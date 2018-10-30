ConocoPhillips Is Firing On All Cylinders

ConocoPhillips (COP) looks better after each passing quarter. The company delivered a blowout performance in the third quarter and will enter 2019 on a strong note with growing production volume, strength in commodity prices, and a solid balance sheet which will get even better in the future.

ConocoPhillips has recently released its quarterly results in which it generated strong levels of profits and cash flows. The company’s profits, after excluding the impact of one-off items, rocketed to $1.60 billion, or $1.36 per share, from $198 million, or $0.16 per share, in the same quarter last year. The earnings growth was accompanied by solid growth in operating cash flows which climbed by more than three times from last year to $3.41 billion.

The strong growth was driven by an increase in sales volume and higher realized prices. The company’s production increased by 6%, after adjusting for asset sales, to 1.22 million boe per day as its output from the Big 3 regions - Permian Basin, Eagle Ford, and Bakken shale - in the Lower 48 states jumped 48% from last year to 414,000 boe per day. In the same period, the prices of the US benchmark WTI crude and the international benchmark Brent crude witnessed gains of 45% each. That pushed ConocoPhillips’s realized price for crude oil to almost $73 a barrel in Q3-2018 from around $49 a barrel a year earlier.

I believe ConocoPhillips is well positioned to continue growing profits in the future, driven in large part by continued strength in oil prices. The prices of WTI crude and Brent have fallen by 4% to 5% in the last two weeks to $68 and $78 a barrel respectively at the time of this writing amid mounting trade war fears, growing concerns regarding Europe’s economy, and weakness seen in various emerging market currencies. Besides, Saudi Arabia’s OPEC governor Adeeb Al-Aama has also warned that the global oil market could become oversupplied in the fourth quarter. Still, the price levels are higher than last year’s average of $50.90 a barrel for WTI and $54.27 for Brent. The current price levels are also higher than last year’s fourth quarter average of $55.35 for WTI and $61.39 for Brent.

The prices may recover in the coming weeks due to a potential drop in supplies in the aftermath of the US sanctions on Iran which take effect next month. Meanwhile, the demand for crude oil could also improve to 1.36 million bpd in 2019 from 1.28 million bpd this year, as per data from the International Energy Agency. This puts ConocoPhillips in a great position to continue posting higher levels of earnings in the upcoming quarterly results.

ConocoPhillips is also targeting additional growth in production in the coming quarters. In the fourth quarter, ConocoPhillips expects to produce between 1.28 million and 1.32 million boe per day, up from 1.22 million boe per day in the final quarter of last year. Moving forward, the company’s volumes will move higher as it continues to target strong growth from the Big 3 unconventional oil plays. Additionally, the company has brought its conventional oil projects in the Asia Pacific and Alaska online and will bring two new projects in Europe to service in the fourth quarter. That’s going to set up the company well for 2019 when it will continue to invest heavily in the Big 3 and ramps up spending in Alaska on the Greater Moses Tooth 2 (GMT-2) development and in Australia on the Barossa project.

The strength in oil prices and an increase in production will fuel earnings as well as cash flow growth. What I like about ConocoPhillips is that it has become a cash flow machine which generates enough operating cash to fully fund not only its capital expenditure which powers its production growth but also reward investors by paying dividends and buying back stock.

In the third quarter, the company spent $1.599 billion as capital expenditure which translated into free cash flows of $1.81 billion ($3.41Bn-$1.599Bn). That free cash flow easily funded dividends of $334 million and buybacks of $927 million, resulting in $550 million of cash flows in excess of CapEx, dividends, and buybacks. And it’s not just a case of one great quarter, ConocoPhillips has generated excess cash flows in the previous two quarters as well, even with lower oil prices as compared to Q3-2018.

In 2019, I believe ConocoPhillips can generate even higher levels of free cash flows. That’s because while the company will likely grow its cash flow from operations, its cash outflows as capital expenditure will remain the same. In the recent conference call, the management has predicted that its CapEx for 2019 will be “roughly in line with this year's.” This will make it easier for the company to grow free cash flows. That will allow ConocoPhillips to continue investing heavily in its oil and gas projects while rewarding investors by growing dividends and buying back shares. The company has recently increased its quarterly dividend by 7% to $0.304 per share and has increased its buyback program to $15 billion, which represented roughly a fifth of the company’s shares when it was announced.

ConocoPhillips has also managed to improve its financial health by rapidly cutting down its debt and it will likely further reduce its debt in the future. The company brought its debt down to under $20 billion last year and set a target of $15 billion for the end of 2019 which it actually achieved 18 months earlier in Q2-2018. The company carried a total debt of $14.99 billion at the end of Q3-2018 which translated into a debt-to-capital ratio of 32%. That’s considerably better than a year ago when it had $21 billion of debt and leverage ratio of 41%.

ConocoPhillips has also reached a settlement with Venezuela’s PDVSA. The latter will make payments totaling $2 billion to the former in cash and commodities, starting with a payment of $500 million which will be received in 2018, of which ConocoPhillips booked $345 million in the third quarter. This will be followed by payments of around $85 million per quarter for the next 18 quarters starting from 2019. That’s going to further bolster the company’s already strong financial health, allowing it to further reduce its debt.

ConocoPhillips stock has risen by 25% this year, easily outperforming the broader exploration and production space, as measured by the industry’s benchmark fund SPDR S&P Oil & Gas E&P ETF (XOP), which has actually fallen by 3.4% this year. But the company’s shares have fallen by 5% in the previous week on account of the dip in oil prices and the global stock market selloff. The shares appear reasonably priced at 12.6-times next year’s Thomson Reuters consensus earnings estimate and I think this could be a buying opportunity, although I believe value hunter should consider waiting for further weakness to $60 or lower before buying this stock. The company’s shares will likely recover as it continues to grow earnings and cash flows while improving its balance sheet.

