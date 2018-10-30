Boyd Gaming: Sector Woes Hiding Potential As An Aggressive Regional Leader

Boyd has been on a buying spree amidst much bearish sentiment in the entire gaming space. They paid $10 more in buybacks than current price.

The bloodbath the gaming sector has experienced since midsummer has buried almost everything that smacks a bullish turn into limbo. The bearish rationale is mostly flimsy. That's par for the course in a stock market that operates these days by an entirely new thought process. It is driven by electronic trading, options play, and algos with buttons that push themselves at programmed data points.

The 24/7 news cycle is part of the problem as is the dramatically shrunken attention span of jittery traders driven by earnings release headlines who run for the hills at the slightest sign of weakness. This is in contrast to the performance the great investors of all time, from Benjamin Graham, to Warren Buffett, to Carl Icahn. These guys are all superb between the lines readers. They poke around earnings reports, balance sheets as well as taking deep dives into the companies, managements, and businesses to spot hidden potentials. Overall, you'd trade your batting average for theirs in a heartbeat.

The gaming sector has taken a huge hit since the summer, with valuations down anywhere between 25% and 50%. The sharp decline reflects lots of nail-biting about slowing Las Vegas revenues, tariff wars impacting Macau, interest rates, looming recession, and oversupply in US regional gaming states. There are lots of good stories buried beneath the headline numbers that few want to hear. As a result, the shares of those story companies continue to plunge or at least, from near 52-week lows.

Let's take a look at one of them: Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD). There is a big story forming here that I believe has not yet caught the attention of investors willing to see beyond sheer numbers. In this case, the numbers are not bad at all. It's the fear that Boyd, in its aggressive pursuit of expansion, has overreached.

BYD data by YCharts

Not true. By contrast, we believe that Boyd is now positioned to rise among the eventual volume, profit, and revenue leaders of the US regional space.

Boyd Gaming at writing:

Price at writing: $26.01

52-WK RANGE: $25.64-40.44. In its Q3 earnings call, Boyd management told analysts that it had purchased 415,000 of its own shares at an average price of $35. Year to date, total repurchases have reached 1.3m shares at an average of $35.18, which they say returned $70m to shareholders. Nominally, share repurchases are pacifications of shareholder unrest when dividends are miniscule or the stock is undergoing a stormy passage.

Since its repurchases, the stock has tanked, causing some observers to worry that management doesn't understand the headwinds into which its shares were headed and overpaid for their acquisitions. There is another take. With an increasingly smaller outstanding, it gives BYD more protection against mischief as its shares sink and better currency with which to possibly help finance further acquisitions.

We must note here that we believe the US regional casino space stocks have fallen to such lows that they could indeed be targets of mischief makers. Just last week, Caesars Entertainment Corp. (NASDAQ:CZR) announced it had hired Goldman Sachs to advise it to defend itself against takeovers. The move was triggered by a lowball offer two weeks ago from Tilman Fertitta of Landry's. Furthermore, CZR, like BYD, has also been active in the acquisition front having bought Centaur Gaming's two Indiana racinos and presently in negotiation for Jack Entertainment's six Ohio properties.

Does this appear to be a sector down on itself? (Below: Valley Forge Casino Resort)

Rather than appearing to be concerned about oversupply, it would appear that BYD, CZR, and MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) all added to their regional portfolios. In metro New York, MGM paid $850m for the Empire City Racino at Yonkers.

"They're (MGM) building an east coast necklace," said one close observer, a former executive at the company. "If you take the New York buy, add the Maryland property which is doing gangbusters, and the Massachusetts property which just opened and of course, the Borgata in AC (BYD sold MGM its 50% for $900 million in August of 2016) you have a dominant east coast geographic hold for MGM."

BYD is also currently negotiating with the Wilton Rancheria Tribal group to develop a gaming property near Sacramento that will service that market and San Francisco as well. Between its expanded geography and this deal, BYD will become among the most geographically diverse operators in the US regional space. Furthermore, we don't believe its appetite for acquisitions is sated. Once the new properties are absorbed, we see BYD moving to further expand its reach into more states. Its entry into distributed gaming is an example.

In a move to diversify its portfolio even further, BYD has purchased Lattner Entertainment of Ontario which operates 1,000 slot machines in 220 tavern locations in Illinois. With it, BYD has footholds in the following sub-sectors: the Las Vegas locals market, the US regional space in the Midwest, south, and Northeast, and in distributed gaming in Lattner's presence in Illinois tavern slot business still growing. There are presently 25,000 machines across that state.

So, add it up: 10 states, Las Vegas locals - a powerful presence increased by acquisitions there last year, sports betting, and tavern slots. There are several between the lines reasons to like BYD at what we see as a very attractive entry point here.

It is not alone in its optimism about regionals

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) bought rival Pinnacle (NYSE:PNK) last December for $2.8bn and sold off several of its properties. What is coming clear here is that there is method to what BYD is doing. It has used the net $600m windfall it got in the sale of its 50% Borgata piece to broaden its geographic base.

All this activity proves that regional consolidation is real and that concerns about oversupply are without merit as all major players are adding to their US regional portfolios.

BYD market cap: $2.92bn.

P/E: (TTM) 16.12

EPS: (TTM) $1.61

I YEAR TARGET: $39.09. Our PT: $42 by 2Q19.

Leverage at writing: 5.1x EBITDAR. Management targets to lower this to between 4x and 5x in 2019 (it includes the most recent issuance of $700m in 6% notes borrowed to finance the two above-mentioned acquisitions). It is guiding full-year EBITDAR of $560m for 2019.

Above all, we like BYD's management. They have proven over time to command superior customer knowledge from the ground up, made wise moves in diversification, and deployed not sat on, capital windfalls such as the Borgata sale. Their conviction that the US regional gaming market has room to thrive in a strong economy appears to be shared by all its key competitors.

Last, but by far not least, the close working relationship forged by BYD and MGM since their partnership in the AC Borgata (OPENED IN 2003) continues. Their sports betting deal could be the first step in a series that ultimately leads to something far more profound. That too is a possibility that makes BYD a potential transaction stock. We know the BYD Las Vegas locals market is producing gains every quarter. Tax refugees and retirees flood into Clark County. They are people with disposable income. And we think the leading edge of sports betting's huge future is just getting underway. Our present estimate is that 14 states may be legalized within the next three years or less. By positioning itself in all these subsections, BYD presents excellent value at its current trade near 52-week lows.

