Won't you pick the pieces up

'Cause it feels just like I'm walking on broken glass

- Annie Lennox

You tread cautiously. You move around in the markets as carefully as possible. You never gamble. You realize the significance of speculation. You concentrate on investing and still, when the markets act like this, you can feel the glass is breaking underneath your feet. It isn't fun. There is nothing fun about it, but you go on. What else can you do?

"The investor's chief problem-and his worst enemy-is likely to be himself. In the end, how your investments behave is much less important than how you behave."

-Benjamin Graham

The volatility is inescapable these days. Up hundreds of points and down hundreds of points and all in one day. Fingers are pointing everywhere. Blame is at the center of attention in every business publication. It's this, it's that, it's Mother Goose and the Fairy Godmother. You stare at it all and wonder just what is going on. The economy is fine. The markets, not so much.

In trying to help you come to grips, I will make a few points. The first on my list is the Fed. They have erred in judgment, in my opinion. After the Lehman Brothers fiasco, a decade ago, there has been no "normal," none at all. How can you return to a place that has not existed? The Fed, using a theoretical model, has raised interest rates much too quickly and much too high which has caused every borrowing in sight to cost more. The elected government is trying to grow the economy and the "independent" Fed has done everything in their power to slow it down. No wonder the markets are falling, we are in gridlock.

The markets are caught between a rock and a hard place and they are squirming. This has been true for Equities, Treasuries, Corporates and especially the High-Yield market. Plays in appreciation, that work, are difficult to come by these days, and when the market is behaving in its current fashion, I suggest yield and cash flows as alternatives.

I also point to our upcoming mid-term elections as one of the culprits. It's blue, it's red, and the polls, we are all afraid of being misled. I am not sure that anyone has a decent idea of how it is all going to go with our elections this year. The uncertainty is palpable, and Fear has once again overtaken Greed on the center stage. Backing up, backing away, and even backing out, seems to be what is going on.

"The best way to measure your investing success is not by whether you're beating the market but by whether you've put in place a financial plan and a behavioral discipline that are likely to get you where you want to go."

-Benjamin Graham

If you want to look further afield, I would consider China and Italy. We are in a trade spat with China and it doesn't seem to be dissipating. The Yuan's position is precarious, and China is readjusting its currency almost on a daily basis. The United States has not declared them a "currency manipulator," at this point, though that could quickly come to pass. Their economy is slowing down, and they are doing everything, in their power, to shore it up. I do not chastise them, but I do point out the effect that it is having on the Dollar and the American economy.

"Invest for the long haul. Don't get too greedy and don't get too scared."

-Shelby M.C. Davis

The other catalyst is Italy. They may break the European Union apart. It won't be today, and it won't be tomorrow, but it might be in May when the next European elections are held. It could come even sooner, as the Italians don't back up on their proposed budget and the EU doesn't back up on rejecting it. It is a little game of European "chicken" and the arbiter of last resort in Europe, Ms. Merkel, is losing her grip on power, and control, as she no longer heads her party and as she is set to end her political career in 2021, as she says she will not run for re-election as Chancellor.

We have a lame duck now at the helm in Europe.

The Uncertainty Principle, also called the Heisenberg Uncertainty Principle, or indeterminacy principle, is a statement articulated in 1927 by the German physicist Werner Heisenberg. It states that the position and the velocity of an object cannot both be measured exactly, at the same time, even in theory. The very concepts of exact position, and exact velocity together, in fact, have no meaning in nature. This is also true for the markets, I assert.

Consequently, when there is SO much uncertainty, the markets squirm and squish and the wine goblets and champagne flutes, of the money managers and of individuals alike, are flung down upon the floor. We are all walking on broken glass.

Crunch!