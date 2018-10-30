Mercantil Bank Starts IPO Process In Challenging Market

I'll provide an update when we learn more details about the IPO from management.

The IPO market is challenging given overall market volatility and financials are particularly vulnerable.

Revenue growth has been significant, but important financial metrics have shown uneven results.

The bank provides financial services in the regions of South Florida, Texas, and New York City.

Mercantil Bank Holding seeks to sell $225 million of Class A shares in an offering.

Quick Take

Mercantil Bank (AMTB) intends to raise gross proceeds of $225 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm provides banking and related financial services to customers in the South Florida region.

AMTB spun off from parent Mercantil Servicios Financieros in August 2018 and seeks to go public in a volatile and challenging market environment.

Company & Asset Base

Coral Gables, Florida-based Mercantil Bank was founded in 1979 to provide individuals and organizations with deposit, credit, investment, wealth management, retail banking, and fiduciary services.

Management is headed by Vice-Chairman and CEO Millar Wilson, who has been with the firm since 1987 has previously served as an alternate director for Mercantil Servicios Financieros.

AMTB is focused primarily on the U.S. market and with select international customers.

The company operates 22 banking centers in South Florida, the Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties, the greater Houston, Texas area, and the New York City area. Management is currently developing an LPO (Loan Production Office) in Dallas Texas, with an expected opening date in the fourth quarter of 2018.

As of June 30, 2018, Mercantil had $8.5 billion in assets, $6.2 billion in loans, $6.4 billion in deposits, $719.4 million of shareholders’ equity and $1.7 billion in assets under management and custody.

Markets

AMTB says it is the largest community bank headquartered in Florida and that it has a ‘track record of profitable organic growth’ in the markets of Florida, Texas, and New York.

In Miami, it is a leading institution serving Hispanic customers and has around $3.3 billion of foreign deposits as of June 30, 2018, mostly from Venezuelans

By service type, the firm reports on four segments

Personal and Commercial Banking - core services to domestic and int’l customers

Corporate LATAM - Clients located in Latin America

Treasury - Bank-held securities portfolio management

Institutional - Investment and Trust Services

Notably, for its Corporate LATAM segment, management is transitioning away from providing loans to LATAM-based clients in favor of higher-yield loan portfolios in its domestic markets.

Financial Performance

AMTB’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Increasing net interest income after provision for loan losses

Moderate but growing net interest margin

Variable net charge-offs to average loans

Below are the company’s financial results for the past three and ½ years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

(Source: AMTB S-1)

Net Interest Income After Provision For Loan Losses

1H 2018: $106.5 million, 15.8% increase vs. prior

2017: $213.2 million, 25.6% increase

2016: $169.8 million, 5.4% increase

2015: $161.1 million

Net Interest Margin

1H 2018: 2.72%

2017: 2.63%

2016: 2.48%

2015: 2.26%

Net Charge-Offs To Average Loans

1H 2018: 0.04%

2017: 0.11%

2016: 0.32%

2015: (0.01) %

As of June 30, 2018, the company had $27.1 million in cash and $1.45 billion in non-deposit liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

IPO Details

AMTB intends to raise $225 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its Class A shares, not including customary underwriter options.

The firm will sell shares as will its parent firm Mercantil Servicios Financieros.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to use [an as-yet undetermined amount of] the net proceeds to us from this Offering to repurchase up to all shares of our Class B common stock retained by MSF. We anticipate that we will price these repurchases of Class B common stock at a discount to reflect the limited voting rights of the Class B common stock and the cost of issuing the Class A common stock. We intend to use the remaining proceeds to us from this Offering to redeem, in whole or in part, three series of our highest cost outstanding trust preferred securities with an aggregate outstanding balance of $53.9 million. These trust preferred securities have annual interest rates of 10.60%, 10.18% and 8.90%, mature on September 7, 2030, June 8, 2031 and June 15, 2028, respectively, and two of these have call premiums of approximately 1.00% and 1.55%. Any remaining proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including technology investments to implement our strategic plan. The repurchase of our Class B common stock and redemption of our trust preferred securities are subject to prior Federal Reserve approval.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not currently available.

The sole listed underwriter of the IPO is Raymond James.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: Not on the calendar yet.

