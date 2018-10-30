Dorman Products: Strong Q3, But China Tariffs Will Increase Prices In 2019

Dorman looks like a buy despite nearly 10% run-up in one day following positive Q3-18 earnings, but I'm not an investor as I consider other stocks in a deteriorating market.

However, China tariffs enacted in September will adversely impact Dorman and the company will raise prices as a result.

If we're on the precipice of a recession, Dorman will likely benefit.

Q3-18 organic revenue growth was up 5% and the company still expects 4-6% annual growth going into Q4.

Dorman Products (DORM) reported a strong Q3-18 on a day when the general market hit selloff mode. Q3-18 organic sales were up 5%. This was an improvement over Q2, in which organic sales were flat. Overall revenue was up 10% thanks to acquisitions earlier this year. Gross margins were down slightly due to the acquired companies carrying lower margins than Dorman.

As I stated in a previous article, the market dynamics moving forward will probably favor Dorman. An economic slowdown after a 10-year bull run could favor Dorman. Additionally, with the average age of vehicles creeping upward, vehicle aftermarket retailers and suppliers (like Dorman) will likely benefit as car owners pay to maintain their aging vehicles.

After the 10% run-up in one day following Q3-18 earnings, Dorman looks like a buy.

Recent Revenue Growth

Q3-18 organic revenue growth was 5%, continuing a mid-single-digit growth rate, which has been a pretty consistent quarterly trend over the last couple years and is what the company is guiding for the foreseeable future.

Dorman claims to be the leader in producing generic versions of "dealer exclusive" parts. Dorman designs its products in-house and outsources the manufacturing. Dorman's products are sold in major aftermarket retailers like AutoZone (AZO), O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY), Advance Auto Parts (AAP), and NAPA Auto Parts (GPC).

Source

Dorman's revenue growth rates were much higher than mid-single digits following the financial crisis in 2008. Growth peaked in 2013 with nearly a 17% growth rate. As Dorman's revenue growth has slowed in the years since, car sales have continued to tick upward and have leveled off in the 17 million-per-year range.

Source: YCharts, which aggregates sales data from the federal government.

Though the company does not conduct earnings calls, it does issue a press release along with its quarterly SEC filings. In the Q3-18 press release, the company noted that it launched 1,478 new SKUs in the quarter. This has been a continual driver for the company - developing new car parts to generate demand and drive sales. As of Q4-17, the company distributed 216,000 different SKUs vs. 133,000 in Q4-12. That's a catalogue increase of 62% in five years, which has come through a combo of internal engineering efforts and acquisitions.

Source

The Future

The company believes it is in a position to exceed the growth of the general automotive aftermarket (3.5%) in the years ahead. Any recession aside, the company expects growth to result from the aging of cars on the road. The average age of vehicles is increasing.

Source

In addition to the above graphic, a 2016 article by Automotive News cited research that showed the fastest-growing age group of vehicles on the road through 2021 were those 16 years or older. The number of old cars on the road was expected to increase from 62 million in 2016 to 81 million in 2021, an increase of 31%. The high quality of vehicles is a reason cited for the improving lifespan of cars.

Short-Term Risks

Though Dorman expects to exceed 3.5% annual growth for the foreseeable future, the company doesn't come without risk. If something causes gasoline prices to skyrocket, this could dampen Dorman's growth prospects.

The company also recently stated that new tariffs introduced in September will affect Dorman's products that are manufactured in China. As a result, the company will raise prices. The tariffs won't affect Q4-18, but they will impact 2019.

"Although we expect to mitigate the impact of tariffs in fiscal 2019, we expect selling price increases associated with the tariffs to be fully offset by the higher tariffs incurred." - Q3-18 Press Release.

It remains to be seen how these price increases will resonate with consumers.

Valuation

The company looks undervalued on a discounted free cash flow basis. Dorman has grown free cash flow at an average annual rate of nearly 15% over the last decade. Applying a discount rate of the 30-year US Treasury (3.36%) and a 3% perpetuity growth rate after year 10 gives me a fair value north of $100 (vs. mid-$70s price as of this writing). I don't use a discount greater than the 30-year rate because I don't add a risk premium to the discount rate. Other investors do, and there are multiple ways of coming up with a risk premium. However, I prefer to use the 30-year as a guidepost and then seek a discount I am comfortable with based on the company in question.

The company looks like a discount compared to the S&P 500. Dorman's trailing P/E is 21 vs. the S&P 500 trailing P/E of 23. The company has a forward P/E of 15 vs. the S&P 500 forward P/E of 17. Dorman does not pay a dividend.

Based on the above data, Dorman looks undervalued.

Conclusion

Dorman looks like a buy. However, it will be interesting to see how China tariffs impact Dorman sales in 2019 under higher prices. I'm weighing my investment options as I evaluate multiple companies, including Dorman. I am not an investor at this time.

Disclaimer: Please do your own research before investing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.