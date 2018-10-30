Chipotle: Solid Q3, But Future Remains Uncertain

Same-store comparable sales continued to strengthen; however, the comps increase was due to price increases and sales of new queso product. Traffic was flat yoy.

Thesis

Chipotle (CMG) posted a solid quarter. Revenue was up 8.6% and same-store comparable sales were up 4.4%. Operating margins were 4.7%. This time last year, sales were up 8.7%, but comps were just 1.1% and the operating margin was just 2.7%.

CEO Brian Niccol was hired earlier this year to turn Chipotle around. The company was coming off of multiple food safety incidents in which diners became ill from Chipotle food. In the months since, Niccol has made several strategic shifts to improve sales and boost the Chipotle brand. However, in July, another food safety issue hit the company. In the wake of this incident, the company has publicly continued to stress the importance of food safety while creating promos and new products to drive sales. The company has also employed a digital strategy to drive sales and it appears to be doing well.

However, the next year will prove to be a real test for the company. Can Chipotle avoid any more food safety scares? Until it proves that it can, I will remain on the sideline.

Q3 Report

When Niccol took over as CEO earlier this year, he highlighted five areas for improving Chipotle.

Becoming a more culturally relevant and engaging brand. Digitizing the restaurant experience. Running great restaurants with great hospitality and throughput. Being disciplined and focused to enhance economic model. Building a culture that can innovate and execute across digital, access, menu, and the restaurant experience.

After two full quarters under Niccol's leadership, it's fair to say the company is making strides in each of these five areas. On No. 1, the company has a national advertising campaign and is fully engaged with consumers on social media. On No. 2 and No. 3, the company has worked to boost digital sales (up 48% this quarter) by creating a second food line in the rear of the restaurant that doesn't disrupt throughput for in-restaurant customers and supports efficient order fulfillment. On No. 4, the company has improved operating margins. On No. 5, the company continues to announce new promotions - both digital and in-store - and menu changes in an effort to show consumers that Chipotle is innovating.

In addition to the financial improvements the company saw in Q3-18 (improved comps and margins), Niccol said the company is working on several menu innovations, including quesadillas, nachos, bacon, lemonade, and a Mexican chocolate milkshake.

Niccol used to be the CEO of Taco Bell, a company that depended on gimmicky promos and menu innovations to keep customers interested. Chipotle's leadership used to criticize fast food restaurants like Taco Bell. But that narrative changed after Chipotle suffered through multiple food safety issues and needed a new approach to revitalizing a struggling brand. Though Niccol was a fast food darling, he says he has no intention of changing Chipotle’s devotion to fresh food.

Future Growth

As stated above, the company is experimenting with sales strategies and menu innovations to drive same-store sales growth. While the 4.4% comp sales were a nice improvement over prior quarters, the improvement largely came from price increases and the addition of queso to food orders. Customer traffic was flat year over year. The company will need to continue innovating and, probably more importantly, keep food safety issues in check to have any chance of increasing foot traffic.

In addition to attempting to improve comps, the company will continue adding new locations to drive overall revenue growth. The company is expected to add approximately 130 locations this year. However, the company will also close about 65 (38 so far) that are generating negative cash flow. The company expects to add another 140-155 stores next year. As it stands today, Chipotle has 2,424 restaurants. By comparison, McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) has over 37,000 locations globally. Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) (KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell) has over 45,000 restaurants globally.

If Chipotle can turn this ship around, and operate without another food safety issue, one could make the case for extensive geographic expansion domestically and abroad (just 37 international restaurants as of now). Of course, the food safety issue is the huge condition here. The latest outbreak in Ohio in July occurred under Niccol's watch, and he was hired to be the agent of change.

Valuation

Investors seemed to be buying the turnaround story under the new CEO this year until the food safety crisis sickened hundreds at a Chipotle restaurant in Ohio in July. The stock is off its $500+ highs since then. We're at $440 as of this writing. On the Q3-18 call, the company said it had continued to buy back shares and had done so at an average price of $474 in the quarter. The company has $100 million left on its current repurchase plan.

Based on an FCF model valuation that applies a 9.5% FCF growth rate (avg. annual increase over last decade), a 3.36% discount rate (30-year US Treasury), and 3% perpetuity growth rate after year 10, I get a fair value north of $650. But this FCF valuation doesn't bake in a risk premium. And Chipotle comes with a lot of risks.

I am still not comfortable buying Chipotle above $400. Several risks remain. We don't know if the food safety issues are behind Chipotle. That risk is real. And it could send the stock price plummeting again. Additionally, we don't know if Chipotle's promos and menu innovations will be enough to drive traffic increases at restaurants. You can only raise prices so many times to increase comps before the value proposition of the product decreases. At the moment, here is how Chipotle compares to competitors on other valuation metrics:

Company Forward PE Price/FCF EV/EBITDA Chipotle 35 20 21 McDonald's 21 24 15 Yum! 23 28 19 Domino's Pizza (DPZ) 27 29 26 Papa John's International (PZZA) 33 13 13

Based on some of the metrics above, Chipotle's competitors look like better values than Chipotle when you factor in the risks that it still carries.

Conclusion

The next few quarters will show if CEO Brian Niccol is the right guy to turn Chipotle around. Solid yoy foot traffic increases would be nice to see. The company can't afford any more food safety scares. I will remain on the sidelines for the foreseeable future.

