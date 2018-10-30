Schwab Impact Conference Highlights, Monday

Thought For The Day: There’s no magic formula that tells which stocks will succeed, at which time and for how long. It’s constant ambiguity.

Schwab’s annual investment conference “Impact,” targets financial advisors, but Seeking Alpha readers who can’t make it to the Convention Center in Washington, DC can still benefit from the insights and analysis of its star-studded line-up of speakers.

Former CBO director Douglas Holtz-Eakin laments that the doubling of the U.S. standard of living, which used to take 35 years on average, has now slowed to a pace of 75 years, and offers a critical perspective on current economic policy issues in this podcast: ‘Restore the American Dream’

Peter Stahl consults with advisory firms on how to prepare clients for the rising costs of health care in retirement, which he estimates will cost on average $450,000 over a 20-year retirement, excluding custodial care. Read “The Retirement Health Care Challenge”

Niall Ferguson talks social networks, arguing that those seeking or giving financial advice should spend more time "offline." He says a day spent with a book like Sidney Homer's “History of Interest Rates” is worth a full year's worth of social media. Read “Niall Ferguson talks networks at Schwab Impact Conference”

Decision theorist Shachar Kariv discusses the three key trade-offs every investor must think through when making financial decisions and explains why stock investing is more frightening than the usual discussion of risk implies in this wide-ranging podcast: “The Best Talk on Behavioral Economics”

The great thing about a conference is the opportunity to step out of your normal zone of inputs and get some fresh perspectives. While Monday’s sessions offered a plethora of such ideas, what most grabs my attention is Shachar Kariv’s discussion (linked immediately above) of “ambiguity tolerance” rather than risk tolerance. The latter, more familiar term describes a situation of uncertainty where the probabilities are known. Your loved one is having an operation and the surgeon tells you there is a 70% chance of success. Some are more and some less tolerant of that sort of risk, but far less tolerable is ambiguity, where the surgery is successful 60 to 80% of the time.

Seen in this light, stock investing can be very hard to tolerate indeed, since the stock doc can’t deliver even that level of ambiguity. There’s no magic formula that tells which stocks will succeed, at which time and for how long. It’s constant ambiguity.

Based on this insight, I can see why stock index funds of 500 or 2,000 stocks are attractive to so many. The investor is not constantly bobbing and weaving about the fate of his investment but is better positioned to abstract his investment as a sort of asset class with long-term return characteristics (and even that is quite ambiguous). Using the services of a financial advisor can provide the same beneficial distance between an investor and his ambiguous assets.

There are many more insights to mine from Shachar Kariv’s talk on behavioral investing, and I hope to return to them in the future, but I close with a related idea that he emphasized, which is that people are very heterogeneous in their tolerance of risk, loss and ambiguity. That implies that a critical way to succeed as an investor is to know yourself and find a strategy that will work for you.

