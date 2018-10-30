FLRN: A Good Option For Floating Rate Exposure

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to articulate why I believe the SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an attractive investment option at its current price. The fund gives investors exposure to floating rate debt, which are bonds whose interest rates reset at prevailing interest rates automatically. This type of debt is preferable during a rising interest rate environment because the debt begins to earn a higher rate of interest as interest rates move higher, without having to sell off assets or wait for debt to mature, as with fixed-rate bonds or loans. This scenario has indeed played out with FLRN so far this year, as the fund has handsomely increased its distribution level, in a year-over-year comparison. With interest rates set to move higher in 2019 as well, I believe FLRN will continue to remain in favor over the longer term. Finally, the fund offers investors exposure to investment grade corporate credit, predominately with "A" ratings and above. Given the volatility in the market, investors may want exposure to higher quality assets to help protect them against further downside risk.

Background

First, a little about FLRN. The fund is managed by State Street and "seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Dollar Floating Rate Note < 5 Years Index". Currently, the fund is trading at $30.74/share and pays monthly distributions, with a current yield of 2.96%. So far in 2018, FLRN has performed reasonably well. The share price has been flat, while handing investors a positive return through the distributions. While this does not sound too impressive, consider that fixed-rate bond funds are largely in the red for the year. To illustrate, compare FLRN's YTD performance against two benchmark funds, the Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund Investor Shares (VBMFX) and the State Street Aggregate Bond Index Fund Class A (SSFCX):

Source: CNBC

As you can see, FLRN is besting some benchmark funds, largely due to its floating rate exposure. This is a trend I see continuing for the remainder of 2018, and in to next year as well, and I will explain why in detail below.

The Floating Advantage

An important factor when considering FLRN is the underlying use of floating rate notes, which are products whose interest rate fluctuates based on changes in an agreed upon reference rate (ex: the London Inter-bank Offered Rate - the rate at which large banks lend to each other). Under these agreements, the borrower assumes the interest rate risk, as opposed to a fixed-rate loan where the lender assumes the risk. Therefore, as interest rates move higher, the debt that makes up FLRN will begin to earn higher interest payments. This differentiates the asset category from other debt instruments that are predominately fixed rate. Floating rate funds do not have to sell off debt to reinvest it at prevailing higher rates. Rather, the loans in FLRN will re-set at the higher rate automatically as part of their contract. Therefore, higher interest rates actually benefit FLRN in this regard, and this presents a unique opportunity for investors in a rising rate environment.

Therefore, it is fair to say that floating rate instruments would be preferable in a rising rate environment, such as what we have seen all year. Fortunately, the theory has indeed proved true in 2018, as the performance of floating rate instruments has exceeded intermediate-term corporate bonds, as illustrated by the graph below:

Source: Charles Schwab

As you can see, floating rate bonds have seen a cumulative return of almost 2% higher than fixed-rate corporates, all while experiencing less volatility. Considering the backdrop of our economy is not likely to change much over the next 6-12 months, I would expect this trend to continue. I would predict moderate economic growth, continued rising interest rates, and relatively strong corporate performance. Essentially, I see a very similar economic backdrop in 2019 as we saw this year, and that should bode well for FLRN.

Distributions Rising As Planned

As I mentioned, the primary benefit to floating rate funds is they remove a lot of interest rate risk when rates are rising. (Of course, when rates are falling, the opposite is true). In theory, floating rate funds should begin to return higher distributions to their shareholders as the debt begins to charge higher rates. Considering the Fed has already raised rates three times this year, it is important to examine FLRN to ensure this is actually happening. To illustrate FLRN's distribution gains for the year, see the chart below:

Year Distributions Paid (Jan - Oct) YOY Increase 2017 $.3423 2018 $.5135 50.03%

Source: State Street Distributions

As you can see, so far this year FLRN has indeed fulfilled its mission of returning a higher yield as the benchmark interest rate has increased. This is especially critical, as I have followed other floating rate funds that have not reliably increased distributions this year. Therefore, this is notable performance by the fund. Furthermore, the size of the gain is especially notable. At an over 50% increase, FLRN is aggressively sending its yield to shareholders higher.

My takeaway here is completely positive. FLRN offers a competitive yield and it bests the majority of savings and certificate of deposit accounts, in addition to growing at a at a much faster rate. If investors are looking for a place to park cash, FLRN looks like a good option.

Will Rates Continue Rising?

While I laid out a few reasons for why I like FLRN, it is important to point out that the attractiveness of this investment is contingent on interest rates continuing to rise. My point is I like this investment because I see its potential to offer investors a growing income stream, but that only happens if the bonds are able to re-set at higher prevailing rates. If interest rates stay constant, or decline, this will not occur.

So just how likely is it that interest rates will continue to move higher? With the market incurring steep losses over the last few weeks, has the forecast for higher rates changed?

Of course, interest rate forecasts are simply that, forecasts, and could certainly change. But for now, it does not seen the market volatility is going to stop rates from going higher. While it may tame some of the hawkishness, it has not seemed to deter the Fed so far. Last Wednesday, Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan reiterated the case for "gradual" increases. His forecast seems to indicate between two and three more rate hikes from our current level, as he was quoted "My base case for 2019 is to gradually and patiently raise the federal funds rate into a range of 2.5 to 2.75% or, more likely, into a range of 2.75 to 3%". This does indicate a slightly less hawkish stance, assuming we see a December hike, because it represents only two rate hikes in 2019. But Kaplan went on to say that the Fed would reassess economic conditions after these hikes materialize to see if more were warranted. Therefore, it seems a near certainty that we will see multiple rate increases in the short-term, with the possibility for more after that.

And traders have taken notice. According to CME Group, which tracks the futures market for investor sentiment on interest rates, traders are not quite as convinced on the Fed's forecast, but are currently anticipating between 2-3 rate hikes over the next twelve months, as illustrated in the chart below:

Source: CME Group

So what does this mean for FLRN? It means interest rates are heading higher, which gives me reasonable comfort the fund will continue to hold up well, as well as continue to grow its distribution level. Of course, if the number of increases next year ends up being fewer than this year, it will likely slow the rate of distribution growth. However, given how strong the growth has been this year, I would still be optimistic on FLRN's ability to increase its income next year and, even if it is at a lower percentage, it will likely still be strong.

Bottom line

With the market reeling and interest rates forecasted to continue rising, investors are surely looking for a way to play both these trends. As one such investor, I am looking for a way to take some risk off the table, but to couple this with a strategy to benefit from rising interest rates. FLRN fits the bill, as the fund has offered stable returns this year, while many bond funds have suffered declines. Further, it is uniquely positions to benefit from rising interest rates, by holding debt that automatically re-sets at higher rates as broader interest rates rise. This gives investors exposure to a growing income stream, without having to make any investment adjustments. Given that the market climate, with respect to growth and interest rates, is likely to be fairly similar in 2019 as it was this year, I expect similarly solid performance from FLRN going forward, and would recommend investors consider positions in the fund at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.