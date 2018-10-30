GasLog Partners: Excellent Quarter, Forward Growth

The general performance decline year over year was due to three tankers being off contract in the third quarter of 2018 while they were working in the prior-year quarter.

On Thursday, October 25, 2018, LNG tanker operator GasLog Partners (GLOP) announced its third quarter 2018 earnings results. The initial headline numbers were quite good as the company beat on both the top- and bottom-lines, with revenue beating the analyst consensus by $740,000 and the reported EPS of $0.49 beating the consensus by $0.04. This company is currently a recommendation in the energy income portfolio and these results do certainly show that it deserves its position as the full results were quite impressive. Let us have a look at everything here and see why we should be happy.

As my long-time readers are no doubt already well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company’s earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article and serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from GasLog Partners’ third quarter 2018 earnings results:

GasLog Partners reported total revenues of $81.887 million in the third quarter of 2018. This represents a 6.44% increase over the $76.934 million that the company brought in during the second quarter of 2017. However, it was actually a 5.17% decline over the $86.353 million that GasLog Partners reported in the year-ago quarter.

The company issued and sold 2,250,000 common units to Tortoise Capital Advisors for gross proceeds of $53.1 million.

GasLog Partners announced its intention to acquire the Methane Becki Anne from GasLog Limited (GLOG) for $207.4 million.

Methane Becki Anne from GasLog Limited (GLOG) for $207.4 million. The company reported an EBITDA of $58.850 million in the third quarter of 2018. This represents a 7.02% improvement over the $54.992 million that the company reported in the previous quarter. However, it also represents a decline of 9.34% over the $64.910 million that the company reported in the third quarter of 2017.

GasLog Partners reported a profit of $27.270 million in the third quarter of 2018. This represents an increase of 14.38% over the $23.841 million that the company had in the previous quarter. Unfortunately, it also represents a 12.05 % decline over the $31.007 million that the company had in the year-ago quarter.

The first thing that someone reviewing these highlights is likely to note is that GasLog Partners’ results were generally worse than in the year-ago quarter. We can see that quite clearly here:

Source: GasLog Partners

The reason for the year-over-year declines in all of the company’s figures can be found in the overall revenue decline. GasLog Partners saw the initial charters of the GasLog Shanghai, the GasLog Santiago, and the GasLog Sydney expire in May, June, and September 2018, respectively. The expiration of these charters resulted in the revenues generated by each of these tankers declining. Fortunately, the GasLog Santiago has already secured a new multi-year charter and the GasLog Sydney will be beginning on a new 18-month charter with Cheniere Energy (LNG) in December. Hopefully, then we should see some improvements in the company’s figures as we head into next year. Unfortunately though, the GasLog Shanghai has thus far been unable to obtain a new contract and has been trading in the spot market. This may prevent the company’s revenues from returning to where they were while this ship was under contract.

One thing that GasLog Partners pointed out early in its earnings release was that it had the highest ever quarterly partnership performance results for revenue and EBITDA during the third quarter of 2018. This may be difficult to comprehend given that we just saw that its financial numbers were actually lower than in the year-ago quarter. Nonetheless, we can clearly see that this is the case:

Source: GasLog Partners

First of all, it is important to note that these are non-GAAP numbers. Personally, I do not oftentimes like the use of non-GAAP numbers for reporting purposes because it can be quite easy for a company to manipulate them to sell whatever narrative it is attempting to. In this case though, they do provide some important supplemental information to investors as the official IFRS numbers actually include the figures for tankers that the partnership itself was not entitled to any revenues from. According to the earnings press release:

“Our Partnership Performance Results presented below are non-GAAP measures and exclude amounts related to GAS-thirteen Ltd. (the owner of the GasLog Geneva), GAS-eight Ltd. (the owner of the Solaris), and GAS-fourteen Ltd. (the owner of the GasLog Gibraltar), for the periods prior to their transfers to the Partnership on July 3, 2017, October 20, 2017, and April 26, 2018, respectively. While such amounts are reflected in the Partnership’s unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements because the transfers to the Partnership were accounted for as reorganizations of entities under common control under IFRS, GAS-thirteen Ltd., GAS-eight Ltd., and GAS-fourteen Ltd. were not owned by the Partnership prior to their respective transfers to the Partnership on July 3, 2017, October 20, 2017, and April 26, 2018, respectively, and accordingly the Partnership was not entitled to the cash or results generated in the periods prior to such transfers.”

In some ways then, the partnership performance numbers provide a more accurate picture of how GasLog Partners itself performed as an individual entity. Here we can clearly see that it performed very well, posting strong year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter growth in revenues and earnings that was largely driven by fleet growth. This makes sense - as GasLog Partners' purchases drop-downed LNG tankers from GasLog Ltd., its numbers will improve as the company adds the revenues and earnings from these tankers into its own.

As we can see, GasLog Partners’ third quarter 2018 numbers were broadly better than what it had in the second quarter using either the IFRS or the partnership performance figures. This was mostly due to the scheduled dry-dockings of the GasLog Santiago and the GasLog Sydney in the second quarter. These dry-dockings resulted in the two tankers generating no revenue during the days that they were undergoing maintenance. As the ships were working during the third quarter in the spot market, they naturally generated more revenue during the period that boosted all of the company’s other numbers.

As I mentioned in the highlights, the partnership has announced its intention to acquire the Methane Becki Anne, which is currently employed on a multi-year contract with Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B). This vessel is a 170,000 cubic meter tri-fuel diesel electric LNG carrier built in 2010. GasLog Partners will be acquiring the tanker for $207.4 million. One of the usual problems with partnerships like GasLog Partners acquiring assets is that they are forced to issue new units to do it, which has the effect of diluting the current unitholders. Fortunately, that is not the case here as GasLog Partners will be financing the acquisition by assuming the tanker’s $93.9 million in debt and financing the rest using cash that it currently has in the bank. Thus, the company will be able to boost its revenues and cash flows without actually diluting the current unitholders, which is nice to see.

One of the nicest things about this acquisition is that the Methane Becki Anne is currently working and will be under the contract with Royal Dutch Shell until March 2024. It may have the potential for further work as Royal Dutch Shell has the option to extend this charter for another three or five years. If the energy company’s LNG business is enjoying a significant amount of success by 2024, which is highly possible, then there is a good chance that one of these options will be exercised, extending the time that GasLog Partners will be able to generate guaranteed revenue from this acquisition.

As this tanker is already employed, the acquisition should be immediately accretive to the company’s earnings. Currently, the Methane Becki Anne is generating approximately $22 million annually, thus we can assume that it will increase GasLog Partners’ EBITDA by right around this number. At this level of EBITDA, we can also see that GasLog Partners is acquiring the vessel for 9.4 times EBITDA, which is not really a bad price.

Aside from the company’s growth potential, which is demonstrated here, the primary reason that we are invested in GasLog Partners is for the income that it throws off to its unitholders. The company continued on this thesis as well, as it declared a $0.53 distribution per unit, which is identical to what it paid last quarter and a 2.4% increase over the third quarter of 2017. This distribution gives the partnership an annualized yield of 8.45% at the current price.

As is always the case, it is important for us to make sure that the company is generating enough cash to support this distribution. The easiest way to do that is by looking at the partnership’s distributable cash flow, which is a non-GAAP figure used by MLPs and MLP-like entities that theoretically tells us the amount of money that a company generates that is available to be paid out to its common unitholders.

In the third quarter of 2018, GasLog Partners reported a distributable cash flow of $27.167 million, which represents an 18.56% increase over the $22.915 million that it reported in the second quarter of 2018. This is also higher than the $26.867 million that the company had in the third quarter of last year. As of September 30, 2018, the company had 45,189,955 common units outstanding and therefore had a DCF/common unit of $0.59. This gives the company a distribution coverage ratio of 1.058 after including the distribution paid to the preferred shares and the general partner, which is reasonable and does illustrate that the firm should be able to afford its declared distribution.

In conclusion, GasLog Partners performed quite well during the third quarter of 2018 and certainly justifies its presence in the energy income portfolio. We also look forward to next quarter as the Methane Becki Anne makes its presence known on the partnership’s results. In addition, the improvement to distributable cash flow makes the company’s distribution more secure. Overall, I am certainly satisfied here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLOP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.