some solid numbers typical of a big-cap growth company hitting the right financial notes.

Revenue jumped 19% to a little over $29 billion. Operating income increased 29% to $10 billion. Diluted earnings per share expanded by 36% to $1.14. That beat expectations by twenty cents, according to this SA news item. Operating cash flow increased roughly 10% to almost $13.7 billion. Against that figure was about $7 billion in dividends paid, capital spending, and a very small amount on the line for acquisition activity.

Microsoft has $15 billion in cash on the balance sheet in addition to $120 billion in short-term investments. That $135 billion in value sits comfortably well in comparison to the $70 billion in debt.

The More Personal Computing Segment

I'll now consider some of the operating segments, starting with personal computing. Revenue here increased 15% to $10.7 billion.

I was impressed by the gaming results in this part of the company. Revenue advanced 44%. Xbox software and services sales increased 36%, driven by the all-important third-party software performance (this is key because a video game console cannot rely solely on first-party titles if it wants to truly generate meaningful growth/attachment over time and build the value of its brand). Xbox hardware sales came close to doubling with a 94% rate of expansion during the quarter.

Surface sales went up 14%, driven in part by the relatively new Surface Go product. I look at the Surface hardware as an example of successful brand equity-building, one that allows Microsoft to leverage its operating system popularity and effectively compete with Apple's (AAPL) popularity in the tablet space.

Overall, the personal computing segment is doing statistically well, and it shows that Microsoft continues to have a connection with the consumer. The company isn't always popular for various reasons, but it can still monetize its iconic place in the computing culture and create value for shareholders. In particular, I see a lot of future opportunity with the Xbox franchise, especially where game streaming is concerned. The transcript of the earnings call indicates that streaming will hopefully be a priority. Quoting CEO Satya Nadella during a discussion of the Xbox ecosystem and the company's xCloud initiative:

"And then streaming is just a natural sequence of it. And the advantage we have with streaming is, we have a massive cloud advantage. And so we're going to bring obviously what we're doing with Azure, Azure networking, all to bear in ensuring that Xbox and xCloud is one of the best workloads for it."

Windows, Xbox, Surface... Microsoft's portfolio of products is bringing in revenue. Shareholders should have a positive outlook here.

Productivity and Business Processes Segment

This segment posted a top-line increase of 19% to $9.8 billion. Again, a solid, impressive rate.

This section of the software giant encompasses some of the classic brands that business/workplace consumers immediately recognize. The Office suite of products is the driving force. Microsoft Word, Excel, et cetera, has made a successful transition to a subscription-based service for those who prefer that to a single purchase price. As everyone knows, the subscription model has been a trend in the industry. The commercial side of the business saw a sales increase of 17%, with Office 365 charging ahead at a 36% growth rate. The consumer Office business increased 16%. There are 32.5 million subscribers for consumer Office.

Remember the LinkedIn acquisition? I recall not being wholly impressed at the time, but during the quarter, the asset recorded a 33% increase in revenue. The division seems to have become a worthy addition to the company's portfolio of businesses.

Microsoft, it should be noted, also benefits from using cloud-based systems in this segment. The theme of the cloud has been constant on Wall Street, and the company knows that integration of such storage into the consumer businesses will help growth over time.

Intelligent Cloud Segment

Which leads me to the cloud-related segment itself. Everyone has heard of Azure. This is the cloud business driving an exciting sector for Microsoft. Azure itself has seen a top-line expansion of 76% during Q1. This performance provided an assist to the segment as a whole in increasing its sales growth by 24% to $8.6 billion.

Server products and cloud services, which includes the aforementioned Azure business, increased 28% in sales performance. Enterprise services jumped 6% in its top line.

It's obvious that Microsoft is competitive in this area. The business community still finds the company's products to be worth the investment. This isn't to say that Microsoft doesn't have its work cut out for it; Amazon (AMZN) obviously intends to keep its cloud business growing, and a large part of the online retailer's story has centered on its web services. The numbers here tell me that Microsoft cannot be counted out in this sector.

Valuation/Conclusion

At the moment, Microsoft is at a forward P/E ratio of over 21. The dividend yield is 1.7%. When one takes those two measures and juxtaposes them with the stock chart (i.e., how far the stock has already advanced), it is very difficult not to say that the company is expensive.

However, given the progress of the fundamentals with the company, it is easy to understand that Microsoft is entering a new phase of its corporate life, full of future catalysts/possibilities. Azure is understood, but as I mentioned, the Xbox franchise is something for which I expect to see big developments, especially as eSports continues to thrive. In addition, the company will certainly deploy future cash flows toward opportunistic acquisitions.

Even with a minor pullback, the stock could be considered expensive. You know what they say, though: sometimes you have to pay a premium for solid, dependable blue-chip growth.

Putting it all together, let me say that one might consider initiating a starter position a few points lower than the current price. Given that many are worried about the markets, and that the stock could move further away from the 52-week high of $116 toward the lower end of the range, dollar-cost-averaging into the name might be a smart move. Microsoft is the kind of equity one can own with confidence during a stage of market volatility given its strong cash flows and dividend history. As always, perform your own due diligence before investing.

