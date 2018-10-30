Sears Holdings: No Hidden Treasures Unearthed Yet

Sears' cost structure seems to be appropriate for its size (at least before the latest round of store closures), indicating that there isn't much extra SG&A fat to cut.

I haven't seen anything yet in Sears Holdings' (OTCPK:SHLDQ) restructuring filings to indicate that there are hidden treasures that will give its stock any value. So far, the filings point to a company with a shrinking customer base (as shown by the decline in Shop Your Way active members) and leased real estate that's largely worthless (as Sears plans to reject many leases).

Sears' attempt to continue operations is complicated by vendors demanding their goods back. I doubt that Sears will be able to operate profitably with a smaller store base anyways, as a further look at its cost structure shows that there isn't a lot of fat. Sears's billions in cash burn can be simply explained by the fact that it sells a low amount of merchandise per square foot and a significant proportion of that merchandise involves lower-margin items. Any retailer with that low of a level of retail productivity is doomed to substantial losses.

Cost Structure

I haven't noticed anything so far that indicates that Sears' cost structure is particularly out of proportion to its size. At the end of 2017, it had 89,000 employees (including part-time employees). J.C. Penney had 98,000 full and part-time employees at the end of 2017.

At the end of Q2 2018, Sears had around 110 million square feet of operational stores remaining, roughly 15% higher than J.C. Penney's square footage. Sears reported $841 million in selling and administrative costs during Q2 2018 (excluding store closing costs and severance costs). J.C. Penney reported $880 million in SG&A during the same quarter.

This does include advertising expense, which was around $75 million per quarter higher for J.C. Penney in 2017, as Sears leaned more on Shop Your Way points (affecting gross margins) to drive business. Removing advertising expense results in Sears' estimated selling and administrative costs (excluding advertising) for Q2 2018 being about 5% higher than J.C. Penney's. This seems reasonable for a company that had 15% more retail space than J.C. Penney at the time and indicates that its cost structure (as of Q2 2018) wasn't bloated for its size.

Toys 'R' Us did have significantly fewer (31,000) employees than Sears or J.C. Penney despite a similar number of stores. That appears to be due to the significantly smaller average store size of Toys 'R' Us, adding up to around 29 million square feet in total. Toys 'R' Us had around 26% of Sears' retail space (based on Sears's Q2 2018 store count) and around 35%-plus of the number of employees.

Real Estate Leases

Although Sears' real estate has previously been touted as quite valuable, the majority of its owned real estate is now encumbered and its leased real estate (which represented close to 70% of its stores at the end of 2017) has quite limited value.

This limited value comes despite Kmart/Sears paying below market rents. For example, Kimco mentioned that its Kmart/Sears leases have an average base rent of $5.25 per square foot, compared to the company's portfolio average of $15.95 per square foot. However, redeveloping the locations for new tenants can be costly, at around $100 per square foot.

The economics work decently for the landlords if they don't have to pay to buy back the lease. A significant cost to buy back the lease results in weak economics for the landlords, so I don't see Sears getting paid for most of its leases. This can be seen in the large number of leases that Sears is attempting to reject during restructuring.

As well, the idea that most leases have no value to Sears can be seen with the results of Sears Canada's bankruptcy. It appears that a handful of the leases had some value, but the majority don't appear to have value, despite having well below market rents. The amount received for the leases that did have value was fairly low (in the low single-digit millions $USD). Canada has less retail space per capita than the United States and also tends to have significantly more productive malls, so if Sears Canada can't receive a huge amount for its leases, it's unlikely that Sears Holdings will. Both Sears Canada and Sears in the United States had sold off many of their best leased and owned real estate properties prior to their respective bankruptcy filings as well.

Shop Your Way

I'm of the opinion that the docket mentioning that there were 251 million Shop Your Way points outstanding actually meant $251 million worth of Shop Your Way points remaining. Shop Your Way issued over $800 million in points during 2017, so it would make much more sense to have around $251 million (rather than $251,000) in points outstanding at any given time.

The bankruptcy filing also indicates that the active Shop Your Way member base is shrinking rapidly as Sears collapses its store base. The filing indicated that there were 29 million active Shop Your Way members (out of 144 million total members). Shop Your Way reportedly had 50 million active members a couple years ago.

The number of Shop Your Way points issued doesn't seem to have changed much, so what seems to be happening is that Sears is offering more and more points (to a diminishing number of shoppers) to keep its sales from collapsing further.

Conclusion

So far there hasn't been any surprises unearthed during Sears' bankruptcy filing. Its owned real estate does have some value, but its leased real estate is mostly worthless and Sears is trying to reject many of its leases. Shop Your Way's active member base is declining rapidly as Sears reduces its store base.

Sears' share price and bond prices support the notion that there hasn't been anything game changing reported in the dockets either. Sears' unsecured bonds due 2019 have been largely unchanged in price for a few weeks, while its stock is testing new lows.

