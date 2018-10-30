Goldcorp - Key Takeaways From Third Quarter 2018 Results

I have decided to be a contrarian investor and use this sell-off to add a small long-term position in Goldcorp that I consider attractive in terms of valuation.

If we compare the company stock performance to some of Goldcorp's main peers, it is quite easy to see that the stock has mostly underperformed the sector for years.

Goldcorp reported $621 million in revenues for 3Q'18, down 28.3% compared to 3Q'17 ($866 million). The company said it had a loss this quarter of $0.12 per share.

Courtesy: Mining.com

Investment Thesis

Goldcorp (GG) is one of the largest gold producers in the world, with quality assets and a unique project pipeline (Cerro Casale, Coffee, Cerro Negro, Cochenour, etc.)

It is difficult to present a bullish stance on Goldcorp, which has failed repeatedly to deliver for the past few years. It seems that technical issues are always in the way of an almost-palpable recovery considered to be just "around the corner." Adding salt to an open wound, the price of gold took a turn for the worse this quarter.

If we compare the company stock performance to some of Goldcorp's main peers, it is quite easy to see that the stock has mostly underperformed the sector for the past three years. I believe this quarter was the last straw for many long-term investors and they just gave up and moved to greener pastures. Now, the question is if this sell-off should be interpreted as an opportunity or just a sign of failure?

The answer is not an easy one, but I have decided to be a contrarian investor and use this sell-off to add a small long-term position in Goldcorp that I consider attractive in terms of valuation. I recommend buying GG at or under $8.75.

ABX data by YCharts

Thus, it is the time to accumulate, in my opinion, because the company is probably at a bottom regarding gold production, and its robust reserve growth and project execution are fueling some confidence in the Company's growth plan.

An increase in proven and probable gold reserves to 53.5 million ounces, plus strong project delivery of expansions at Peñasquito, Musselwhite and Porcupine underpin our plan for a 20% increase in gold production, a 20% increase in gold reserves and a 20% reduction in AISC by 2021.

David Garofalo, the CEO, said in the conference call:

Steady project execution in the third quarter during a transition period at our flagship Peñasquito mine continued the process of expanding and de-risking our operating mines towards achieving our 20/20/20 production growth and cost reduction objectives. At the same time with our renewed focus on exploration, we essentially replaced gold reserve depletion across Goldcorp operated assets establishing a strong foundation to achieve our gold reserve target of 60 million ounces by 2021.

Balance Sheet and Production in 3Q'2018. The raw numbers.

Goldcorp 1Q'15 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 Total Revenues in $ Billion 1.017 1.188 1.098 1.072 0.944 0.753 0.915 0.898 0.882 0.822 0.866 0.853 0.846 0.793 0.621 Net Income in $ Million −87 392 −192 −4270 80 −78 59 101 170 135 111 242 67 -131 -101 EBITDA $ Million 339 887 373 −4683 345 221 390 403 404 354 373 185 352 307 171 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 0 33.0% 0 0 8.5% 0 6.4% 11.2% 19.3% 16.4% 12.8% 28.4% 7.6% 0 0 EPS diluted in $/share −0.11 0.47 −0.23 −5.17 0.10 −0.09 0.07 0.12 0.20 0.16 0.13 0.28 0.08 -0.15 -0.12 Cash from operations in $ Million 58 528 443 401 59 234 267 239 227 158 315 511 271 158 193 Capital Expenditure in $ Billion 432 317 232 240 173 166 148 203 180 487 265 409 267 306 293 Free Cash Flow in $ Million −374 211 211 161 −114 68 119 36 47 −329 50 102 4 -148 -100 Total cash $ Billion 0.365 0.940 0.257 0.383 0.458 0.365 0.383 0.200 0.212 0.123 0.195 0.234 0.163 0.159 0.166 Long-term Debt in $ Billion 3.89 3.54 2.70 2.69 2.94 2.81 2.68 2.51 2.58 2.57 2.58 2.48 2.44 2.58 2.74 Dividend per share in $ 0.15 0.15 0.06 0.06 0.04 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 817 834 830 887 835 832 849 766 857 859 869 867 869 869 869 Gold Production 1Q'15 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 Gold Production K Oz 725 908 922 909 784 613 715 761 655 635 633 646 590 571 503 AISC $/Oz 885 853 858 977 836 1067 812 747 800 800 827 870 810 850 999 Gold price realized $/Oz 1,217 1,189 1,114 1,098 1,203 1,277 1,333 1,181 1,236 1,256 1,287 1,286 1,334 1,291 1,205

Sources: Company filings and Morningstar

Gold Production details and commentary

The graph illustrates the weakness in production encountered this quarter. It is the lowest gold production in years. The problem is that production was weak coming from a variety of mines, especially Penasquito.

The company produced 503K ounces of gold during the third quarter, down 20.5% from a year ago and down 11.9% sequentially. It was a weak quarter in term of production and the market was quick to punish the stock. David Garofalo, the CEO, said in the conference call:

The production variance comes from Peñasquito’s processing of low grade stockpile during the commissioning phase of the PLP, a lower grade sequence quarter at Cerro Negro and production impacts of the construction of the materials handling system at Musselwhite.

If we compare the company AISC (on a by-product basis) to Newmont Mining (NEM), Barrick Gold (ABX) and Agnico Eagle (AEM) the company is showing an AISC (on a by-product basis) of $871 per ounce on average from the last five quarters. It is a decent AISC despite the spike witnessed this quarter.

AISC $ per ounce 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 Average (5Q) ABX 791 772 827 881 785 811 AEM 789 905 889 921 848 870 NEM 941 968 957 1024 927 963 GG 827 870 810 850 999 871

Goldcorp is expected to reduce AISC by 20% by 2021.

Source: Presentation 2018

2018 Guidance revised lower.

The company expects to produce 620K ounces of gold during 4Q'18 at an AISC of $750 per ounce which is a total production for 2018 at approximately 2.284 M Oz well below the 2.5 M Oz full guidance indicated earlier.

The reduction in our full year guidance was primarily attributable to lower than expected gold production for Musselwhite during the construction phase of its materials handling project, the cessation of equity accounting of gold production from Leagold earlier in the year after its merger with Brio Gold as well as lower than budgeted grades and recoveries of Pueblo Viejo. However, all other mines remain within the previous guidance ranges and we still expect Cerro Negro and Éléonore to exit 2018 at optimum production rates.

The weakness this quarter was primarily due to Penasquito mine. David Garofalo said in the conference call:

The planned production variance comes from Peñasquito's stripping phase, resulting in lower grade ore being processed and also from the disposition and closure of non-core mines over the last year, as we optimize the portfolio. This was positively offset by both Éléonore and Cerro Negro

Commentary and Technical analysis.

1- Revenues.

Goldcorp reported $621 million in revenues for 3Q'18, down 28.3% compared to 3Q'17 ($866 million). The company said it had a loss this quarter of $0.12 per share compared to a profit of $0.13 per share a year ago. Third quarter results missed estimate on revenue and earnings per share.

Goldcorp is also producing other metals and more importantly silver. Silver accounts for nearly ~11% and other base metals used to reduce AISC account for about ~17%. It was a double whammy this quarter with low production and a depressed price of gold and investors voted with their feet.

2 - Free cash flow

One crucial financial element that deserves some serious attention is the ability of the company to deliver sufficient free cash flow. On a yearly basis, FCF is negative $141 million ("TTM") aggravated by an FCF of minus $100 million in the third quarter.

Free cash flow is crucial information that should always be carefully assessed when looking at a long-term investment. FCF should be sufficient and of course positive if the business model is viable and fits a long-term investment.

GG doesn't pass the test here. The company is struggling with free cash flow and doesn't generate enough FCF to cover the dividend and should be suspended until the company can afford such an expense.

3 - Net debt.

Goldcorp net debt is $2.57 billion (Adjusted net debt $2.362 billion) and is easily manageable.

A dominant ratio is the net debt-to-EBITDA for 3Q' 2018 is currently 2.3x and expected to decrease to below 1x by 2019 and virtually going to zero by 2021.

4 - Conclusion and Technical analysis (short-term).

Goldcorp's third quarter results were bad with a record low gold production aggravated by an anemic price of gold. The crucial question is to decide what to do next? It is easy to forget the underlying potential here and how low the stock has dropped. It is often in these extreme bearish situations that savvy investors find opportunity. The negative is mainly circumstantial in nature here and the fundamentals are strong despite a poor accomplishment and timing.

Debt is under control and project pipeline is still bright assuming a price of gold will trend up again in 2019. I do not think the stock will turn bullish immediately, but new lower support has been created and could be used to accumulate for the long-term.

GG is forming a new falling channel pattern with a line resistance around $10.80 (I recommend selling 30% of your holding at this level assuming you have a profit) and a line support at around $8.50 (not materialized in the graph above) at which point I recommend buying for the long-term. While the descending channel patterns are usually bearish short term, they often form in a bullish long-term situation which justifies an accumulation now.

Author's note: Do not forget to follow me in the gold sector. Thank you for your support, I appreciate it. If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

Disclosure: I am/we are long GG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Initiated long-term position at $8.50+