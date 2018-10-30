What Apple Bears Are Missing

iPhone Unit Sales versus Profitability

The replacement cycle for smartphones in the United States has averaged 2.47 years over ten years according to Statista.com. That makes sense because my kids can’t make one last more than two years without destroying it and my wife and I can make them last about three years before the phones seem to be antiquated. But the trend appears to indicate that the replacement cycle is shortening and that is good news for smartphone manufacturers like Apple (AAPL).

The newest models of the Apple iPhone have a higher average price point than models offered a year ago. As a matter of fact, it seems like every new volley of iPhone models that come out sport a higher average price tag. Of course, the added features like face recognition cannot be included for nothing without reducing margins so new buyers seem to accept the trend, at least for now.

If the replacement cycle gets shorter, Apple will be able to sell more iPhone (at least in theory) during the next cycle but then it will need to add more features to justify another increase in the average price. What could those added features include? Well, I cannot speculate so much on features but I do expect that the chipset that will need to be included in order to take advantage of the higher bandwidth and speed available from 5G will be a must have when it gets here. I also believe that consumers will be willing to pay more for that extremely improved performance.

But 5G will take as much as a decade to fully roll out across the U.S. It could go much faster in some countries with lower regulatory hurdles for all the antennae required and more densely populated smaller geographies like South Korea or Japan. Cities will get 5G service first and that is where the biggest opportunities will lie for smartphone sales.

The current cycle has at least two years yet to run, so even with iPhone sales remaining flat compared to a year ago sales will still be higher because of the higher average price. And the overall margins are growing. Last quarter revenue increased by 17% Y/O/Y (year over year) while earnings grew by 40%. Since such a large percentage of revenue generated comes from the sale of iPhones it would appear that margins on it phones have improved as a result of the price increases. The trend should continue for at least the year since last quarter did not include the new line up.

The availability of 5G service is still very limited thus far so the need to include the 5G chipset is still probably a couple of year out setting up the next replacement cycle and another increase in average price per phone. So, without looking beyond the iPhone it would appear that Apple can expect to generate decent growth for this next year with slower growth in the following year and then another boost in sales price and margins for the next two year or so.

But that is all just from iPhone sales. And, while the iPhone is the big kahuna of sales and profit growth for the company the future growth generators are more likely to come from elsewhere in the company.

Services Growth is Strong

Services revenue in the previous quarter grew by 31% Y/O/Y from $7.27 billion to $9.55 billion. A few highlights:

Apple Music revenue rose 50% compared to the same quarter a year ago. Apple Care revenue grew by its highest rate in 18 months. Apple cloud services grew by 50% Y/O/Y. Morgan Stanley analyst, Katy Huberty, predicts that in the next five years services revenue will contribute more than 50% of Apple’s total revenue growth. Apple plans to launch a new video streaming service next year in the U.S. and then expand the service to 100 countries within a few months.

The streaming video is projected to generate as much as$4.4 billion per year by 2025 with an expected subscriber base of 50 million. Granted, that amount of revenue is comparatively small for Apple (it would equal only about a 2% increase to current revenue) it is still a new source that could provide future added growth. But when combined with music streaming as a segment, streaming could be producing $22 billion in annual revenue by 2025. Suddenly, when we look at the segment as a whole it becomes a more significant future contributor to the overall picture. And streaming is just part of the services revenue.

Larger smartphone screens are leading more users to game and watch steaming video on their phones. It makes sense then that Apple has made the connection between larger screens and faster growth in revenue from its app store. People are more likely to use their iPhone for streaming video or playing online games if the visuals are crisper and easier to see on the larger screen. This is merely a matter of leveraging its massive user base of iPhone owners to generate more revenue from downloaded apps and services. The move to larger screen sizes was not just about what bigger is better but rather that bigger expands the usage of each smartphone and creates more future revenue opportunities.

The point being that Apple will still be reliant on iPhone as its primary driver of revenue and earnings growth in the near term via the replacement cycles, added features and pricing, but at some point other segments will begin to contribute a more significant share of revenue.

Free Cash Flow Creates Future Growth Opportunities

The company is very secretive about what is in its product/services pipeline until something is about to be launched. Its research and development budget is difficult to decipher but it remains larger than most companies’ revenue line. Last year Apple spent $11.58 billion on R&D. There are nine companies in the world that outspend Apple in this area but none hold as much cash nor generate as much free cash flow ($51 billion last year). Simply put, we know the company is working on several new products but do not know what will be ready for commercialization when. But there will always be new streams of revenue in the works and being added to the mix in the future.

The company has tremendous flexibility with all that cash to shape its destiny. Not many companies have that advantage and none have it to this degree. It is also important to note that Apple has been able to produce consistently strong free cash flow year after year with no end in sight. Looking at the data file below from Friedrich Global Research, the FROIC (free cash flow return on invested capital) has persisted at levels well above average (3% - 10%) even in its worst years of the last decade.

Source: Ask Friedrich

Looking Ahead

The consensus EPS (earnings per share) for Apple’s fourth fiscal quarter ending September 30, 2018, is $2.76. The earnings whisper number is $2.90. With the release during the quarter of its new iPhone line up (limited as it was to the end of the quarter) unit numbers are likely to be in line with expectations but the average price per phone should be rising, as usual, over the same quarter last year. We also expect continued strong growth and results from services. No real surprises here.

But where it should get interesting is in the guidance for 2019 and especially the upcoming quarter ending the calendar year. Apple has a tendency to guide low and then easily beat expectations and its own guidance. It may not be so different this time around. The stock market is weak and if the stock price falls more from current levels the company will be able to buy back even more shares than it could otherwise. That is actually a good thing for long-term investors.

Source: Seeking Alpha

As shown in our quantitative chart below, we believe that the current share price of Apple is below its estimated fair value.

Source: Friedrich Global Research

We believe Apple represents a good value to those investors seeking a solid dividend yield with excellent prospects for future growth and long-term total return. With the recent pull back in stocks overall, Apple shares are rated a strong hold by the Friedrich algorithm.

We would caution investors to wait until after the quarterly results are announced to make any decisions about this stock. We are cautious investors and tend to want to be certain about the results before entering a position or adding to an existing one. Missing a couple of percentage points of appreciation is nothing in the long term, but starting out with an immediate loss because of a wrong guess is a painful way to start. And it should be noted that even companies that have beaten estimates have been taken out to the wood shed this quarter so caution is paramount in this environment.

As always we welcome comments and perspective from our readers.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: DISCLAIMER: This analysis is not advice to buy or sell this or any stock; it is just pointing out an objective observation of unique patterns that developed from our research. Factual material is obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but the poster is not responsible for any errors or omissions, or for the results of actions taken based on information contained herein. Nothing herein should be construed as an offer to buy or sell securities or to give individual investment advice.