Nissan Sells More LEAF Cars In Norway And Canada Than In The U.S.

All other things equal, the advent of the 230 mile LEAF version in June 2019 should bump sales even more. However, I also discuss the Tesla Model 3.

The inflection point for higher sales came with the 151 mile range version became available (up from 107) -- but not so much in the U.S.

In fact, Norway and Canada combined, are now approximately 30% larger than the U.S., in terms of Nissan’s LEAF sales.

However, this global increase has not been uniform. Japan, Canada, Norway and the rest of Europe have grown more than the U.S.

Nissan LEAF sales have essentially doubled globally in 2018 and are on a path to approach 100,000 sold in 2018.

Some of you wonder why I write about Norway so much, when talking about electric cars. Norway is a tiny country, smaller in population than New York City or Los Angeles.

The reality is that Norway is of paramount importance in terms of electric cars. For what I think are insane and irrational reasons, the Norwegian government has been subsidizing electric cars to the tune of record amounts for several years.

Basically, the way it works is this: Regular gasoline/diesel cars are taxed like crazy. However, buy an electric car, and it’s tax-exempt. It could save you over $100,000 per car, at the upper end. So of course, given that the government is punishing you that way, why wouldn’t you buy an electric car unless you really couldn’t live with it?

This leads us to Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY), which has a leading position in electric cars measured by a couple of metrics. Disregarding for a moment that Nissan is in an alliance with Renault and Mitsubishi Motors, where it has ownership stakes and plan some part of R&D and overall strategy, Nissan’s main electric car product to date has been the LEAF.

Originally made available in Japan and the U.S. in late 2010, the second-generation LEAF arrived in Japan in the Fall of 2017 and in the U.S. in early 2018, followed shortly by Europe. So where is it selling, both relatively speaking, and at an absolute level?

For historical perspective, let’s begin by looking at 2017, which is when the transition to the new 2018 generation began, if for no other than at least in terms of drawing down the inventories of the old generation:

Nissan LEAF USA Canada Europe Japan total Norway Jan 2017 772 459 1386 1431 4048 352 Feb 2017 1037 113 1327 1711 4188 408 Mar 2017 1478 144 3188 1571 6381 499 Apr 2017 1063 142 1326 399 2930 287 May 2017 1392 122 1378 678 3570 272 Jun 2017 1506 125 1590 1379 4600 384 Jul 2017 1283 148 1128 1169 3728 334 Aug 2017 1154 50 993 538 2735 264 Sep 2017 1055 19 1387 202 2663 111 Oct 2017 213 7 1075 3629 4924 269 Nov 2017 175 5 715 1912 2807 148 Dec 2017 102 6 486 2306 2900 46 TOTAL 2017 11230 1340 15979 16925 45474 3374

As you can see in the table above, the total numbers in Japan and Europe were approximately equal. The U.S. was a little smaller, and Canada was about 10% of the U.S.

As for LEAF sales in Norway, it was about 20% of Europe. You can also see that the sales numbers in the U.S. fell dramatically in the fourth quarter of 2017, as the all-new generation was getting ready for volume production. Same thing in Canada.

In Japan, sales were weak for much of the year, but took off a lot in Q4, as Japan was the first geography to get the all-new 2018 LEAF. So why was that, by the way?

That brings us to the other item that sets Nissan and its EV production apart -- and that’s the factory strategy. Unlike other automakers, Nissan started early with factories making the same EV on three continents: Japan, Tennessee and the U.K.

It also means that changes are not implemented simultaneously in all three factories. It may not be feasible or desirable to ramp production in all factories at the same time. For this reason, the second-generation LEAF started production in Japan, and then moved to the U.S. and finally Europe.

No other automaker today makes the same EV in three factories on all three major continents. This also lowers Nissan’s tariff exposure, and lowers shipment cost. Diversification has its benefits.

With that in mind, and with 2017 in hindsight where the sum total of those countries were 45,474 units for the year, what happened to the Nissan LEAF’s (1) sales mix and (2) total volume in 2018? The new generation LEAF arrived in dealerships in the U.S. and Europe by the end of the first quarter of 2018.

Let’s take a look a the first nine months of 2018, for which we now have data:

Nissan LEAF USA Canada Europe Japan total Norway Jan 2018 150 0 548 3768 4466 155 Feb 2018 895 179 1540 3720 6334 781 Mar 2018 1500 423 6053 2997 10973 2172 Apr 2018 1171 408 3546 874 5999 997 May 2018 1576 906 2814 1765 7061 644 Jun 2018 1367 492 3377 1462 6698 1152 Jul 2018 1149 418 4024 2040 7631 980 Aug 2018 1315 1050 2924 2065 7354 1241 Sep 2018 1563 605 4596 2811 9575 1071 TOTAL 2018 10686 4481 29422 21502 66091 9193

As you can see in the table above, what a difference a year makes! We are only nine months into the year, and global sales of the LEAF are already ahead of all of 2017 by almost 50%. It’s obvious that the year-end number will be much higher than 50%. It’s looking likely that 2018 will finish up approximately 100% over 2017.

So that’s the total volume: On track to be up approximately 100% over 2017. But what about the geographic breakdown?

Europe has taken the lead, and Norway is almost one-third of Europe. In fact, Norway alone is within spitting distance of the U.S.! 9,193 units in Norway vs 10,686 in the U.S.

In fact, Canada is about half of Norway, so if we add Europe and Norway together, the combined number is almost 30% larger than the U.S. That’s a startling statistic.

You may also look at the inverse of that statistic/conclusion: The U.S. is punching below its weight, in the 2018 Nissan LEAF global sales breakdown. One might ask why.

The answer to that question is easy: In the U.S. is facing two particular competitors in the U.S. market, that it is not facing in Europe or Japan right now.

The first is of course the Chevrolet (GM) Bolt EV. It was briefly sold in the Europe, but when GM closed the sale of Opel to PSA on August 1, 2017, those efforts declined almost zero.

The other explanation is the Tesla (TSLA) Model 3, which has yet to be delivered in Europe. If and when the Tesla Model 3 gets approved for sale in Europe, that will obviously become a factor. Tesla said on the October 24 financial results conference call that we should expect that to begin in late February or in March.

However, what none of this explains is why Nissan’s LEAF sales are so strong in Canada, while so relatively weak in the U.S. The competitive conditions with respect to Chevrolet Bolt EV and Tesla Model 3 are the same as the U.S. In other words, those two factors explain Europe (including Norway, of course), but not Canada.

I have no answer to that. Maybe Canadians simply love Nissan and the LEAF, whereas U.S. residents don’t. I have not been presented with a satisfactory explanation to this discrepancy, that’s for sure.

Conclusions: A few

Global Nissan LEAF sales are already, after “only” nine months, almost 50% higher than all of 2017. Total global sales for the Nissan LEAF in 2018 on track to approach 100,000 units. LEAF sales in Japan, Canada, Europe and Norway in particular, have vastly outgrown the U.S. in 2018. LEAF sales in Norway and Canada combined, are now approximately 30% higher than in the U.S.

Next steps: The 230 mile range LEAF in June 2019

The radical 2018 sales increase was based on the 107 mile range LEAF being replaced with the 151 mile range version. The one arriving in dealerships in June 2019 is expected to have a range of 230 miles.

Obviously the competition isn’t standing still either. Nissan will likely take it on the chin to some degree if and when the Tesla Model 3 is approved for sale in Europe. That said, Nissan’s LEAF sales rocketed forward in 2018 on a range improvement from 107 to 151 miles. One might suspect that going from 151 miles to approximately 230 miles, has the potential to yield a similar sales boost.

