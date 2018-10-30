First Look At Qualtrics' IPO

The company generated just under $300 million in revenues last year, and this year, revenues have grown at a 40% y/y pace.

This offering follows on the heels of SurveyMonkey's IPO, its older and slower-growing competitor. Though SurveyMonkey enjoyed early success in its IPO, its shares have since fallen.

Completely undeterred by the malaise in the IPO markets over the past weeks, as companies like Docusign (DOCU), Avalara (AVLR), and Eventbrite (EB) have collectively shed billions of dollars in market caps as investors shun growth stocks, survey software maker Qualtrics (XM) has lined up for its long-awaited IPO. Qualtrics is best known for the XM (Experience Management) platform, after which it is naming its ticker symbol, that helps enterprises gather data to effectively market to and retain customers. XM is a survey-oriented platform that puts it in direct competition against SurveyMonkey, which went public earlier this year at $12 per share.

Earlier in its IPO, SurveyMoneky was a huge hit. The company priced its IPO at $12 per share, but quickly shot up to the $17 range in early trading. At a valuation of just under 9x forward revenues for a company that was barely growing its top line, I believed this valuation to be excessive - and indeed SurveyMonkey shares corrected sharply alongside other recent technology IPOs and is now down ~35% from highs:

SVMK data by YCharts

In my view, however, Qualtrics belongs to a different caliber of company. This is a fast-growing SaaS company with ~40% y/y top-line growth, despite being of a larger scale than SurveyMonkey. In addition, while SurveyMonkey is still posting net losses, Qualtrics has managed to break even (impressive when we consider that Qualtrics was founded in 2002, three years after SurveyMonkey).

This caliber is also well-reflected in the brand-name investors that Qualtrics has brought along for the ride. Cumulatively through its IPO, Qualtrics has been fairly conservative in financing, raising $400 million in just three rounds. It counts among its investor base several juggernauts of the VC world, including Sequoia Capital and Accel Partners. In its Series C round last year, Qualtrics was reported to have notched a $2.5 billion valuation.

Here's a look at the company's funding timeline, courtesy of Crunchbase:

Figure 1. Qualtrics funding timeline Source: Crunchbase

The recent risk-off attitude in the markets may enable us to pick up shares of Qualtrics at a discounted price. In my view, this is an exciting IPO to watch. Pricing and timing of the IPO are still TBD, so we can't render a favorable or unfavorable opinion on the stock just yet, but here's what we know about Qualtrics so far:

A focus on experience management

Qualtrics capitalizes heavily on recent enterprise trends that focus heavily on collecting and analyzing customer data. Qualtrics' key goal, according to its S-1 filing, is to "help organizations deliver the experiences that turn their customers into fanatics, employees into ambassadors, brands into religions, and products into obsessions"

The company began as an academia-focused software solution, focused on university researchers to aid in collecting responses to various experiences and tests. As Qualtrics grew, however, it took its original mold and applied its survey-oriented tools for corporate use, which enables companies to gather data from customers, employees, and partners.

The snapshot below, also taken from Qualtrics' S-1 filing, showcases the different elements of its flagship Experience Management platform:

Figure 2. Qualtrics XM platform Source: Qualtrics S-1 filing

When it comes to Qualtrics' core competency, data collection, Qualtrics can work across a wide variety of channels. Qualtrics software makes it easy for organizations to collect responses via email, voice, text, chat, and inside application interfaces. Qualtrics can then transform these responses into Microsoft Excel (MSFT) spreadsheets or other digestible data formats.

On top of core data collection, Qualtrics also offers advanced analytics capabilities to drive deeper insights into survey responses. Qualtrics iQ, as it's named, helps organizations discover correlations between responses and events and identify, for example, employees at risk of leaving a company. The following short case studies illustrate how large companies have used XM in a wide variety of use cases:

Figure 3. Qualtrics use cases Source: Qualtrics S-1 filing

In addition to these customers above, other anchor customers of Qualtrics include Dropbox (DBX), Chevron (CVX), Bank of America (BAC), Adidas, Columbia University, Ford Motors (F), Disney (DIS), Microsoft (MSFT), American Airlines (AAL), CVS (CVS), and the U.S. Air Force. Needless to say, Qualtrics' offering is appealing to large-scale clients in both the private and public sectors across a wide variety of verticals. The company counted 9,000 customers as of the end of September, with a customer footprint across 100 countries.

Believing its market opportunity to be a cross-section of traditional software categories such as CRM and HCM, Qualtrics lists its TAM (total addressable market) as $44 billion, calculated by estimating annual contract values across a list of companies with >$50 million annual revenues as well as educational institutions and public sector agencies.

Financial overview

Perhaps what sets Qualtrics apart the most is its financial profile. Rare among high-growth SaaS companies, Qualtrics manages to turn breakeven profits - and this is despite growing at a much faster clip than rival SurveyMonkey.

Here's a look at the company's historical financials below:

Figure 3. Qualtrics financials Source: Qualtrics S-1 filing

In the first nine months of this fiscal year, Qualtrics has generated $289.6 million in revenues, essentially equal to last year's full-year revenues and growing at a 40% y/y clip relative to the same period last year.

Qualtrics attributes its success, like many SaaS companies, to a so-called "land and expand" model that focuses first on landing in perhaps a department or a team within a company, then expanding within that company once installed. Qualtrics is priced via a usage-based model, based on number of seats as well as modules accessed and volume of responses. As companies ramp up their reliance on Qualtrics, its subscription billings grow. The chart below shows different customer cohorts and how they have expanded their billings over time: for example, the customer cohort of 2012 is now billing at 2.6x their initial subscription. On a total basis, Qualtrics notes that its net retention rate is 122%, indicating a strong capacity to upsell to its installed base.

Figure 4. Qualtrics land-and-expand illustration Source: Qualtrics S-1 filing

Qualtrics also enjoys terrific unit economics - after all, it doesn't incur significant incremental costs to sell its platform to a new customer. The company generated gross margins of 73.6% in the year-to-date period, up 90bps from 72.7% in the prior-year period.

You'll note also that Qualtrics began to turn a positive GAAP profit in 2017, and continued to do so in the year-to-date period, growing its nascent earnings by 54% y/y to $1.5 million. Yes, this is still a meager profit base - but compared to other SaaS companies in the ~40% growth range that are posting operating margins of -30% or worse, Qualtrics is a world apart.

The company has also been proficient at raising its free cash flows. FCF in the year-to-date jumped 46% y/y to $36.1 million, representing a respectable free cash flow margin of 12.5%, up 60bps from 11.9% in the year-ago period. With its current profitability profile, it wouldn't be unreasonable to see Qualtrics' FCF margins expand into the mid/high 20s.

Figure 5. Qualtrics FCF Source: Qualtrics S-1 filing

Key takeaways

Qualtrics is an incredibly strong addition to the vast collection of software stocks that have gone public in 2018. It's not difficult to understand why Sequoia and Accel have backed this company - a 40% y/y growth rate on top of positive GAAP net margins and a mid-teens FCF margin is hard to find in the SaaS sector. For most software companies, it's a choice between growth and profitability - companies that score high on both marks like Qualtrics are in short supply.

In addition, the company's list of blue-chip customers - ranging from members of the Fortune 50 to large U.S. federal government agencies - adds a further patina of quality to this IPO. This is a company whose product has proven value to organizations of all sizes and verticals - and as such, its progress toward a ~$50 billion TAM should be marked by quick and sustainable growth rates.

More to come as this IPO draws nearer.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.