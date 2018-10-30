Chesapeake Energy: 3 Big Expectations

Management should give the first real glimpse into what next year might shape out to look like, and it will give revised guidance for 2018.

On October 31st, before the market opens, the management team at Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK) will be reporting the firm's performance figures for the third quarter of its 2018 fiscal year. As this time nears, I thought it might be useful for investors to know what I believe they should expect from the business come earnings day. This quarter is slated to be a wild one, but, on the whole, I believe that shareholders in the firm have a right to feel optimistic since a lot of changes are taking place, not only at the company level but for the industry as well.

Expect some updated guidance

Earlier this year, the management team at Chesapeake announced plans to divest of its Utica assets in a deal worth $1.9 billion in cash, plus $100 million in contingencies. This transaction, if management's estimates are correct, will also wipe away $2.4 billion worth of midstream and downstream commitments that would have had to be covered in the future as well. Though this deal is smaller in dollar terms than what I had hoped for Chesapeake, it's significant in terms of the company's current production. Using prior guidance, it was expected that the firm would produce around 185.5 million boe (barrels of oil equivalent). At 107 thousand boe per day, its Utica assets are responsible for around 21.1%, or 39.06 million boe, of output.

Naturally, this divestiture will have a major impact on Chesapeake's operational and financial footprint. In a prior article that I originally published on my Marketplace Service, Crude Value Insights, I made the case that the asset sale, without additional guidance provided by management, makes it difficult to understand the E&P firm's performance, not only for this year but to a lesser extent for 2019 and beyond. We do know that the sale is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year, but the timing of that could impact financial results for 2018. For 2019, because we understand Chesapeake's cost structure fairly well, I would argue that the picture is easier to see than it is for this year, but even with that being the case, there are areas where its cost structure could change materially. Because of this large change, I do believe that some updated, relevant guidance will be provided to investors.

Clarity regarding asset sales

After seeing oil and gas prices continue their ascent (though the climb has taken a pullback as I write this), I have become more optimistic regarding Chesapeake's prospects, even if the company decides not to go through any additional asset sales. That said, debt will still be high for the firm at $7.77 billion, net of the $1.9 billion in cash being allocated toward debt reduction from the company's Utica sale. Ideally, to protect itself from another energy price decline and/or to provide Chesapeake with additional capital to allocate toward high-quality drilling, I would love to see another divestiture ranging between $1 billion and $2 billion in size.

I believe that in its investor call, management is likely to reference additional possible asset sales or it has perhaps entered into some minor ones during the quarter that didn't require public disclosure at the time. Mostly, I pray that management will try to unload some of their gas-heavy acreage and any associated infrastructure and will use that cash to focus more of its time and energy on its attractive Powder River Basin drilling program.

Look for improved cash flow metrics

It's no secret that oil and gas prices have been on the rise and that in the third quarter of this year, the pricing environment was better than it has been in years. This is great for Chesapeake, because the fact of the matter is that even though the company has been profitable in three of the past five years (including in 2017), from a cash flow perspective it has been a mess for a while. Despite generating billions of dollars in operating cash flow, the E&P firm has consistently required significant capital expenditures just to keep output from falling materially.

Now, though, the picture is changing, and that's for the better. In my Marketplace Service's article on Chesapeake, I illustrated that the business has finally turned a corner thanks in part to what I could discern related to its Utica sale and also because of higher crude prices. Though I cannot say whether this third quarter will show positive free cash flow, I do think there's a good probability that that will be the case or that, at the very least, operating cash flow will have come in strong.

Because of Chesapeake's high capex requirements, every dollar that it can get from oil matters a great deal. If, for instance, oil prices average $73.25 per barrel next year while natural gas prices average $3.008 per Mcf, free cash flow in 2019 should be $130.24 million. If, however, we leave natural gas prices unchanged while oil prices are assumed to be $65 per barrel, that would turn its positive free cash flow to negative cash flow of $99.59 million for 2019. That's a swing of $229.83 million for a drop in strip prices of only 11.3%, a figure that is well within the volatility range shareholders should expect to endure. Fortunately, given current industry data, I see a drop back to $65 as likely temporary, but anything could happen there.

Takeaway

Right now, Chesapeake is going through an interesting time, especially after announcing its massive Utica asset sale earlier this year. For the most part, I believe that the company's condition is improving, due largely to rising crude prices, but regardless of the cause, this is bullish. Yes, some risks certainly do exist still, which is why I wouldn't put it past management to consider more asset sales, but absent something unexpected happening and absent energy prices pulling back for an extended period, shareholders should be more optimistic now than they have been in a long while.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.