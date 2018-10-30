Altagas Is Signaling The Dividend Cut

Altagas (OTCPK:ATGFF) reported Q3-2018 results and if we ever had doubts about a dividend cut, they were put to rest. While the actual cut has not been announced, Altagas did everything but actually announce it. We break down the results and explain why this outcome was inevitable.

Q3-2018 numbers

The first thing that jumps out is the big increase in revenues in this quarter. That was expected as WGL holdings was integrated. What was not expected though is that funds from operations (FFO) actually moved lower.

Source: Q3-2018 results

Q3 is a weaker quarter on both sides of the border but the weakness here was quite pronounced. Normalized EBITDA was up just 19% while revenues were up over 107%. The dividends declared in this quarter were close to 140% of FFO. These results were just plain awful and Altagas appropriately downgraded their forward numbers.

The WGL Acquisition closed on July 6, 2018. As a combined entity, AltaGas expects normalized EBITDA to increase by approximately 25 to 30 percent and normalized funds from operations to increase by approximately 10 percent compared to prior year. The decrease in normalized funds from operations estimates to approximately 10 percent compared to the estimates of 15 to 20 percent disclosed in the second quarter of 2018 are primarily due to timing and seasonality of WGL earnings, higher WGL utility leak remediation expenses, lower Northwest Hydro river flows, and delays to the Central Penn pipeline in-service date.

Altagas broke this down further in this slide.

Source: Q3-2018 presentation

The capital expenditure treadmill continues

Our repeated warnings about the capital expenditures being the Achilles heel of the Altagas long thesis bore fruit again. Altagas was forced to spend $327 million on capex this quarter. This is separate from the business acquisitions and dispositions portion of the cash flow statement.

To put that number in context, Altagas' dividends and capex were 417% of FFO in this quarter. Let that sink in.

To keep the spending going, and reduce debt Altagas did monetize a massive portion of its asset base.

These do cloud the balance sheet and FFO analysis as we have yet to see impacts from Q4 sales.

The balance sheet does look in trouble though

Still, as is, the balance sheet does look like it could use help.

We estimate about $10 billion of net debt (defined as total liabilities minus deferred taxes, regulatory liabilities and current assets). One painful fact here is that the very first quarter as a combined company produced just $226 million in EBITDA. Granted it is a traditionally weak quarter, but it does make $10 billion net debt rather daunting.

The dividend cut that is coming

Last we covered the dividend safety our thoughts were,

If AltaGas realizes that it can only average 10X or less EBITDA multiples today, the dividend is safe till this Christmas or Thanksgiving, whichever comes first. The market is pricing in the distress already as AltaGas preferreds are joining the cliff diving experience.

While Altagas did not actually cut the dividend, they did announce that there were going to review the dividend policy alongside suspension of the premium DRIP.

The additional $1.5-$2.0 billion of asset sales fits well with our repeated calls that Altagas' spending on those WGL pipes from World War II era will keep the requirement for asset sales at maximum. While Altagas likes to call the mandatory $1.5 billion annual spending over each of the next 3 years as "growth" and we know they will recover this capital, there is no chance in Hades that their balance sheet can handle it while they pay out most of their FFO in dividends.

Conclusion

We would have liked a clean cut and a move in the right direction. Altagas has deferred the actual cut while signaling vociferously that it is indeed coming. We do think Altagas has some good assets but the price needed to be a lot lower for us to get interested. We think we are getting close. We bought a small position at $18.50 (one tenth our visualized final size) but with a covered calls sold alongside. We will look at the price action today and decide if we want to start selling puts or add to the position.

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. All amounts are referred to in Canadian dollars.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ATGFF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We have covered calls on our position.

We may trade this at any time.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.