Kinder Morgan: Good Quarter, Debt Still A Bit High For My Liking

On Wednesday, October 17, 2018, oil and gas pipeline giant Kinder Morgan (KMI) announced its third quarter 2018 earnings results. In the eyes of analysts, these were mixed as the company missed the consensus revenue estimates but significantly beat on bottom-line earnings. Overall, there was definitely a lot to like here as the company showed relatively solid growth in all of its financial measures of profitability and made some progress at reducing its debt, something that has long been a point of contention for me. The company's shareholders should be reasonably satisfied with these results.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Kinder Morgan's third quarter 2018 earnings report:

Kinder Morgan brought in a total of $3.517 billion in revenues during the third quarter of 2018. This represents a 7.19% increase over the $3.281 billion that the company brought during the year-ago quarter.

The company had an operating income of $1.515 billion in the most recent quarter. This compares quite well to the $826 million that it reported in the year-ago quarter.

Kinder Morgan finally closed on the sale of the troubled Trans Mountain pipeline in August, putting an end to the political drama surrounding that from the company's perspective.

The company reduced its long-term leverage target from 5.0 to 4.5, which is consistent with where it ended the third quarter.

Kinder Morgan reported a net income of $693 million in the quarter, which represents a substantial 107.49% increase over the $334 million of last year.

Without a doubt, the first thing that someone reviewing these highlights is likely to notice was the solid year-over-year revenue increase. While all of the company's different business segments saw some growth here, Kinder Morgan's management praised the natural gas pipelines segment the most. This unit's financial performance was 9% higher than in the third quarter of 2017. This was partly due to the increased drilling activity that took place within the various resource basins in which the company operates. As I have discussed in numerous previous articles, the revenues of a midstream company are at least partially a function of the volume of oil or gas that they transport due to the contracts that they have with their customers basing pricing on volume of resources transported. In the third quarter of 2018, Kinder Morgan transported an average of 4 billion cubic feet per day, which was an increase of 14% over the prior-year quarter. The volume increases were due to higher production as well as increased demand from power companies and shipping firms.

The remainder of the company's business segments saw much smaller year-over-year earnings increases than natural gas pipelines but naturally all growth is beneficial for the company as a whole:

Operational Segment Y-O-Y Growth Natural Gas Pipelines 9% CO 2 Segment 7% Terminals 1% Products Pipelines 2% Kinder Morgan Canada -36%

There will likely be some that will point out that the firm's Canadian earnings were actually lower year over year. However, the results are not completely comparable because of the sale of the Trans Mountain pipeline. This was to be a large pipeline that would facilitate the transport of produced oil from the Canadian oil sands to the Canadian west coast. The oil sands is currently stymied from lack of sufficient takeaway capacity. The Trans Mountain pipeline was to help alleviate this problem, but the government of British Columbia was forbidding it to cross the province against the orders of the Canadian national government. Finally, last spring the national government offered to buy the pipeline and deal with the problem. On August 31, the sale was completed and therefore the pipeline generated no money for Kinder Morgan during the month of September. This was the reason for the year-over-year decline.

During the third quarter of 2018, Kinder Morgan made the final decision to proceed on the construction of the Permian Highway pipeline. This pipeline is a 430-mile, $2 billion project meant to transport oil quickly from the Permian basin in Texas to refining and port hubs in Houston and Corpus Christi. As the Permian basin itself is currently seeing its own growth stymied by a lack of takeaway capacity, this project is a very important one for the region. The project is envisioned to transport 2 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day that will ultimately be used for electricity generation in Texas and Mexico as well as for the LNG export facilities currently being built in Freeport and Corpus Christi. As the pipeline is expected to be completed in late 2020, we can expect it to begin boosting Kinder Morgan's revenues at that time.

As I mentioned in the introduction, one of my concerns about Kinder Morgan was the company's relatively high level of debt. It was therefore nice to see that the company made some progress at improving this problem. This improvement did not come from a decrease in its debt-to-equity ratio ratio, however. At the end of the 2017 fiscal year, Kinder Morgan had a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.048. This same ratio was 1.05 at the end of the third quarter of 2018. Thus, this ratio was more or less flat over the course of the year.

The improvement here actually came in the form of a reduction in the company's net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio. This is a ratio used mostly by MLPs that is intended to tell us how long it would take the company to pay off its debt if it devoted all of its pre-tax cash flow towards that purpose. At the end of the third quarter of 2018, the company's adjusted EBITDA of $7.502 billion in the trailing twelve-month period gives it a net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio of 4.5. This compares to 5.1 at the end of 2017. The improvement came through both a huge increase in cash ($3.459 billion vs. $264 million) and an increase in adjusted EBITDA. Admittedly, approximately $2 billion of this cash increase comes from the Trans Mountain pipeline sale and not from actual operational performance, but as the company intends to use this money to repay some of its debt, it does not affect the ratio.

A net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio of 4.5 is not at all bad for a midstream company, but I will admit that it is higher than I normally like to see. As I have discussed in several articles posted to the Energy Profits in Dividends community, I specifically prefer to target midstream companies with a net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio of 4.0 or less because it gives the company a bit more flexibility in the event of an industry slowdown.

In conclusion, Kinder Morgan's results were overall quite good and shareholders should be quite pleased. The company showed fairly solid year-over-year growth and the new Permian Highway pipeline and other projects position it well to continue to deliver growth into the future. The company also managed to reduce its debt load, which is nice to see even if it is not quite as low as I would like to see. There is a lot to like here all in all and the company's performance should please investors.

