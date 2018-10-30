Seagate: The 6.6%-Plus Yield Looks Tempting

Seagate (STX) came across in a screener I ran where companies with strong dividend yields and positive earnings were the main criteria in the search. Furthermore, a keen valuation was obviously another requisite which we definitely have with this stock at present. Currently, Seagate trades with an earnings multiple of 9.5, a book multiple of 6.5 and a sales multiple of 1. All of these metrics looks attractive when compared to this sector on average maybe with the exception of the book multiple which looks a tad high for the data storage sector. We will research the balance sheet to see why this is the case.

Seagate though is a large cap company with a market cap of almost $11 billion. The sizable drop in the share price over the past few months has spiked the dividend yield to almost 7%. This number is going to draw attention and for obvious reasons. Buying a stock for its yield though can bring its own set of problems. With relation to Seagate for example, it is clear that solid-state drives have been encroaching on projects where hard disk drives have been traditionally used.

Seagate has been trying to pivot to protect its market share by improving its cost basis and by also entering the solid state drive arena. Nobody can predict the future as to how exactly the data storage sector will look in a decade for example. What investors can do however is to see how Seagate's financials have been trending. If there are any adverse trends in the key financials, the dividend may come under pressure in the future.

The cyclical nature of this industry really shows up in the financials. Revenue for Seagate in its latest fiscal year came in at $11.18 billion. That is an increase of almost $1.3 billion since 2009. Gross margins have increased from 14 to 30% and operating margins are operating at their highest at 15+% over the past decade. Debt though has increased when compared to the company's book value. A decade ago, Seagate's debt to equity ratio was 1.28 but in its latest quarter, this key metric came in at 2.59. Remember this metric is usually calculated off interest-bearing debt.

We have already seen though that the company's book multiple is well over 6. Therefore, if we take the company's total liabilities of $7.74 billion, the real liabilities to equity ratio comes in at 4.65. In potential value paying dividend stocks, we always want to be buying as much assets as possible in order to minimize risk in-case trading conditions change. Although Seagate looks attractive from a sales standpoint, its book multiple and debt to equity has been rising over time which brings risk to the table.

How does this affect the dividend though? It must be said that although net income numbers declined in fiscal 2016 and fiscal 2017, Seagate has been well able to generate free cash flow. At present, the payout ratio calculated from free cash flow comes in at 42%, which is attractive. Growth though has been lacking in the dividend department especially over the past few years as revenue growth has come to a standstill. Analysts who follow this stock expect the company to eke out 2.3% sales growth this year but 2020 is again expected to be negative.

Earnings though due to rising margins are expected to improve going forward. This company, by studying the numbers, has very similar trends to the likes of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) earlier in its cycle. Seagate was turning over almost $15 billion back in 2012 but sales dropped by more than $4 billion in the space of 5 years. Rising margins have since saved the day from an earnings standpoint. Seagate though still needs to convince the market that it grows the business meaningfully. Furthermore, it doesn't have the balance sheet strength as P&G has.

Therefore, to conclude, many value investors may feel that Seagate presently lines up as an attractive income play but we would be looking for more on the balance sheet. Although the interest coverage ratio is around 7 at present, the book value per share is only $5.78 at present. The stock may look cheap from an earnings, cash and sales standpoint but leverage on the balance sheet brings risk to the table. We will remain on the sidelines.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.