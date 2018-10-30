Pfizer Wants To Get On Top In The NASH Space With The Combination Approach

Most of the NASH drugs to reach the market first will be given as monotherapies, but superior treatments in this space will eventually come from combination therapies.

Recently, Pfizer (PFE) announced that it had entered into a partnership with Novartis (NVS) to co-develop NASH products. This partnership is an important step so that Pfizer can start to potentially gain superior outcomes over others in the NASH space. Things won't be easy because this space is becoming increasingly crowded, but I think that the ability to create powerful combinations may end up being the solution for these patients. I still believe that the most successful NASH drugs will be those that are given in the form of combination treatments. For that reason, I believe that Pfizer is a buy.

NASH Partnership For Combination Product

Pfizer is developing its NASH drugs on its own, like Novartis is doing with its FXR agonist tropifexor. However, Pfizer wanted to also take its three investigational therapies and combine them with Novartis' FXR agonist tropifexor. The goal is to see if the combinations can produce superior results compared to single drug treatment alone. The investigational NASH drugs Pfizer is developing as monotherapies are:

Acetyl CoA-Carboxylase (ACC) Inhibitor - known as PF-05221304 - which is currently in a Phase 2 study Diacylglycerol O-Acyltransferase 2 (DGAT2) Inhibitor - known as PF-06865571 - which is currently in a Phase 1 study Ketohexokinase (KHK) Inhibitor - known as PF-06835919 - which is currently in a Phase 2 study

All these products from Pfizer shown above will be explored in non-clinical and Phase 1 studies with tropifexor. The reason for doing so is to explore the potential outcome of combination products to treat NASH. It does make sense to start early to see if such combinations can produce better patient outcomes compared to single therapies. That's because a majority of NASH biotechs now are exploring their own drugs as monotherapies. For example, Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT), Genfit (OTCPK:GNFTF), and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL) are all exploring their own products as single therapies.

Matter of fact, Intercept Pharmaceuticals is expected to release results for its Phase 3 NASH study in the 1st half of 2019. The point of the partnership between Pfizer and Novartis is to tackle NASH by targeting several pathways at once, instead of just a single pathway. The NASH market is estimated to reach between $20 billion to $35 billion in the future. In addition, it is expected to become the leading cause of liver transplants by 2020. This is why so many big pharmaceutical companies and small-cap biotechs are working on developing treatments for this disease.

Multiple Combination Approaches

Pfizer is going to test out its several product candidates with tropifexor, but Novartis isn't just depending upon Pfizer to advance its NASH pipeline. Novartis has established partnerships with two pharmaceutical companies, which are Conatus Pharmaceuticals (CNAT) and Allergan (AGN). Conatus is testing out its own drug emricasan in both NASH fibrosis and NASH cirrhosis in three Phase 2b studies. Conatus expects to report on one of its Phase 2b NASH fibrosis studies by the 1st half of 2019.

But before then Conatus has results expected this quarter for its Phase 2b ENCORE-PH study treating patients with NASH cirrhosis with portal hypertension. Emricasan is being explored alone as a single therapy, but if results pan out in the upcoming Phase 2 study trial readouts, then Novartis will definitely consider exploring emricasan in combination with tropifexor. Novartis is already exploring tropifexor with Allergan's Cenicriviroc NASH drug in a Phase 2 study as a combination therapy.

The point I'm alluding to here is that like cancer treatments, the future development for drugs in the NASH space will be in combination therapies. There will not be a single clear winner in the grand scheme of things. There will be many competitors, and many pharmaceutical companies who will form partnerships to treat NASH like Pfizer has with Novartis.

Conclusion

This partnership for Pfizer is good news, because it gives it flexibility for developing NASH treatments. Not only does it have three shots on goal with its 3 drugs as monotherapies, but it also has multiple opportunities with Novartis' tropifexor in combinations. The risk is that there are so many NASH drugs in development, and the landscape could change in a heartbeat. On top of that, these combinations by Pfizer and Novartis won't take shape as quickly as many other current NASH studies.

For instance, these preliminary combination studies will start at Phase 1 or in non-clinical studies. Intercept Pharmaceuticals and Genfit are already at Phase 3 development, with results from their studies expected in 2019. It's too early to say how the combination approach will work out in the NASH space, but I believe it should eventually end up being superior. In the meantime, Pfizer will have to see how its monotherapy studies for NASH play out. Based on this partnership with Novartis, I believe that Pfizer is a buy.

This article is published by Terry Chrisomalis, who runs the Biotech Analysis Central pharmaceutical service on Seeking Alpha Marketplace. If you like what you read here and would like to subscribe to, I'm currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to take advantage of. My service offers deep dive analysis of many pharmaceutical companies. Come see for yourself if my service is right for you. The Biotech Analysis Central SA marketplace is $49 per month, but for those who sign up for the yearly plan will be able to take advantage of a 33.50% discount price of $399 per year.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CNAT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.