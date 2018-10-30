With CEO Sounding Off Warning, Aquantia Has Further To Fall

Even Aquantia's CEO warned that the company observed a demand slowdown in the quarter, as well as inventory buildup at end customers.

As a smaller company than most semiconductor stocks, however, Aquantia is less equipped to survive through a widespread downturn in the industry.

With a risk-off attitude prevalent in the markets, it's not a good time to invest in Aquantia, even at its new low price.

Earlier this year, the semiconductor space was one of the best-performing subsections in the S&P 500. Chip stocks like Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Seagate (STX) were running against 52-week highs as the "coordinated global growth" thesis rippled through markets and projected high demand for semiconductors. That thesis has now fallen flat on its face. The popular semiconductor index (SOXX) has lost 15% in the last month alone, and is now down 10% year-to-date, entering correction territory after a phenomenal ~40% run in 2017.

Aquantia (AQ) has the curse of being in two hated categories at the moment: semiconductors and small-cap, high-risk stocks. Investors abandoned the company en masse after it reported Q3 results, despite a decent print; the stock lost nearly 20% and is now down to new all-time lows below its IPO price of $9.

This type of earnings reaction isn't unprecedented in the semiconductor space this quarter: the same day, shares of Western Digital (WDC) also lost ~20% in a single day and wiped out nearly $3 billion of shareholder value in a single stroke. Investors fretted over Western Digital's comments over a global growth slowdown that prompted it to take steps in reducing its manufacturing capacity by 15% in CY19. Clearly, the industry outlook is fraught with risk.

Memory stocks probably have it worse than other chip stocks like Aquantia. A ramp-up in manufacturing capacity in 2017 and 2018 has led many industry observers to speculate, rightly, that memory prices would begin to deteriorate due to oversupply. This prediction has come true for NAND flash, as observed by Western Digital's management commentary on its recent earnings call. Industry observers additionally predict a DRAM price decline will be next.

This being said, Aquantia isn't exactly safe amidst the turmoil either. True, it has lower commodity risk as a fabless semiconductor company, but unit volume slowdowns are likely to be widespread across all types of raw hardware components, including Aquantia's integrated circuits. Hardware commodities have shown a tendency to rise and fall together. The majority of Aquantia's revenues are derived from datacenter products, an area which saw tremendous enterprise investment in 2018. Companies from Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) to Cisco (CSCO) have all seen an uptick in their datacenter equipment businesses. But if the accelerated spending from this year slows down as businesses hit the brakes on capex, Aquantia's revenues could be at risk.

Faraj Aalaei, Aquantia's CEO, noted the following on his data center business:

"We have observed a lessened sell-through rate in Q3, thereby indicating softness in the end market, which has led to inventory build-up with our customer. Therefore, we are reducing our estimation of data center revenue contribution in the near term."

These bearish comments are likely another large reason that Aquantia's shares dropped ~20%. As a micro-cap company - with just $300 million in market value remaining, and just $65 million of cash on its balance sheet - Aquantia isn't as well-prepared to weather a down cycle in the chip space. Micron (MU) and Western Digital have billion-dollar cash war chests to absorb any margin compression for years, plus a $10 billion and $5 billion buyback authorization, respectively, to keep earnings growth afloat during sparse market conditions. Aquantia, on the other hand, is already consuming its meager cash balances to fund its losses, and if its bottom line continues to drag as it did this quarter, the company may not survive much longer.

Investors are clearly in a risk-off mode. That's clear signal to not buy a small-cap, unproven chip stock like Aquantia. While I believe that many large-cap semi stocks are currently undervalued (memory leaders Micron and Western Digital being chief among them), investing in Aquantia at this juncture is foolish: without any positive catalysts left, the stock has far further to fall.

Q3 download

Let's dissect Aquantia's Q3 results in a bit more detail. Here's a look at the earnings summary below:

Figure 1. Aquantia 3Q18 results

Revenues are actually a positive highlight this quarter, growing 23% y/y to $32.9 million. While this isn't a terribly exciting growth rate, Aquantia managed to accelerate growth by two points relative to Q2's growth rate of 21% y/y. Aquantia also managed to beat Wall Street's expectations of $32.8 million by just a hair.

Equally reassuring this quarter is that data center revenues of $17.5 million grew 17% y/y over $14.9 million in the year-ago quarter. In Q2, Aquantia had seen datacenter revenues fall -11% y/y. But despite strong performance this quarter, it's unclear whether this represents demand pulled forward from future quarters, especially as the CEO noted that inventory was building up with end customers. Aquantia may continue to see choppy performance in this segment for quite a while. With datacenter products still making up about half of its revenue base, this will be undue risk that investors will be shy on accepting.

Aquantia's CEO called out particular strength in shipments to Intel (INTC), its largest and most important customer. According to Aquantia's 10-K, revenues generated from Intel accounted for a staggering 60% of Aquantia's total in 2017. From the earnings call transcript:

"In the third quarter, our shipments to Intel grew sequentially in dollars and ports. In the quarter, we saw a significant increase in demand for our 28-nanometer products and a decline in demand for our 40-nanometer products. As we have discussed before, the 28-nanometer products carry a lower ASP."

Thankfully, Intel was one of the only chip stocks to report a favorable earnings quarter in Q3. Aquantia investors, however, need to watch Intel very closely, as any souring of Aquantia's largest customer will have outsized effects.

Aquantia also managed to increase gross margins by 140 bps to 57.9% this quarter, following a trend from last quarter in which gross margins ticked up by 100 bps. As a fabless company, high gross margins are a key piece of Aquantia's business model, and higher margins should be able to somewhat cushion a slowdown in revenues.

Despite this, Aquantia's heavier R&D spending (which grew 36% y/y and consumed 48% of revenues this quarter, five points higher than 43% of revenues in 3Q17) drove the company into deeper losses. Net losses doubled to -$2.1 million, and Aquantia's breakeven pro forma EPS missed Wall Street's expectations of $0.01 by a penny.

Final thoughts

With Aquantia's CEO sounding off a warning on the health of the datacenter business and the associated buildup in customer inventory, it's easy to understand why the stock suffered a 20% selloff. Despite the massive cut in its valuation, Aquantia is not a buy. While larger chip stocks have cash reserves and experience in navigating through down cycles, Aquantia may not have the longevity to struggle through a weak demand environment. Avoid this name and buy large-cap chip stocks instead.

