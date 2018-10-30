At $26 Per Share, Trupanion Is Still Too Expensive

Investors and analysts should consider and value the company for what it is: an insurer.

Executive Summary

Since mid-July, Trupanion's (TRUP) stock price has dropped by more than 40% to $26 currently. The Capitol Forum alleged that there was an active investigation by the New York Department of Financial Services into Trupanion. Investors were afraid of the potential consequences and ran away.

Nonetheless, it was incorrect, and the statement was corrected. James Ransom, Raymond James’ analyst following Trupanion, continued to rate the stock “Outperform.”

Some long-term investors could see that the current price could be an opportunity. I have a different opinion on the company's valuation.

Building A Moat Could Not Explain Everything

As proudly shown in its latest investor presentation, the company is the largest pet insurance provider in Canada and the second-largest provider in the U.S.; furthermore, there is almost an oligopoly as the three top players have 73% of the North American pet insurance market.

Furthermore, the pet insurance market is massively underpenetrated, with a penetration rate of 1% in the U.S. and 2% in Canada.

With an expected penetration rate of 25%, like in U.K, the total addressable market would be $32.4 billion.

By considering that the actual market share of the pet insurer would remain stable at around 20%, the expected revenues would amount to $6.5 billion, vs. $243 million in 2017.

With the yearly organic growth of 25%, it would take around 15 years for the company to report annual premiums of more than $6.5 billion. Nonetheless, investors should not consider Trupanion as a service provider, which has developed applications to ease the life of veterinarians and the pet owners.

Trupanion is and remains an insurer, which is focused on a niche market, the pet insurance market.

Consider Trupanion For What It Is: An Insurer

As mentioned in the latest annual report of the company, Trupanion’s insurance subsidiary, American Pet Insurance Company is currently licensed to do business in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia in the United States. In Canada, the medical insurance is written by an unaffiliated Canadian-licensed insurer, Omega General Insurance Company.

Then, Trupanion is subject to laws governing insurance holding companies. In other words, Trupanion should be considered as an insurer and not like a service provider, a SaaS company or any other definition to make Trupanion much fancier than it is really.

Trupanion is boring. Trupanion is not sexy. Trupanion is like Chubb (CB), Cincinnati Financial (CINF), AIG (AIG) or any other listed insurers; Trupanion is an insurance company.

So boring.

When investors have accepted this fact, we can all move forward and look at the key metrics for a P&C insurer.

Let’s start with the metrics related to the operating performance. As investors do not want to look at all the performance metrics, let’s look at the main one: the combined ratio. From 2014 to 2017, the combined ratio (i.e., all the costs attached to the claims process and the operating costs divided by the net earned premiums) improved by more than 10 percentage points to reach 101.1% in 2017.

For the first six months of 2018, the company reported a combined ratio of 101.2% or a 0.5 percentage point improvement compared with the same period a year ago. In Q2 2018, the company recorded a combined ratio of 100.4%; in other words, the company is near to the break-even point. 2018 could be the year when Trupanion will record an underwriting gain on a full-year view.

Nonetheless, the operating performance remains negative, whereas the company is proud of claiming that data have been amassed over 18 years. In 18 years, for a short-tail business like this (we are talking about medical insurance, even if the insureds are pets and not humans), Trupanion should have found the right formula to be profitable. And unfortunately, it’s not yet the case.

I have to say there is a problem somewhere.

The second point is the company valuation. The management considers that the free cash flow is one of the metrics which could be considered to assess the fair value of the company. I am sorry, but I have to disagree with this view. As I said previously, we are talking about an insurance company; a P&C insurer; or if you prefer to be more precise, an accident and health insurance company.

To assess the fair value of an insurance company, one of the best key metrics remains the book value (or the tangible book value for the most orthodox analysts). In the case of Trupanion, the book value of the company is… how to say that… tiny.

In Q2 2018, the shareholders’ equity of the firm amounted to $116 million.

Regarding the current market capitalization (around $850 million), investors pay 7 times the book value for a company which loses money year after year. If the company succeeds to deliver a combined ratio of 99.8% and earn $300 million of premiums by the end of 2018, the pre-tax underwriting profit will amount to $0.6 million for the FY2018. The book value would not increase so much; hence the investors would still pay around 7 times the book value.

The Capitolist considered in one of his/her articles that the fair value of Trupanion would be three times the book value or $10 per share. Regarding the profitability of the company, at the current moment, it’s quite optimistic, unless The Capitolist projected higher-than-expected margins. Regardless of who is right, The Capitolist and I agree on the following points: Trupanion is an insurance company; then it should be valued by using the regular valuation methods. And the conclusion is that Trupanion is overvalued.

If You Are So Confident, Then Short Trupanion

I do not short the company’s stock for at least two reasons. The first (and foremost) one is I am less brave than other investors like The Capitolist, even if we have the same investment thesis (or at least the same concerns regarding the current valuation). The second one (much more naive I do confess) is that I hope that Trupanion will succeed to meet the goals that the management has set up.

Takeaways

I may be wrong on Trupanion. It may be a hidden gem; the problem is the company is active for more than 15 years now and focuses only on the portfolio growth. The business model of an insurance company is to earn more premiums than paying claims. In the case of Trupanion, it is not yet the case, and the analysts have some unreasonable expectations. I prefer passing even if I hope that current investors have already seen that I was not able to see; the thing which will transform Trupanion into a fast-growing and very profitable insurance company. But at this price, in my opinion, it’s a nonsense to be a shareholder of this company.

