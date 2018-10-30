General Motors Makes A 180 Degree Turn On Its Regulatory Stance -- In Just Three Days!

One really wonders how it’s possible for GM to say such contradictory things in such a short timeframe. Something isn’t right.

Rather, GM should look at what Fiat-Chrysler (FCA) proposed: Get the government out of telling automakers what to build, and consumers what to buy.

Those positions are contradictory. You can’t say that the current policy is impossible and too expensive, while proposing one that’s even more expensive and impossible.

Now GM says that the government’s fuel economy targets are impossible to reach, and that it would be impossibly expensive to try.

GM seems to have changed its regulatory messaging, only three days after last Friday’s proposal that the U.S. government should dictate the company’s product mix.

On the heels of last Friday’s message from General Motors (GM) -- that it wants the U.S. Federal government to mandate 25% electric car sales -- comes a seemingly 180 degree different message that makes it seem like GM’s took my October 26 article to heart: GM says Obama-era fuel efficiency rules not feasible

Just three days later than the previous proposal, GM now takes the position that the current U.S. Federal Government was right after all, in deeming the previous fuel economy targets to be at best unwise. Also, they are costly and counter-productive, as more expensive cars mean fewer will be bought by consumers, and therefore slow the replacement rate of the older cars -- which of course means bad things for air quality. In other words, more stringent pollution standards means more pollution.

That sounds like a sound analysis, no? Requiring a 50 MPG fleet mix by 2025 was always unrealistic and would basically put the automotive industry out of business. That’s what our new EPA and Federal Government immediately recognized in 2017, and that’s why it has called for the obvious: Change the rules to something realistic and achievable.

The problem for GM here is that it’s saying two completely contradictory things. In case it’s not obvious to the reader already, let me spell it out as clearly as I can:

Friday, October 26: General Motors proposes the following policy for the U.S.: General Motors Calls for National Zero Emissions Vehicle (NZEV) Program The essence of this policy is to force the automakers to sell an increasing percentage of cars as “zero emissions” -- which in practice means battery-electric. This is a massively invasive policy that will wipe out GM’s profits and potentially its entire existence, unless it gets government subsidies to offset.

Monday, October 29: GM now says that the current law for fleet mix is impossible to achieve, and advocates for pulling back the law to be more realistic: GM says Obama-era fuel efficiency rules not feasible This is basically the position of the current U.S. Federal administration.

Here is the problem: What GM said on October 26 in terms of its policy prescription, is the exact opposite of what came out on October 29. Either the government should force automakers to become radically aggressive in reducing fuel consumption (via selling 25% of all cars to be EVs) -- or that goal is impossible, per October 29. You can’t have it both ways. These are opposite conclusions.

Maybe GM is trying to be a politician who tries to please every kind of group, who have opposite policy objectives: Go to one rally and say one thing, and then appear at another rally the next week and say the exact opposite thing.

One certainly can’t blame an observer for questioning which of these two diametrically opposed policy prescriptions reflects GM’s true will. The former one (October 26) is very shareholder-unfriendly -- to say the least! -- whereas the other one (October 29) points out that the current law is impossible to fulfill, even at the highest and prohibitive cost to GM.

All of this has huge implications for GM’s -- and the industry’s -- future profitability. If GM persuades the U.S. Federal government to pursue the former policy (announced October 26), then shareholders should run from the company and probably short the stock. If GM persuades the U.S. government to win its regulatory battle with California and the other Zero Emissions Vehicle (ZEV) Mandate states (what we read on October 29), then the outlook for the U.S. automobile industry looks good. GM stock could be a buy!

It all comes down to this: Neither GM nor any other automaker can logically (1) claim that the current fuel economy targets for future years are too tough to reach, and (2) ask for something that’s even more costly. That makes no sense.

For far better advice than GM apparently gives itself and to the government, GM should look to its cross-town competitor, FCA, aka Fiat-Chrysler (FCAU), which has a coherent policy prescription that doesn’t suffer from the most severe form of internal contradictions: Detroit 3 diverge on path to cut tailpipe emissions

“Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV urged talks with California but said that if the talks fail, Trump should proceed with his plan to revoke the state's authority to regulate carbon dioxide emissions from tailpipes and to mandate electric car sales.”

That’s basically GM’s (second) position, what we read on October 29: The government should stop telling automakers what products to build, and stop telling consumers what products to buy. It’s the same kind of freedom that companies, say, in Silicon Valley are afforded. The government doesn’t dictate that Apple (AAPL) sell one iPad for every three iPhones, for example. Apple is free to sell whatever mix of products it wants, and the consumer is free to choose what to buy.

FCA seems to understand this very well. Depending on the day you ask GM, they seem to either not understand that at all -- or actually agree with FCA.

GM would do well to apply some free-market consistency in its (de-)regulatory prescriptions.

