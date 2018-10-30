Alphabet Plays The Long Game

Alphabet is focused on diversifying its revenue stream away from its reliance on search.

Investment Thesis

Alphabet (GOOGL)(GOOG) share price fell post Q3 earnings - unjustifiably so. In this article, I put a spotlight on how Alphabet's machine learning strategy can help advertisers, with a particular focus on YouTube. Additionally, I discuss why Alphabet today offers investors a strong opportunity to profit.

Q3 2018 - Market Sell-Off

I was recently reading through one of Buffett's letters. In that letter, he offers a quiz as to whom would benefit from falling share prices. And he goes to explain how falling share prices benefits long-term savers. Investors who are saving for more than five years out. Buffett being Buffett, this not only makes perfect sense, but reading it feels like going to church (for capitalists).

In this same vein, 2018 is shaping up to a wonderful year, for investors (read savers). In recent weeks, the market has indiscriminately sold off from tech. And I think to myself, this cannot be serious. As a brief recap, Alphabet's Q3 2018 results posted 22% revenue growth to $33.7 billion. So, not only is this a punchy amount of growth in relative terms, it's also quite remarkable in absolute dollars, an extra $6 billion compared with the same period a year ago.

Furthermore, what I find to be particularly compelling is that this is profitable revenue. As Alphabet's bottom line was even stronger, and up 36%, with $7.9 billion of free cash flow being generated in the quarter.

Playing The Long Game

When one of the analysts on the call asked CEO Pichai for Alphabet's best financial opportunity two to three years out, Pichai replied,

[...] We take a very long-term view. And we want to investigate the user experience right. And we're pretty confident that when we do that, the value will follow.

Right here, summed up, is the difference between CEOs who play the quarterly game and those who are focused on the long term. Remember, Alphabet is 20-years-old. This is astonishing. The opportunity ahead remains terrific.

Alphabet understands better than most that its advertising revenues are highly profitable and consequently attracting the competition. But that it also leaves Alphabet with a lot of concentration risk - more than 85% of Alphabet total revenue is concentrated in advertising. Furthermore, numerous other companies are now attempting to carve out market share against Alphabet's niche, such as Amazon (AMZN).

However, Alphabet is fighting back too, and going after Amazon's cloud opportunity. In fact, Alphabet has for several quarters strongly increased its headcount, with notable increases going toward priority opportunities such as cloud. In more detail, Alphabet's total headcount increase in the quarter was 20% YoY to 94K.

Content Opportunity

If you have followed Alphabet for some time, you will know that Alphabet is unusually tip-lipped about its different segment's profitability. However, this quarter one noteworthy aspect stood out. On the back of strong mobile search growth, YouTube was a strong contributor.

Why does this matter? Because if we have learned anything from Netflix (NFLX) and Amazon Prime is that having great content matters for making the platform increasingly sticky. In other words, whereas Netflix is going after expensive, scripted content, Alphabet believes its opportunity lies more with educational content. Moreover, Alphabet believes that it can leverage its machine learning technology so that advertisers can benefit from having increased direct response from users.

In the past, YouTube was unprofitable for Alphabet, and although analysts are not able to put hard numbers to this assertion, and even after numerous requests from the SEC for clarity into YouTube's profitability, Alphabet succeeded in being a closed file.

However, during this latest earnings call, from the tone of the call, I'm now under the strong impression that Alphabet sees a tremendous opportunity present in YouTube. Accordingly, Alphabet continues to develop its YouTube Premium TV and YouTube Music Premium opportunities to get advertisers closer to consumers when it matters most.

However, when all is said and done, the best aspect to Alphabet is its valuation.

Valuation

Source: author's calculations, morningstar.com

Many analysts had been highlighting Amazon's advertising revenue as the next leg of growth opportunities. How can Amazon disrupt Alphabet's ecosystem?

And indeed, there's probably a grain of the truth to this line of thinking. Brands wish to get ever closer to their customer at the time of their ultimate purchases. Maybe Amazon's opportunity could turn out to be quite meaningfully disruptive to Alphabet's ecosystem? Maybe. While I do not personally believe that Amazon's advertising opportunity is all that meaningful - the fantastic thing about being a value investor is that I do not have to profess to know.

I need only to be guided by a reasonable valuation. And interestingly, out of the peers listed above, Alphabet's P/cash flows (from operations, GAAP) is the only company listed in the table which presently trades at a discount to its five-year average.

Takeaway

I started the article by highlighting how 2018 has been great for long-term investors. I discussed how Alphabet is positioning itself for the road ahead and how Alphabet is focusing on increasing the stickiness of its platform. Finally, how its valuation offers a bargain opportunity.

Author's note: The only favor I ask is that you click the "Follow" button so I can grow my Seeking Alpha friendships and our Deep Value network.

Disclaimer: Please do your own due diligence to reach your own conclusions.

Find alpha in unloved names with enormous upside potential! At Deep Value Returns, I'm laser-focused on two things: free cash flow and unloved businesses. Companies going through troubled times, but that are otherwise stable and cash flow generative when bought cheaply, provide investors with an opportunity for exceptional returns once those names come back in favor. If you're looking for a deep value investing approach inspired by Buffett, Icahn, and Greenblatt that can help you generate between 50% and 200% potential upside in just a few years, then sign up for your two-week free trial with Deep Value Returns today! D

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.