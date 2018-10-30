Cision: Becoming A Compelling Acquisition Target

Cision (CISN) is a marketing tech company specializing in PR and communications. However, recent product offerings added to the Cision Communications Cloud (C3) has pushed Cision away from PR and into digital marketing. Cision Impact, an industry first offering that collects and analyzes earned media data, drives this transition.

With the continuous evolution of C3 and the numerous expansions based on earned media data, Cision is competing as the largest provider in a niche industry. Based on a combination of Cision's valuation and the acquisition aggressiveness of major cloud vendors, Cision appears to be a compelling acquisition target.

Below, I will analyze Cision's business model and finances, before going over why I believe that Cision may be one of the next dominoes to fall in the digital marketing acquisition spree.

Earned Media

Earned media is often considered one of the most effective types of advertising. Earned media consists of social mentions, blogs, and articles that mention the company and any type of advertising that the company doesn't directly create. Earned media is also the hardest type of advertising to track.

Source: Cision IR

Although whether or not paid influencer marketing is considered earned media is up for debate, Cision does offer solutions to track influencer ROI. This is a greenfield area for Cision to take advantage of, as most companies have been using either manual methods or disparate systems to attempt to measure ROI for earned media. Cision also covers earned media such as social media posts, including sentiment analysis, along with mentions in independent blog posts, news organizations, and consumer reviews. In addition, Cision can also analyze a competitor's metrics as well, providing an effective benchmarking strategy.

Source: Cision

Earned media is consistently viewed as one of the most influential types of media, ranking first in the U.K., America, and China. In a survey by Cision, they found that most brands are limiting spend in earned media due to ineffective forecasting and budgeting. In addition, 67% of brands are expected to increase spend in influencer marketing, a growing component of earned media. As one of the only true offerings in earned media analysis, Cision has a strong lead in dominating this space.

Source: Cision

Financial Health

In the last earnings report, Cision reported a 19% increase in revenue and a 13.7% increase in adjusted EBITDA. However, Cision has a large amount of debt, which is currently holding back Cision from having positive earnings.

Source: Cision IR

As shown above, Cision has a 64% gross margin and a 12% operating margin. R&D spend takes a surprisingly small amount compared to other growing SaaS companies but is still aligned with previous quarters. As expected, interest payments prevent Cision from posting a profit and their balance sheet is weak because of their debt burden.

Source: Cision IR

Cision ended last quarter with $83 million in cash versus $1.2 billion in long-term debt. Cash flow over the last four quarters totaled $114 million, rounding out the balance sheet weakness.

Long-term debt is one of the red flags in Cision and may be holding them back from heavily investing in R&D. Gross margin decline, as well as the weakness in the balance sheet, is attributed to recent acquisitions, as Cision management noted:

The decline in gross margins in Q2 versus the prior year are due to the acquisitions of Bulletin Intelligence, Argus and PRIME, businesses that many of you know are heavier on analytical services deliveries than the Cision historical core. We expect synergies from leveraging content and analytics capabilities across these acquired businesses and our core to improve gross margins over time."

These acquisitions support Cision's focus of transforming into a marketing analytics platform. However, their aggressiveness is stretching their balance sheet, although these new capabilities have been allowing Cision to grow ARPU, which grew 2.8% last quarter. Management counters this weakness by believing they have an innovative, one of a kind offering (Cision Impact), and are taking advantage of their first mover advantage:

The last piece is, this is one of those where you got four or five years of exceptional engineering and some exceptional IP, and when you can find that for quite frankly not a lot of capital expenditure and you can accelerate a go-to-market here by a good three or four years with a very, very robust platform and a top-notch innovative engineering team, that's what drove the buy it versus build it because this is very specialized, it's hard to do, and made all the sense in the world from a time to market as well as the specialization of the platform and the engineers that built it [indiscernible] acquisition [indiscernible]."

Investors should expect an aggressive corporate strategy for the next couple of years, which could mean more acquisitions or debt. However, this puts Cision in an interesting spot in the industry. Although they believe they have a potential industry-changing offering, their revenue growth (19%) is relatively weak for a SaaS company, and they may have problems cross-selling the Cision Impact offering. Cision's financial situation leaves little room for error, as management has invested heavily in supporting their earned media capabilities. Their earned media investments will determine if Cision can transform from a PR offering to a digital marketing offering.

Potential Acquirers

Before contemplating Cision's future, it's important to realize the industry trends occurring in digital marketing. Adobe's (ADBE) acquisitions of Marketo and Magento have not only highlighted their aggressiveness in expanding their marketing cloud but also may spur a takeover spree between them, Oracle (ORCL), and Salesforce (CRM).

Source: Cision IR

The marketing cloud providers will likely look to add PR solutions to their platforms. With Cision combining PR and marketing in their earned media offering, Cision is creating a natural bridge for these platforms to easily expand. In fact, it is rumored that the next target for these platforms may be into PR:

If you look at it objectively, the next big missing hole in most of these clouds is some kind of communications measurement and software," says AirPR CEO Dan Beltramo. "The fundamental premise driving marketing clouds is they can provide a complete picture of marketing activity. To the extent anyone considers PR part of the marketing activity, it'd logically follow we need to be part of that."

However, Omar Akhtar, digital marketing consultant at Altimeter argues why this hasn't happened yet:

We've been hearing periodic rumors about Adobe buying a PR platform, either (Cision or AirPR) to round out the entire marketing cloud, but they haven't acted yet, and I believe the reason is they don't believe PR tech on its own is going to provide enough value to the experience cloud on its own."

Based on this logic, Cision Impact may be the deciding factor for these marketing platforms. From a business standpoint, Cision needs to show that not only is earned media analytics an industry need but also that Cision Impact is truly as advanced as they advertise, and Cision's customer network and capabilities provide more value than what Adobe or a competitor could create. It should also be recognized that CEO Kevin Akeroyd and CTO Pritham Shetty are from potential acquirers Oracle and Adobe, respectively. Lastly, Akeroyd explained in an interview how PR and earned media fits into the marketing landscape:

The overlap among marketing, advertising and comms is virtually zero. The sophistication of where marketing and advertising are with their data management platform and marketing automation tools is kind of irrelevant, because the worlds have been completely separate. That's kind of a problem because the CMO wants to execute across paid, earned and owned." There's been no way to track engagement with earned media content and no way to track the behavior down to a success metric like an ecommerce purchase or lead form or website visit or rating or review. [Tracking content] is what digital advertising did, and it's what took it from $20 billion in 2010 to $120 billion now. Believe it or not, in 2017, that capability still didn't exist for press releases or earned media."

Valuation

As mentioned before, the sell-off has brought Cision back down to reasonable levels. Regardless of acquisition rumors, Cision still presents a compelling investment opportunity on their own, as they have little competition in their niche. Below is a snapshot of their valuation metrics:

Source: Seeking Alpha

With an enterprise value above $3 billion, Cision will be a costly acquisition if they are bought. However, until the rumors are backed up, I don't believe investors should price it in too much. The market correction has brought Cision to reasonable levels in terms of P/CF and EV/EBITDA. Revenue growth is expected to continue to outpace the growth in costs and is expected to bring the forward P/E down to 15. Although burdened by large amounts of debt, Cision is still in the process of implementing acquisitions, and EBITDA margins are expected to begin increasing next year. Operating cash flow continues to grow, as it has been able to support recent acquisitions. Debt is still a concern, but Cision is trading at an attractive valuation.

P/S is also low, considering the current multiples of several SaaS peers even after the sell-off. However, Cision is still expected to have revenue growth below 20% in future quarters, as earned media analytics is still in the early stages of the innovation curve. In the call, they stated the adaption of Cision Impact:

As I highlighted at the beginning of the call, we have approximately doubled the number of clients using Impact with roughly 22 of them being very largest clients in the world, Fortune 500 clients. We continue to experience solid traction across both our sales organization and with our customers and expect to realize meaningful revenue from these products over the next several quarters."

This early in the innovation curve, Cision Impact will likely not drive revenue growth for another few quarters. However, if Impact is as innovative as Cision believes, Cision would have a clear path to strong revenue and cash flows for the next several years, which doesn't appear to be priced into the valuation. This is likely due to limited coverage, as Cision hasn't been public for long, or the belief that Cision Impact won't show up in the financials for another year or so, and that there are too many uncertainties to price it into the valuation as of now.

Risks

As mentioned, there are still some uncertainties around Cision Impact. Cision is relying heavily on their earned media offerings, and if there is either low demand or limited ROI from current customers, Cision will have a hard time recovering. In line with this, there is still large amounts of debt, and their balance sheet is slightly better than it appears due to recent acquisitions, but it is still a concern.

Although marketing platforms may look to acquire Cision, they could decide that Cision doesn't have the competitive advantage that they believe they have, and either acquire small start-ups or produce their own offerings to compete with Cision in both PR and earned media. By combining marketing with communications, they could gain significant market share from Cision.

On a tech side, Cision appears to rely heavily on tracking users, web scraping, and collecting decision data such as CTR and purchases. With possibly bipartisanship support on data privacy regulations, Cision may be impacted if new legislation is passed, or if other countries adopt strict regulations.

Cision is the first mover in earned media analytics. However, there are numerous SaaS providers in the marketing area, and as Cision moves from PR to digital marketing, their TAM will grow, but they will also face heavy competition with each new offering. And as earned media analytics become more commonplace, other startups or platform providers will look to create their own offerings, and perhaps escalate the time frame Cision believes they have for their first mover advantage.

It should also be noted that several SaaS providers and software companies have been hit hard by the correction, and Cision will likely continue to have high levels of sector risk. Also, if Cision continues to take aggressive approaches in earned media and marketing, they may face higher interest rates if they issue more debt.

Investor Takeaway

Cision is very confident in their earned media offering. Earned media and influencer marketing spending is on the rise, and by providing visibility and analytics to these channels, Cision has the opportunity to take a dominant position in this area. However, the marketing platform vendors are becoming more aggressive, and Cision's offerings in PR and earned media could be attractive growth opportunities for these platforms.

However, if Cision isn't acquired, their valuation still provides an attractive risk/reward profile. Cision Impact is still in its infancy, and with the sell-off, the market isn't pricing in the future growth that Cision Impact can bring. And if management is right, Cision has a strong three-year advantage to create and dominate the earned media analytics niche. While Cision Impact has the potential to become a dominant player in marketing tech, investors should keep in mind that the big cloud platforms could decide to enter this space, and it is unclear how strong Cision's competitive advantage is, and if it can protect them from larger players.

Disclaimer: The above references an opinion and is for information purposes only. This information is general in nature and has not taken into account your personal financial position or objectives. It is not intended to be investment advice. Seek a duly licensed professional for investment advice. Past performance is not an indicator of future performance.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADBE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.