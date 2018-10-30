RTL Group: A Whopping 7.3% Yield With 146% Coverage - Conviction Buy

My Discounted Cash Flow Model is clear: RTL is ignored and undervalued by investors, which is unintelligible considering the sweet dividend yield of 7.3%.

Executive Summary And Investment Thesis

As many readers know, I am a buy and hold investor making additional purchases when the market seems to overreact. Last year, RTL (OTC:RGLXF) (OTCPK:RGLXY) attracted my highest attention after the company was dragged down into a spiral of skepticism after one of its major competitors, namely ProsiebenSat.1. That company warned about 'challenging market environments'. Shares in German broadcaster dropped more than 14 percent to a four-year low after it warned that TV advertising revenues in German-language markets would decline in the third quarter and said it may look for external investors. RTL performed in line with expectations, and more important, it confirmed its full-year outlook, so it wasn't impacted by the same issues as ProSiebenSat.1 thanks to its diversification. Over the second quarter of this year, things became even worse for ProSiebenSat.1 whose reported revenue tanked by 4%.

Nevertheless, RTL continued to produce massive amounts of free cash flows, and with Bertelsmann acting as the biggest shareholder and a voracious income seeker, the group pays out tonnes of predictable dividends. Compared with its peers, RTL, whose digital growth trajectory is now growing by double-digits, has delivered more consistent revenue growth.

ProSiebenSat.1 Revenue

(Source: Statista)

RTL Revenue and Income

(Source: valuespectrum.com)

TF1 Revenue and Income

(Source: valuespectrum.com)

Moreover, there's little doubt RTL will likely continue to do the same thing in the long-term, though many feel its business profile is at risk. Maybe investors should see RTL more as a sturdy (special) dividend payer, a company that is not overleveraged (Net Debt/EBITDA rate of just 0.42x), and with a stellar track record, rather than expecting long-term double-digit returns.

There are several key elements making RTL a perfect suit for defensive investors, dividend hunters and bond investors:

Stellar cash conversion rate (FCF/EBITDA) of 74.0% in 2017

(FCF/EBITDA) Rock-solid revenue growth of 3% per year during 2014-2018

Extremely low leverage of 0.4x EBITDA

Improving revenue mix: double-digit growth in digital businesses (16.3% YoY)

Fremantle (RTL subsidiary) hiked its EBITDA margin really, really fast.

really, really fast. Dividend yield of 7.3% with a 158% coverage

with a Mouth-watering FCF Yield of 11.5%

Used EBITDA margin of 21%

Although RTL Group is a Luxembourg-based company, it has its main listing in Germany, where it’s trading with RTL as its ticker symbol. The average daily volume is 97,700 shares for an average daily dollar volume of in excess of $5,900,000. As RTL Group reports its financial results in euro, the numbers in this article are in euros.

RTL: A Reliable Powerhouse

(Source: Company overview)

Enthralled by radio broadcasting, François and Marcel Anen installed a radiotelephone transmitter in the attic of their house, 28, Rue Beaumont in Luxembourg, in autumn 1923 and started their first experiments. Today, with interests in 61 television channels, 30 radio stations, a global business for content production and distribution, most investors argue RTL has become an old-fashioned and boring company whose growth isn't attractive. At least that's what they might think. Since the turn of the century, we've seen a clear convergence between TV consumption and internet use, and, whilst this secular evolution threatens big traditional media players like ProSiebenSat.1, TF1 and RTL, RTL has been able to keep its EBITDA margins stable at mid-20s. Moreover, revenue from its biggest broadcast markets has continued to improve slightly.

(Source: Statista)

(Source: Author's work based on RTL's annual reports)

Over the past few years, RTL has turned a corner by starting to focus on its digital transition. This strategy has been paying off as building out a global ad tech powerhouse, and combining the video ad serving platform SpotX with the European monetization platform Smartclip in 2018, make up for potential declining revenue growth in the core broadcast segment. RTL houses SpotX with other technology and content assets under a division called the RTL Digital Hub, and also plans further ad tech investments. SpotX and SmartClip, the video distribution platform RTL, will collaborate on video ad solutions and identify opportunities for acquisition and partnership to benefit RTL’s larger business.

On top of that, Fremantle is one of the world’s leading producers of television content: from talent and game shows to drama, daily soaps and telenovelas, including Idols, Got Talent, Good Times − Bad Times and Family Feud. With its investments in online video – BroadbandTV, StyleHaul, Divimove and, most recently, United Screens – RTL Group is the leading European media company in online video.

RTL's Half-Year Results Came In Ahead Of Expectations Despite FIFA World Cup

Before digging into RTL's financial figures, please keep in mind its revenue is seasonally weighted translating into higher EBITDA margins in the second half. Considering a FCF of 984M EUR in 2017, I'd expect to see at least a similar figure in 2018, representing a current FCF Yield of 11.5%.

With the FIFA World Cup in H1 (RTL receives less advertising income during big sports events given they are usually broadcast primarily by public TV stations), I was nail-biting to see whether or not RTL had been capable of offsetting the disappearance of some of its core broadcast income. And indeed, second-quarter revenue surged almost 3.6% exceeding the magic level of 3.0B EUR for the first time in its history, whilst EBITDA rose 4.7%. Altogether this meant an acceleration compared to Q1, which is absolutely brilliant. EBIT margin remained stable at a comfortable 18.0%.

(Source: Company results)

What's more, RTL hiked its exposure to non-TV-related activities, making it an even more resilient and profitable company that maintains a clear focus on executing against its strategy as a pan-European market leader. Whereas in 2014 only 7.9% of total revenues came from platform and digital revenue, these segments now contributed for 19.4% to RTL's revenue income, and it would be appropriate to say RTL has been delivering a real masterpiece so far.

(Source: Company presentation)

TV Now, which refers to RTL's paid subscriber and video view business, outperformed expectations and overwhelmed competitors with an impressive growth of 42%. ProSiebenSat.1, by contrast, reported a 10% organic growth in its (non-TV-related) e-commerce business.

Thanks to this somewhat unexpected success, RTL decided to not sit back, and rolled out Now US and TV Now Plus - offering subscribers additional exclusive appliances. On top of that, Fremantle's margins are improving substantially; this content production arm could become an additional key driver. Fremantle is one of the largest creators, producers and distributors of television brands in the world. With operations in 30 countries, Fremantle is responsible for over 12,500 hours of TV programming broadcast each year. Fremantle's EBITDA margin has started to improve substantially (from around 6% in 2015 to 9.5% in 2017) and considering this division generates nearly 10% of RTL's yearly EBITDA, there's reason to be excited by higher content production in the future.

In all, with its better than anticipated financial results, RTL has once again proven it can make a difference in the digital transition, and is determined to continue in the same vein. On top of that, shareholders enjoyed the revelry and received an interim-dividend of 1.0 EUR, same as last year, which won't put the company's financial strength at risk. Moreover, with leverage standing at 0.4x EBITDA, RTL is well ahead of its full-year guided indebtedness rate of 0.5x EBITDA to 1.0x EBITDA.

A look at its cash flows fully confirmed my confidence that the dividend is very safe, and though that seems to be a bold expression, it makes sense for defensive dividend hunters in times of trade war tensions and looming economic downturns. (Note: RTL overpaid in taxes during the first half, which is a typical seasonal event, but it does matter to deduct the right amount in order to get a truthful insight into its free cash flow)

(Source: Company results)

After deducting working capital changes, CapEx (which decreased from 62M to 50M EUR) and the interest paid and received amounts, RTL generated total FCF of 475M EUR. This was pretty strong as it covered most part of the dividend distribution. But keep in mind, we still need to adjust for net profit attributable to non-controlling interests, leading to a normalized FCF of around 427M EUR. Based on its 2017 result, the dividend coverage is at least 140%.

As always, RTL kept its very conservative approach concerning its full-year guidance, and continued guiding revenue growth to be in a range of 2.5% to 5.0%, whilst EBITDA should stay broadly stable (-1.0% to +1.0%). In 2017, RTL realized a book profit of 94M EUR which impacted EBITDA, but fortunately the group adjusted its guidance for this one-off effect.

Peer Comparison

Compared with ProSiebenSat. 1 (OTCPK:PBSFF) (OTCPK:PBSFY), RTL has a much stronger balance sheet and, consequently, a higher cash conversion rate and dividend coverage rate:

PBSFF Financial Debt to EBITDA ((TTM(( data by YCharts

Controversially, RTL doesn't get much credit from investors who argue that ProSiebenSat.1 deserves a market premium due to slightly higher EBIT margins, but similar net margins and lower FCF margins. I am astonished about this relative pricing. I prefer RTL's investment case, which is safer for defensive income investors.

Risks

As advertisers are increasingly focusing on the internet, RTL has been building an internet division for 13 years, accounting for 13.5% of group sales. After phenomenal growth over the past three years, 2018 may be more difficult, partly due to the 'GDPR'. This new European privacy legislation may temporarily influence the surfing behavior, as a result of which advertisers have recently chosen to await the outcome. I consider the GDPR to be RTL's biggest risk, however, management is taking action to offset this temporary threat.

Besides, with FremantleMedia, the subsidiary that produces popular TV programs (American Idol, America's Got Talent, ...) and sells worldwide, RTL had bad luck with the weaker dollar (in the first quarter, an average of 1.229 USD per EUR). As a result, there was no revenue growth in this segment (up + 7% at constant exchange rates), and the dollar also had a negative impact on digital activities. It's good to see that the 'greenback' recently recovered some of the losses, unlike RTL's share price. So, in the light of potential currency translation impacts, RTL could experience some headwinds on its bottom line.

What else are investors missing today?

I've already addressed the necessary elements that make RTL has enough aces upon its sleeve, but RTL is also hard working on 'thinking small first'. In January of this year, RTL announced it acquired United Screens for 12.4M EUR, which allows RTL to expand its footprint as the leading European media company in online video. Since its foundation in late 2013, United Screens has shown excellent growth. Based on a hand-picked premium selection from many of the best video creators in the Nordics, and an award-winning sales team, United Screens has developed state-of-the-art branded content campaign capabilities. As a result, branded content represents 50 per cent of United Screens’ total revenue. The acquisition complements RTL Group’s existing MPN portfolio, which includes Los Angeles-based StyleHaul, Berlin-based Divimove and Vancouver-based BroadbandTV.

Due to challenging market environments and the need for a quicker digital transition, RTL is fully conscious of the fact that they need to jack up digital investments, and with an appealing cash conversion rate and stable revenue breakdown, exposure to TV and radio broadcasting has declined from 53.7% in 2015 to 51.5% in 2017.

(Source: Author's work based on reports)

Fortunately, RTL and other media companies used their cash flows instead of missing the digital ad boat. Investors obviously prefer growth stocks (e.g. Netflix) rather than value stocks whose turnarounds might seem to be slow, but the efforts are definitely there to get a piece of the online advertising pie. The question is what price investors are willing to pay for excellent growth stocks that offer compelling revenue growth but a large cash burn.

Combined with these smart acquisition moves, RTL, whose shareholder-friendly policy distinguishes itself from other media companies, has treated its shareholders in a very generous way without spiraling out its debt burden. Consequently, I've already showed the revenue history of media companies, and one can easily conclude RTL is in pole position to survive the next financial crisis, whilst ProSiebenSat.1, by contrast, has little resistance to potential revenue declines.

(Source: Author's work based on RTL's reports)

I've already highlighted the difficulty for media companies, namely that the mix is moving away from television toward alternative forms of video consumption. But I'd like to make a few additional crucial distinctions.

(Source: RTL Group Presentation January, 2016)

RTL is increasing its focus on content and the nascent digital area of the business; setting aside between €150 million and €250 million a year for M&A activity. The other thing worth repeating is that the company's traditional TV assets remain attractive given their market leading positions. On top of that, nominal spending on TV advertising is actually still increasing. RTL is also poaching audience from ProSiebenSat.1 in its main market Germany, which is perfectly showed in the following heat map.

(Source: Company presentation Kepler Chevreux)

Discounted Cash Flow Model

With the challenges RTL's industry is facing, I feel it's appropriate to use a WACC of 7%, despite RTL's rock-solid revenue basis and cash conversion rates. Maybe, the current undervaluation is caused by the difference between the net profit (paper profits) and the free cash flow results, and for sure, I am always having a keen eye on the latter. Compared with today's share price of 53.9 EUR, my conservative target now represents 68.0% upside potential making it a conviction buy.

(Source: Author's calculations)

Investor takeaway

RTL has been eyeing robust growth in its digital activities and there's definitely more room to expand its exposure to these lucrative businesses. The industry is facing slowing growth, but RTL proves it is capable of seeking content growth and paid subscribers. Margins are stabilizing at decent levels (EBITDA margin stands at 21%), whilst its leverage is certainly under control. Contrary to what you might imagine, most investors neglect RTL's safe haven status despite a sweet dividend yield of 7.3%, 146% coverage and an anchor shareholder named Bertelsmann. To boost its digital growth, RTL currently has excellent financial strength (potential accretive acquisitions may be interesting options for management to consider) and a wide scope. On top of that, compared with its peers, RTL is less prone to economic turmoils, in my opinion, making it an excellent hold during economic up and downs.

