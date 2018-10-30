Oil States International Set For Permian Activity

While drilling activity may fall (seasonally normal for 4Q) improved transport access and 2019 Permian oil prices will result in more drilling activity and good upside for Oil States.

The company just announced a third quarter loss of $4 million, or -$0.07 per share, much improved over 2017 results. Moreover, its acquisitions have positioned it well for future operations.

Oil States International is one of several service companies with results hurt first by the 2015-2016 oil price drop and now by the Permian pipeline shortage.

Oil States International (OIS) is a small service company that is currently bargain-priced due to the Permian basin drilling slowdown. However, early in 2018, Oil States acquired GEODynamics and Falcon Flowback Services. Innovations from these two companies position Oil States to compete effectively. In particular, as described in Oil States' third quarter earnings call on October 29, GEODynamic’s integrated perforation gun will allow operators to increase wellsite efficiency.

Brief Company Description

Oil States International is an oilfield service company headquartered in Houston, Texas. It was founded in 1995 and currently has 3077 full-time employees. It broadly divides its operations into three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products. Falcon Flowback is now a part of Well Site Services and GEODynamics is part of Downhole Technologies.

On October 29th, 2018, Oil States International’s stock price closed at $21.87 per share giving it a market capitalization of $1.3 billion.

Oil Prices And Production

The October 29th futures closing price was $66.69 per barrel for West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil at Cushing, about $6/barrel even lower for WTI at Midland, and both still below the Brent close of $76.86 per barrel. The Energy Information Administration (EIA) predicts WTI will average $68/barrel in 2018 and $69/barrel in 2019; it predicts Brent will average $74/barrel in 2018 and $75/barrel in 2019.

Price of West Texas Intermediate crude oil

Credit: markets.businessinsider.com, left axis is $/barrel

Although oil prices well above $50/barrel incentivize US producers, the continuing freeze-up on Permian transportation, especially oil takeaway capacity, has slowed activity in that prime area. Despite solutions of more trucking, rail, and operational optimization, these limits are not expected to be relieved until pipelines out of the Permian are added and expanded, likely the middle or even the end of 2019. Thus, service companies like Oil States International are impacted by the pullback in Permian drilling.

In the week ending October 19, 2018, the U.S. produced 10.9 million barrels per day (BPD) of oil and imported an additional 7.9 million BPD. The slight downdip for 2017-2018 indicates the transport issues out of the Permian Basin.



Competitors

The company has numerous oilfield service competitors, including both specialty companies such as ProPetro (PUMP) and Nine Energy Service (NINE) as well as some like Halliburton (HAL), Schlumberger (SLB), Patterson-UTI (PTEN), and Nabors (NBR) that offer bundled services.

Third Quarter And Nine-Month Results

The company had third quarter 2018 revenue of $274 million and nine-month revenue of $814 million. Both contain several months of results from the two companies Oil States acquired, so they are well ahead of 2017 comparables.

Oil States’ quarterly earnings per share (EPS) was a loss of -0.07. This is favorable next to 2017’s third-quarter loss of -$0.30/share. Moreover, its year-to-date (nine months) EPS of -0.08 represents a significant improvement over 2017’s nine months’ EPS of -$0.94. The company’s expected 2019 twelve-month EPS is $0.59, giving it a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 37.

Importantly, both third quarter and nine-month results include charges related to integrating the two companies into Oil States. The nine-month totals are:

*transaction-related charges of $2.6 million,

*severance charges of $0.8 million,

*legal fees for patent defense of $5.9 million, and

*reserves for Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) claim settlements of $3.3 million.

In the third-quarter earnings conference call, the company’s president said she expected to wind down patent defense costs (for defense of Oil States’ own patents), and that FLSA reserves were complete.

Segment results demonstrated solid revenue and EBITDA margins. For the third quarter of 2018,

*Well Site Services generated $128.6 million in revenue and segment EBITDA of $15.5 million for an EBITDA margin of 12%.

* Downhole Technologies generated $56.6 million in revenue and segment EBITDA of $11.1 million for an EBITDA margin of 20%.

*Offshore/Manufactured Products generated $89.4 million in revenue and segment EBITDA of $12.6 million for an EBITDA margin of 14%.

Governance

Institutional Shareholder Services ranks Oil States’ overall governance as a 3, with sub-scores of Audit (1), Board (2), Shareholder Rights (4), and Compensation (6).

Only 6% of shares are held by insiders. The shares shorted as a percentage of float is 9%.

Operations, Strategy, And Growth Prospects

In the quarterly conference call, Oil States International described factors expected to increase revenues in 2019. Overall, the company expects at least steady, if not slightly higher regional oil prices and more demand for drilling services as the Permian transport shortage unlocks with new pipelines and as crude oil exports from U.S. Gulf Coast ports increase.

For itself, Oil States expects the first-half bookings for Offshore Products to improve. The company cited bids out for large projects in Guyana and Brazil. This segment also has bids out for military projects, wind installation technologies, and smaller projects in the Gulf of Mexico.

The Downhole Technologies segment expects higher revenues as it deploys integrated perforation guns to its customers. In essence, the preloaded “guns” come out to the website all ready to go, allowing higher efficiency, use of more experienced personnel, and greater safety - as well as a single point of contact and better control - compared with the existing technology of shipping out the pieces and requiring wellsite workers, who may be inexperienced with the perf guns, to assemble them.

Another innovation the company is testing is addressable switches, "smart" electronic circuits that also improve perf gun firing.

Overall, the company’s guiding principle, according to its president and CEO, is “the right technology at the right place at the right value proposition.”



Credit: Oil States International

Oil States International’s Financial And Stock Highlights

The company’s 52-week stock price range is $21.35-$38.95/share, so its October 29th closing price of $21.87/share is 56% of its 52-week high and quite near its 52-week low.

The company’s market capitalization is $1.3 billion at this price.

Oil States’ average analyst one-year target price is $33.70 per share, so its October 29th closing price is only 65% of that level. Note that like other small oilfield service companies, Oil States International pays no dividend.

OIS data by YCharts

At September 30, 2018, the company had $595 million in liabilities and $2.045 billion in assets giving Oil States a good liability-to-asset ratio of 29%.

However, the company’s book value per share is $24.18, above its market price, indicating negative market sentiment. Indeed, the company’s mean analyst rating is 2.7, or closer to “hold,” with some “buy” rankings from the eighteen analysts who follow it. The two most recent ratings changes were initiations by Stifel Nicolaus at “buy” and Morgan Stanley at “equal weight.”

As of June 30, 2018, most of Oil States International’s stock was held by institutions, some of which represent index fund investments that match the overall market. The six largest institutional holders were FMR/Fidelity (14.5%), BlackRock (14.4%), Vanguard (9.2%), Dimensional Fund Advisors (8.4%), Alliance Bernstein (7.4%), and Franklin Resources (5.1%).

Positive And Negative Risks

Oil States International’s major exposure is U.S. oil price risk. As a service company, Oil States is also especially subject to the drilling slowdown occurring in the Permian Basin due to the basin’s current lack of takeaway capacity. New pipeline construction is expected to resolve the takeaway capacity shortage in 2019.

Positive risks include the company’s good governance scores and its clear, thorough financial communications.

Recommendations For Oil States International

Oil States International does not pay a dividend and so is not recommended for investors who want regular, quarterly yield.

However, the company represents an interesting opportunity for stock price appreciation in a well-run, transparent company. I recommend it for that reason to investors seeking bargains in energy stocks who believe oil prices will remain steady and Permian pipeline capacity will come online as expected in 2019.

Oil States International will benefit from increased drilling activity. The company’s stock price is near its 52-week low, but I expect technological innovations from its recently-acquired GEODynamics and Falcon Flowback and a cyclical upswing will enhance results in 2019.

While you're here, consider subscribing to Econ-Based Energy Investing, a Seeking Alpha Marketplace platform. Weekly in-depth articles provide you with recommendations for long energy investments. Subscribers get actionable ideas, make decisions with larger industry context, and save time on research. My service focuses on publicly-traded small & mid-cap oil producers (by basin) & refiners (by area) drawing from a public energy space spanning more than 400 companies. I’m an industry insider with +30 years' experience working for & investing in energy companies. As you plan your research and investing strategies for the year, consider Econ-Based Energy Investing.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NINE, PUMP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.