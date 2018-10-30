McCullough: Play Defense In This Market Environment

We strongly encouraged our subscribers to be proactively positioned and play defense during these final three months of 2018.

Defensive plays can save investors a good deal of money in this environment.

In our model, a "Quad 4" environment is when U.S. growth and inflation are both slowing on a year-over-year basis.

IN SPORTS, THEY SAY DEFENSE WINS CHAMPIONSHIPS.

We agree.

In a “Quad 4” market environment like the one we are in—where growth and inflation are both slowing—defense can save investors a good deal of money, according to Hedgeye CEO Keith McCullough.

In our big Q4 Macro Themes deck released on September 28th, we strongly encouraged our subscribers to be proactively positioned and play defense during these final three months of 2018. As the U.S. stock market quickly went south, this advice spared a lot of people pain in their portfolios.

“Playing defense matters,” McCullough explains in the clip above.

“We’re going to be shorting tech and going long healthcare and downshift your betas - please.”

What else works in this Quad 4 setup?

Watch the clip above to find out.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.