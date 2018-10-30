TXMD Gets FDA Trifecta With TX-001HR

TX-001HR faced a PDUFA decision on October 28th; approval appeared likely due to both of the drugs in the combination are already FDA approved.

TherapeuticsMD(TXMD) announced another FDA approval on October 29 th for its Vulvar & Vaginal Aptrophy Dry TX-001HR. This is the third FDA win for the company, who also received approval for Annovera and Imvexxy earlier this year. TX-001HR is a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of estradiol and progesterone in a single, oral soft gel for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms due to menopause.

FDA approval announcements often brings volatility and risk for the candidate stock. But, I believe TXMD investors have plenty of reason to be confident for the long term as the company prepares to launch their approved products.

Company Overview

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is an advanced healthcare company specializing in developing and commercializing products entirely for women. TherapeuticsMD aim’s to address the challenges women experience throughout their lives; including family planning, reproductive health, and menopause management.

The company’s portfolio includes products developed TherapeuticsMD’s SYMBODA™ technology. Utilizing this technology, TherapeuticsMD has developed hormone therapy (HT) products to facilitate distribution of bio-identical hormones through an assortment of dosage forms and administration methods. The Company’s comprehensive product portfolio (Figure 1) includes: pre-natal care supplements, Annovera, TX-001HR, and Imvexxy.

Figure 1: TXMD Portfolio (Source TXMD)

TX-001HR

TX-001HR is an innovative combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone, in development for treating vasomotor symptoms (VMS) related to menopause. TX-001HR is expected to be the first and only bio-identical combination drug intended to be the substitute of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone hormones the ovary has practically stopped generating. If approved, TX-001HR would offer a treatment option for the millions of postmenopausal women who are presently in pursuit of a treatment for vasomotor symptoms, but are using unapproved compounded hormones.

Why are women using compounded prescriptions for hormone therapy? A Women’s Health Initiative (WHI) study, presented that the long-term use of specific synthetic hormones increased the risk of:

Stroke

Heart Attack

Blood Clots

This triggered women and healthcare providers to change to Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy (OTCPK:BHRT) progesterone as an alternative. But, these drugs are currently not approved by the FDA. This forced prescribers and patients to rely upon compound pharmacies to create specific combinations of BHRT. Not only are these not approved by the FDA, but they are not covered by insurance. TherapeuticsMD believes that TX-0001HR is able to address this issue.

According to TherapeuticsMD, compounded Bio-identical Hormone Therapy makes up 30M scripts annually in the U.S. The other option is for health care providers to provide scripts for separate bio identical hormone products. Looking at Figure 2, we can see the breakdown in current methods of BHRT.

Figure 2: BHRT Chart (Source TXMD)

TherapeuticsMD believes that TX-001HR will be a best in class BHRT; this is attributable to:

It being a once-a-day single oral soft gel capsule

Strong VMS Efficacy Data

Strong VMS Efficacy Data Clean Endometrial Cancer Safety Data

Clean Endometrial Cancer Safety Data

Expected Third-Party Reimbursement

TherapeuticsMD anticipates TX-001HR to be exposed to a multi-billion dollar market. Figure 3 provides a breakdown of the different categories of BHRT. Assuming if TX-001HR can seize a portion of the market, and establish itself as the best in class therapy; one could accept TX-001HR as a billion dollar drug.

Figure 3: BHRT Market (Source TXMD)

Markets Provide Discount

Recent market volatility has provided current and potential TXMD investors with a discounted price. Although current longs would like to see the share price much higher, I would be happy being up 3% for the year; whereas some mid-cap biopharma are currently down over 50% for their year. Still, the share price is trading around $5.00 a share, and is under the 50 and 200 day moving average.

Looking at the TXMD daily chart ( Figure 4) investors should take note of the short-term and long-term trend lines that should act as S/R lines going into the catalyst. I would expect whole dollar amounts (e.g. $6.00 and $7.00) to be points of supply.

Figure 4: TXMD Daily (Source Trendspider)

Personally, I have been sitting on the sideline due to overall market conditions. I expected a large amount of volatility before the PDUFA date and was able to enter a position on Friday.

Prior to the approval I was looking at the 60 min chart ( Figure 5) to determine my entry point. I intended to wait for a reversal and a break of the foremost down trend line before initiating my position, but I found the $5.00 support level to be too enticing.

Figure 5: TXMD Hourly (Source Trendspider)

After a month of trading down, I expect the share price to make strong move upwards with the approval. How high and for how long will most likely depend on market conditions. When I overlapped the SPDR Biotech ETF(XBI) hourly chart over TXMD’s hourly chart(Figure 6), we can see that TXMD has been generally following the sector. Although the company has delivered some great news to investors, it appears the biotech sector will dictate the share price more than anything.

Figure 6: XBI 60 over TXMD 60 (Source Author w/ Trendspider)

This leads us to my predominant concern; which is the scourge that has brought down the biotech sector over the past couple months. President Trump’s war on drug prices has many investors wary of high priced drug companies. Even though I don’t see TherapeuticsMD being heavily damaged from these policies, I recommend all biotech investors to maintain surveillance on what comes out of Washington D.C. over the following months.

Is TXMD a Buy?

By playing in a under addressed market, TherapeuticsMD is proposing a differentiated portfolio of therapies that could be quite profitable. That should help win it market share and create some positive changes in the fundamentals. If TX-001HR is approved, the company will have access to a multi-billion dollar market. Considering the expected positive changes in fundamentals in the next coming months and into 2019.

What should we value TXMD at? A common metric used in the valuation of biotech companies is estimated peak revenue. Looking at Figure 5, we can see the total addressable markets for TherapeuticsMD’s approved drugs.

Figure 5: TXMD TAM (Source TXMD)

If we were just to focus on SEQ CHAPTER \h \r 1 TX-001HR, we can see it has the largest potential market of TherapeuticsMD’s approved drugs. In fact, the company’s estimated U.S. peak sales for TX-001HR being approximately$1B. Considering TXMD’s current market cap is about$1.19B, we can brand this as a buy just on TX-001HR peak sales alone.

What about Annovera and Imvexxy? I don’t estimate the peak sales for these two products to be nearly as high as TX-001HR as a result of competition, and smaller market opportunity. However, I do expect these products to substantially contribute to revenues. The company’s market research estimates Imvexxy to have peak sales of $400M. My personal estimation of peak sales for Annovera is $388M; which I calculated from 50% of Nuvaring’s 2017 annual sales. Assuming these products reach peak sales concomitantly, we can assume peak sales to be about $1.77B for the company. This would equal about $6.70 a share without a multiple. For commercial small cap biotech stocks, I typically use a 3-4x multiple due to the potential for an acquisition. That value the share price at $20.10 per share at peak sales.

What do I value the company at now? I will assume it will take 5 years for the products to reach peak sales (average time for first-in-class drugs to reach peak sales). Due to the length of time it will take to get to peak sales, I would ask for a 30% discount of the estimated peak sales share price. This would be roughly $14 per share.

I am often hesitant about investing in small and mid-cap biotech companies that decided to “go it alone” in the U.S market. Typically small biotechs search for a commercial partner with a larger pharmaceutical company. Big pharma already have the skills, workforce, and relationships that smaller pharmaceutical companies often do not have. On the other hand, if a smaller company decides to “go it alone” they often experience weaker sales during the first year after launch due to the need to develop their own commercial launch program. Despite the fact TherapeuticsMD has decided to not enlist a big pharma in the U.S., they already have a sales representatives with connections to prescribers as a result of the company’s. This is a huge positive for TherapeuticsMD as they begin commercial launches of their recently approved products. Not only is the salesforce hired, but they already have an established accounts and relationships with target prescribers. If the salesforce is able to capitalize on these connections, I anticipate TXMD trading around $14 by the end of 2019.

Investment Time Horizon

I am trading TXMD for the upcoming Q3 Earnings Report. I suspect the Imvexxy sales numbers are on target, and the market will concede that the company is able to handle their pipeline without big pharma.

I will consider hold my initial position and possibly plan to hold the position if the particulars of the earnings report are to my liking. If not, I will liquidate my position upon news release.

Conclusion

TherapeuticsMD has just achieved a FDA trifecta in 2018. With TX-001HR approved, the company now has portfolio that generate over a billion dollars in peak sales. However, investors need management to prove they can execute in selling pharmaceutical drugs, and not just pre-natal vitamins. The company will have chance to display this ability in the upcoming Q3 earnings report. Between now and then, I will use technical analysis to manage my position.

Precisely forecasting the stock price in the near term is enigmatic. Considering this, I would like to stress caution that TXMD is an extremely unpredictable stock. There is risk that investors lose all or a considerable amount their investment. Although the upside of TXMD is great, it is a long way from being free of risk.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TXMD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.