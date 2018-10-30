Gilead Remains A Sell

Heading into Q3 earnings, I surmised Gilead's (GILD) revenue could decline sequentially. The company delivered a revenue and earnings beat, and its top line fell less than expected. I had the following takeaways on the quarter.

HCV Was A Non-Factor

After Gilead's HCV regimen proved it could save lives, the company became synonymous with the treatment. HCV's out-sized revenue and operating income eclipsed Gilead's HIV franchise. A decline in the HCV runway and competition from AbbVie (ABBV) have since caused a free fall in HCV sales.

HCV sales began to stumble in 2015 and now represent about 17% of Gilead's total revenue. Q3 2018 HCV revenue of $902 million fell 10% sequentially on lower sales of Harvoni and Epclusa. GILD is up about 3% post-earnings, which indicates HCV is practically a non-factor. Who would have thought one day HCV sales could fall by double digits and GILD bulls would be unbothered?

Last month, Gilead announced plans to launch generic versions of Epclusa and Harvoni in the U.S. in January 2019. Management intimated they could reduce out-of-pocket costs for patients:

"The list prices of the authorized generics will be comparable to the current net prices of the branded versions. We believe these authorized generics could reduce out-of-pocket expenses for patients, increase pricing transparency, and open up access to our HCV medicines for patients covered by Medicaid. This solution allows us to quickly introduce a lower-priced alternative to our HCV medications without significant disruption to the healthcare system or our business."

A generic offering in the Medicaid market could get Gilead access to a growing market, while potentially taking market share from AbbVie's Mavyret. Mavyret's lower pricing versus Gilead's HCV regimens has exacerbated the company's HCV run-off. Generics could be a strong answer to AbbVie's challenge. In Q1 2019, HCV revenue could become a factor again.

HIV Defining The Narrative

Gilead's total revenue fell by only 2% despite the double-digit decline in HCV. HIV revenue (over 65% of total products sales) grew 12% Y/Y. Truvada and Genoya sales stalled despite showing robust growth last quarter. Truvada for PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis), a prescription medication to help reduce the risk of getting HIV through sex, has heightened Truvada's profile. More than 193,000 individuals are taking Truvada for PrEP, a double-digit increase Q/Q.

Despite stagnant growth, Genvoya is still Gilead's largest single product with nearly $1.2 billion in revenue. Biktarvy was the stalwart again with $375 million in revenue, more than double the $185 million reported in Q2. About 85% of Biktary's revenue comes from switches, partially at the expense of Genvoya. About a quarter of switches comes from regimens containing dolutegravir, which has likely hurt offerings from GlaxoSmithKline (GSK).

There is a two-drug combo from GSK in late stage clinical trials that could potentially threaten Biktarvy, but any FDA approval could be a few quarters away. In the meantime, it looks like Biktarvy can continue to show out-sized growth in the HIV space.

Yescarta, M&A Activity Could Be Sweeteners

Yescarta generated $75 million in sales, up 10% sequentially. The company has 64 centers certified to provide Yescarta treatment, up from 60 last quarter. The treatment is on pace to generate $300 million in annual revenue, and could soon have a meaningful impact on Gilead's top line growth. That said, the company's cash hoard of $31 billion provides a valuable currency that could be used for acquisitions. Volatility in financial markets appears to have set in. If the Dow (DIA) falls another 15% to 20%, it could create attractive acquisition opportunities in the biotech space.

Highly-indebted names like Bausch Health (BHC), Teva (TEVA) or Allergan (AGN) could also be open to hiving off assets to pare debt or change sentiment for their stocks. Time is on Gilead's side. I would anticipate the company actively seeking deals by the second half of 2019. M&A activity at attractive returns could add a sweetener to the company's current portfolio of products.

Conclusion

GILD is down 2% Y/Y. Stock market volatility will likely drive the shares lower. I recommend avoiding the stock until biotech M&A opportunities become attractive. That could take a while.

Disclosure: I am/we are short ABBV, TEVA, AGN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.