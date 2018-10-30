Shopify: A Brighter Day Will Surely Come Tomorrow

However, the company is shaping up to become the primary software for powering the omnichannel economy.

Tomorrow is a word that can be defined from both a literal and figurative perspective. Taken on a literal basis it is the day ahead. Hence, tomorrow could be four or seventeen hours away, but never more than twenty-four hours. On a figurative basis, it can be taken to mean the future, whether four years or seven years away. This article's title refers to the latter interpretation.

Shopify (SHOP) is most definitely currently facing its dark days as news of competition from not just Amazon, the previously $1 trillion e-commerce giant, has intertwined with news of competition from Facebook's Instagram and Adobe's Magento. This together with a general market crash has weighed heavily on the company's stock price.

Shopify is now down 24.7% from its 52-week high of $176.60. The selling seems to have followed strong results for the third quarter of 2018. However, Shopify has seen rapid rises dissipate in the weeks following, hence, the stock could very well fall further.

This fall from its all-time high opens up a few important questions to bulls and bears alike. Shopify's fundamentals remain sound, and most importantly, the macro tailwinds remain intact. This is a company operating within a TAM relatively unhindered in its growth.

Shopify Will Become The Main Software To Power The Omnichannel Economy

Much has been said about the rise of e-commerce. Some have commented on how it has decimated the great American malls and British high street, how it's democratized entrepreneurship, and how its fast growth and competitive standing has helped usher in a new digital age. In this new age, capital is digital and successful businesses built from the bedroom.

However, e-commerce is still only 11.9% of retail sales, up from 3.5% in 2008. Extrapolating this over the next 10 years to 2028 would put the e-commerce market share at a potential value of 40.5%. However, it has become increasingly clear that omnichannel retailing, a "fully-integrated approach to commerce that provides shoppers with a unified experience across online and offline channels," will become increasingly important.

Software, like Shopify, that enables entrepreneurs to have a presence in all relevant consumer touchpoints will become integral in driving sales for both large and small merchants. Hence, it would be prudent to slightly tilt the narrative away from Shopify's just being just a platform to create a website to sell products. The company will increasingly become the backend software for large companies to manage all their consumer touchpoints.

Deloitte, in a 2014 report, describes the omnichannel potential for retailers as offering a "potential extension of sales" and increased "brand awareness and loyalty."

The report further goes on to state that omnichannel retailing has the potential to reshape retail markets, describing this "revolution" as the next platform to unlock growth and benefits for retailers and consumers alike.

As per results from the third quarter of 2018, Shopify is also still spending heavily on research and development ($61.63 million). E-commerce commands a comparatively small share of total retail sales, hence, new innovative solutions for its merchants like 'AR quick look' help build out and maintain a strong economic moat.

As e-commerce is still such a small part of overall retail sales, it would be prudent to state that the company is still in the very early stages of the maturity cycle. Five to ten years from now the global e-commerce TAM will have ramped up, and current R&D spend will have entrenched Shopify as the most superior platform for the omnichannel economy.

The Valuation Is No Longer Expensive Beyond Reason

When I last covered Shopify in August, the company was trading at a trailing twelve months P/S ratio of 21.54. This entrenched the company solidly amongst the upper echelons of the SaaS sector in terms of valuation.

Shopify's current TTM P/S stands at 14.92, use the company's enterprise value to TTM sales and this ratio drops to 13.26. However, these figures are not forward-looking. Shopify will likely grow sales by 40% - 50% over the next twelve months. Using the mid-range of this estimate the company's 1-year forward EV/TTM sales ratio stands at 9.14. This is a significant discount to the level the company was trading at just a few months ago. As a result, I have been accumulating shares at a rate supported by my portfolio.

Shopify's result for the third quarter of 2018 also allows for the creation of a more accurate 'what if' model of revenue growth over the next five years to 2023. I do not think the company is going to be materially profitable by 2023, so did not include a profit model. However, and as evidenced by its latest quarterly results, Shopify has intermittently achieved operational cash flow and is very close to positive FCF so I do not think this should be a cause of concern.

The model shows the potential of strong returns if Shopify is able to grow revenue in 2023 to $5.47 billion, assuming a 5-year CAGR of 39.30%. Further, if Shopify is able to maintain a healthy 34.35% CAGR over the next decade, revenue will grow to $20 billion a year. Hence, it is not hard to see a 10-year what-if model with the scope of 12 figure market cap.

A Truly Bright Future Against The Remnant Of The Bearish Argument

It is also important to note that competition risks to Shopify are not totally unfounded. And while Amazon has tried and failed before to compete with Shopify, the behemoth is still expected to control 50% of online sales in 2021. Hence, Amazon will always be a specter hanging over this company.

However, Shopify continues to remain one of the best ways to invest in the global paradigm shift to online retailing and its subsequent omnichannel opportunities. And the company is increasingly complementary to Amazon as it moves into what will be a more prevalent role as software to manage touchpoints for merchants. Yes, these are dark days for shareholders of a stock which has fallen out of the positive limelight from fear of competition, slowing growth, and revenue mix. But these fears are not reflective of Shopify's truly bright future and its prime status. As the saying goes, it is always the darkest just before the day dawneth.

We will likely see sustained share price weakness going into the new year, but some positive near-term news will likely come from a possible boost to GMV as Canada's recreational cannabis market ramps up, as well as what will be the strongest Christmas trading period in the company's history. I continue to be positive that investors will begin to see GMV and the subsequent revenue Shopify gains from it in a more optimistic light. Shopify Capital is also a dark horse that will play a larger part in Shopify's future profitability and free cash flow profile. While a lot of bearish commentaries has focused on the risk it poses, Shopify has continued to ramp up lending to its lowest risk merchants. The company has access to more data points than a traditional bank will, and as a result, will likely see lower rates of default.

