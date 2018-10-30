Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Keeps The Deals Rolling In On The Promise Of Its Groundbreaking GalXC RNAi Technology

The large pick up in interest for big pharmaceuticals wanting to form a deal with Dicerna is because of its GalXC RNAi technology, which provides a way to silence genes of particular diseases.

Recently, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA) announced a partnership with Eli Lilly (LLY) which amounts to an upfront payment and an equity stake. This is just one of the most recent validations of Dicerna's GalXC technology. Just this past week, Dicerna garnered another deal with Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) as well. With the two latest validations of Dicerna's platform, it is looking more and more that big pharmaceuticals are betting big on RNA interference as a disruptive type of technology that may offer a promising future for treating diseases. Based on these two latest deals and a promising delivery tech for RNAi known as GalXC, I believe that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals is a strong buy.

Recent Partnership Tie-Up

Dicerna received an upfront payment of $100 million for consideration of this recent Eli Lilly partnership. Most notably also Eli Lilly has high confidence in Dicerna because it bought a $100 million equity stake in Dicerna at $18.47 per share. Again, this was a huge surprise because I didn't think that another deal would be done before the end of this year. I just didn't expect such a deal so soon after the Alexion one that was made just this past week. The collaboration will take place with the development of up to 10 candidates to treat either pain, neuro-degenerative, and cardio-metabolic disorders. Another good part about the deal is that Dicerna is also eligible to earn up to $350 million per developed drug in the form of: milestone payments, mid-single to low-double digit royalties as well.

Prior Deal

It seems that Eli Lilly like many other big pharmaceuticals is starting to become attracted to RNAi companies. This latest tie-up deal comes only a few days after Dicerna Pharmaceuticals formed a partnership with Alexion Pharmaceuticals. This collaboration agreement involves Dicerna's two preclinical assets, along with eventually another two preclinical products. These other two preclinical products will only take place if Alexion chooses the option to go after them. In my opinion, this ends up being a good deal for both biotechs. That's because this agreement will develop complement-mediated diseases, which Alexion is an expert on. According to the agreement, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals received an immediate upfront payment of $22 million. On top of that, Dicerna would be eligible to receive up to $105 million in milestone payments per target (development and approval milestone payments). Other payments include sales milestones and mid-single to low-double digit royalties on future product sales. The final financial aspect involves Alexion making a $15 million equity investment in the company. Again, like the Eli Lilly stake taken above another vote of confidence for the GalXC platform. I feel this gives a high vote of confidence for Dicerna's GalXC RNAi technology. The last item that I would like to mention on this partnership front is that Dicerna doesn't have to do much to advance this program. Dicerna and Alexion will both perform the preclinical/research phases of these products. However, anything done past that (like the phase 1 trial) will be the full responsibility of Alexion. This means that Dicerna doesn't have to direct its cash resources to anything past the preclinical aspects of testing.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC filing, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has cash and cash equivalents and held-to-maturity investments of $82.3 million as of June 30, 2018. It estimated that it would only have enough cash on hand for at least 12 months from August of 2018. With the most recent deals from Alexion and Eli Lilly, this means Dicerna will not likely have to raise any cash within the next 12 months as anticipated. The upfront payments from both deals should now provide the biotech with more than 12 months worth of cash.

Conclusion

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has been able to achieve two big partnerships within the past few weeks based on its GalXC RNAi platform. Both deals provide upfront cash, along with additional milestone/royalty payments over time. I believe that this won't be the final deal for Dicerna, especially after the latest ones which have been established. The risk for Dicerna involves its main clinical product known as DCR-PHXC treating patients with primary hyperoxaluria (PH). PH is a rare genetic disorder associated with recurrent kidney or bladder stones. The main driver of this disease is an overabundance of oxalates in the body which can damage a patient's organs. The risk here is because of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY), which is another RNAi biotech that is also developing a drug known as lumasiran for the very same disease. Another risk is that both of these deals that were created were for early-stage clinical products. There is no guarantee that these products will end up being successful in mid/late-stage studies. More testing will be needed to truly see how all these partnerships play out. In any case, the upfront cash that Dicerna received is very good news for the short-term funding aspect, and for that reason, it is a strong buy.

Special Note: This was just a snapshot of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, members of my Marketplace service Biotech Analysis Central got a full research report on this biotech.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.