Buy This Sleep Well At Night Mutual Fund #3

After all the carnage of this past month in the stock markets, one of these is up nicely, one is unchanged.

There are some Sleep Well At Night income alternatives to owning stocks or stock ETFs, many of which have beaten the market this year.

Would you like to earn a reasonable return without having to worry about what the market does today, tomorrow or next week?

Both my original articles suggesting the first two funds for your due diligence, the AlphaCentric Income Opportunities Fund (IOFIX / IOFAX) and the Holbrook Income Fund (HOBEX) are available on Seeking Alpha, respectively, here and here.

I suggest you read both these articles first not only because of the research and analysis therein but for the comments, some civil, some not, some pro and some con. The two biggest disagreements in the commentary center around two issues: both of these funds are relatively new to the marketplace and both charge higher than “normal” expenses. I understand that many readers won’t have or take the time to review these older articles so I will instead show just one chart of their performance since inception and let you draw your own conclusions.

Here is the chart I created for IOFIX from inception, May 28, 2015 through Oct 29, 2018:

Source: Morningstar

The yellow line is the S&P 500 from the date IOFIX was first available. The blue line is IOFIX. Yes, IOFIX, the boring mutual fund with 95% of its holdings in floating rate investments, beat the S&P 500.

This is as good a chart as any to debunk the notion that a high expense ratio is ipso facto a reason to avoid a fund.

Every fund or ETF (or bond or stock for that matter) is new sometime. No IPO comes with a public track record. To conduct proper due diligence, you must look at the strategy, the funding, the portfolio and the history of the portfolio managers – just as you should for a fund that has been around 20 years, 30 years or more. Using both the above as examples, the portfolio managers came from successes at either another mutual fund or hedge fund. They got tired of not being the lead dog so they opted to take a (usually very large) slashing of income in order to build their own dream fund. If you like to invest alongside entrepreneurs with skin in the game, these are the funds for you.

As for expenses, every fund has certain baseline expenses, with regulatory and launch being two of the biggest. If those expenses are spread over a vast number of holders, the fund can afford to be magnanimous in lowering the expense ratio per share. At the beginning, they cannot. But here is the important point to remember: when you see a fund’s performance history or current report, the returns you see are net returns. Those are the returns after accounting for all expenses except just two – the first is the commission levied not by the fund but by your brokerage firm to buy and sell (and I always aim to select “no transaction fee” funds so that is moot.)

The second are “loads.” It must be a mighty exceptional fund and have only one class of shares – “load” shares – for me to consider a load fund for your consideration. Of course, as a Registered Investment Adviser, I and many other financial professionals can purchase load funds and the loads are waived for our clients. (That is because the fund figures the collective buying power of our clients will hit the no-load break-point anyway.)

This is why I always try to show more than one class, a la IOFIX and IOFAX, for your consideration. With AlphaCentric Income, for example, the IOFIX class (Institutional) has a $100,000 minimum to purchase. The A share (currently load-waived IOFAX) is 25 basis points more expensive than the I shares, but has a minimum investment requirement of just $2,500. The A share is the regular retail share class.

Next is a similar chart I created on Morningstar beginning from HOBIX/HOBEX’s inception date. (Like AlphaCentric, the HOBIX Institutional class has a $100,000 minimum to purchase. HOBEX has a minimum investment requirement of just $2,500.)

Source: Morningstar

This was a much more exuberant time period for the S&P 500 and HOBIX suffers by comparison to the much more volatile equity benchmark. But if it was a slow steady rise without the hula dance of the S&P that you were seeking, HOBIX/HOBEX delivered without keeping you awake at night or dreading the market closing bell.

A final thought on expense ratios to put this animal to bed:

I contrast the biggest index fund of them all, the Vanguard 500 Index Fund (VFIAX), which charges a rock-bottom 0.04% to run their index fund. They have $434 billion in shareholder funds. To merely copy the index as it is changed, at 0.04% they are being paid a whopping $173,600,000 per year.

Compare this with a new fund like Holbrook Income. HOBEX has just $25 million in assets under management. Their assets - for now - are about 15% of what VFIAX charges in fees! So while the expense ratio at Holbrook Income seems high at 1.34% for HOBIX and 1.84% for HOBEX, the fund needs to pay rent for its offices, salaries for its (small!) staff, trading costs, etc. out of the $460,000 the fund receives from its fees. I have no doubt that, as HOBEX and its institutional offering HOBIX gather more assets, both expense ratios will drop markedly.

On To Sleep Well At Night Mutual Fund #3...

Today’s subject, the Performance Trust Strategic Bond Fund (PTIAX), has the same $2,500 minimum investment criteria as our two above. There is no sense discussing their institutional class because there isn’t one. PTIAX is the only class Performance Trust offers. Sort of refreshing these days.

This is the old soul of the three under discussion, having been founded at the end of August 2010. It cannot compare with the meteoric rise of the S&P 500 over these past 8 serious bull market years. But then, 62% is not bad for a boring old bond fund, and is considerably better than the usual bond benchmarks. (The closest benchmark was up 37% during this time.)

Source: Morningstar

What Does PTIAX Own?

Each of my three selections so far has had their own approach to providing income via alternative investments. All are multi-sector funds, but for IOFIX the portfolio is mostly floating rate residential mortgages, for HOBIX it is mostly TIPs and other rising rate hedges, and for PTIAX it is a mélange of what the portfolio management considers undervalued or incorrectly-priced mortgage-backed securities, corporates, structured credit securities, treasuries, and even some municipal bonds, making part of the income tax-exempt.

Like my other choices, Performance Trust Strategic pays monthly, with the most current yield being 4.88%. Being more established, PYIAX also has a lower expense ratio, just 0.77%. So 0.77% per annum still left enough in the till to grow 62% over the past 8 years. Not bad for a bond fund. Here is how the fund breaks down its current holdings:

Source: Company website

One caveat! None of these funds should be used to trade in and out of (and why would you want to? They are all Steady Eddies…). But PTIAX also has a 2% penalty (OK, “short-term redemption fee”) if you sell the fund within 60 days of purchase. That doesn’t bother me; I am buying these for clients who want a solid foundation to their investing pyramid and this is a great building block. But it should be borne in mind nonetheless.

Even Steady Eddies are best purchased at the best price. In the case of PTIAX, the fund has traded between 22.05 and 22.80 over the past 12 months. It closed today, Oct. 29, at 22.06. With more than 54% of its holdings in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, rising rates will have a less stressful impact. As rates rise, many borrowers rush to refinance or, with adjustables, simply pay more so the rates are matched by greater income to the lenders.

I haunt the “new fund” listings. That has allowed me to uncover some real gems over the years. (Yes, their initial expenses as a percentage of Assets Under Management were high, but I was also able to buy before the crowd realized their value!) That isn’t the case with PTIAX. It has been around for 8 years. So I look for all the above factors and one more.

At many funds, managers come and go as a last year or 3-year or 5-year performance chart is worthless. The fund may have had two or three managers during that time, some not particularly gifted and let go or too gifted to stick around so they left to start their own firm! At PTIAX, the fund's current manager, G. Michael Plaiss, has been in charge of the fund since its inception. That gives me the confidence to believe I can expect the same kind of consistency of research, analysis and probably results as Mr. Plaiss has been able to show thus far - in all manner of bond markets.

One other thing I like - when considering a fund's performance, it is of value to check the standard deviation of the returns. (The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences during those inevitable periods of gloom, doom and boom.) Over the past 5 years, the standard deviation of PTIAX is 2.2% compared to the category average of 2.75%. Less volatility feels really good when the equity portion of your portfolio is following a benchmark that is up 650 points one day and down 800 the next!

My Conclusion

Overall, Performance Trust Strategic Bond Fund has the stability, performance, management, and portfolio that looks like it belongs with the other Sleep Well At Night building blocks in the Income Plus/Alternatives section of my family accounts, our client accounts and our model portfolio on The Investor’s Edge. I am a buyer.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PTIAX, IOFIX, HOBIX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.