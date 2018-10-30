Shopify: Growth Continues To Defy Expectations

The recent stock downturn has rendered Shopfiy less expensive than usual, but the stock isn't a buy quite yet.

In particular, Shopify's nascent merchant solutions offerings are powering more of the company's growth. More and ore services are being added to the platform, opening new revenue opportunities.

With each passing quarter, online e-commerce technology giant Shopify (SHOP) continues to defy Wall Street's growth expectations. Shopify is perhaps the only company at a >$1 billion revenue run rate to manage growth at a ~60% y/y pace. The sheer implication of this growth at scale is enormous - in the nine months year-to-date alone, Shopify has tacked on roughly $300 million of incremental revenues that did not exist last year.

Trading for Shopify's stock has been choppy this year - particularly in the spring, when Facebook's (NASDAQ:FB) Cambridge Analytica scandal led to widespread fears that Facebook's user base would shrink, and Shopify's revenue growth would contract. (As most Shopify followers know, the majority of Shopify sellers advertise their wares via Facebook ads - traffic volumes between the two companies are heavily interlinked). Yet, even as Facebook's user base has modestly slowed down its pace of growth, overall MAUs and DAUs remain in positive y/y territory, and Shopify's revenue streams appear safe.

Shopify's revenue growth has come both from an influx of successful net new customer additions as well as a broad introduction of new services. You'll notice this quarter that revenue growth grew much faster than either subscription revenues or GMV - powering Shopify's growth of late has been its merchant solutions, which are Shopify's value-added services that it provides to sellers for a fee. Payment processing has historically been a strong revenue driver, but recently, Shopify has also introduced a varied suite of new tools. In the third quarter alone, Shopify announced the following updates:

Figure 1. New Shopify offerings Source: Shopify investor relations

Through the launch of various new services, Shopify is fulfilling its promise of being an out-of-the-box e-commerce solution that can support not just payments and shipping, but also credit (via Shopify Capital) and advanced business management features such as Shopify Locations that help entrepreneurs expand their operations.

There's little doubt that Shopify has become a much more ambitious company of late. In fact, in a rare move for internet and software businesses, Shopify even launched a physical retail presence in Los Angeles this quarter, stepping up its marketing presence via a brick-and-mortar outpost that can reel in potential clients that go untargeted in Shopify's traditional digital advertising channels.

Shopify appears to be one of the only large-cap internet/software companies to have posted a positive earnings reaction this quarter, though its stock is still down ~25% from its peak:

Though it's true that Shopify is now much cheaper than usual, it's still quite richly valued from a revenue multiple standpoint. Companies with double-digit revenue valuations have become targets in the recent pullback, with stocks like Zuora (ZUO), DocuSign (DOCU), Atlassian (TEAM), and Twilio (TWLO) all suffering dizzying falls from their all-time highs. Shopify's strong third quarter will shield it, to some degree, from the negativity cast upon companies that have not yet reported earnings (it seems so far that earnings is a 50/50 coin toss this quarter), but a ~12x forward revenue multiple will still make it a target.

The bottom line on Shopify: I'm impressed with all the advances that Shopify is making in diversifying its revenue streams and chasing growth via untraditional marketing channels. The company's efforts shine through in a revenue growth rate that nearly exceeds the realm of possibility on a company of this size. Amid extreme pessimism for growth stocks, however, Shopify is likely to continue trading in an extremely volatile fashion. I'd put Shopify on a wish list for now, targeting a price in the $110-$120 range before exploring a long position.

Q3 download: tremendous growth, slightly offset by margin disappointment

Here's a look at Shopify's third quarter results:

Figure 2. Shopify 3Q18 results Source: Shopify investor relations

The company grew revenues at a 58% y/y pace to $270.1 million, putting its year-to-date revenue growth at a staggering 62% y/y. Analysts were expecting much steeper deceleration, with a consensus target of $258.2 million (+52% y/y) for the quarter. This implies a six-point beat to Shopify's top line estimates.

You'll note as well that, continuing a trend in the year to date, merchant solutions growth contributed the lion's share of Shopify's incremental revenues, thanks in part to the introduction of new seller services. Growth in services, too, has been key to Etsy's (ETSY) success in accelerating its revenue growth. This quarter, Shopify's merchant solutions revenues grew 68% y/y to $149.5 million, capturing a 55% mix of total revenues (three points higher than the 52% mix in the year-ago quarter), while subscription revenues lagged behind with 46% y/y growth.

GMV, meanwhile (the measure of the dollar volume of products purchased via Shopify stores), rose 55% y/y to $10.0 billion - an impressive figure and a record-topper for Shopify (the prior high quarter for GMV being the holiday quarter in 2017), but paling in importance to services growth.

Shopify's press release also indicates that Shopify Payments and Shopify Capital doubled over 3Q17. This is startup-like growth for these products under the umbrella of a much larger company. Shopfiy's COO, Harley Finkelstein, also noted improvements underway for Shopify Shipping that will further deepen its market traction.

The one disappointing result this quarter, however, was on gross margins. Pro forma gross margins, as shown in the chart below, fell three points year over year to 56%. Shopify already struggles with being on the lower end of the margin spectrum among SaaS companies, thanks to its reliance on relatively lower-margin payment processing revenues - the three-point dip this quarter certainly doesn't help to justify Shopify's high revenue valuation.

Figure 3. Shopify 3Q18 margin trend

Source: Shopify investor relations

The company has a plausible excuse for the margin drop, however - a cloud migration with temporary margin headwinds. Amy Shapero, Shopify's CFO, commented as follows on the earnings call:

As we mentioned in July, our transition to a third-party party cloud platform was completed in the third quarter. With the subscription solutions gross margin headwinds of cost duplication and server depreciation now behind us, we can begin to look for ways to optimize costs on our cloud platform, which as we have said are expected to be higher than running our own cloud."

Moving forward, margins should improve as this project moves into the rear view mirror. Still, the impact on profits this quarter is noticeable - pro forma operating losses fell to a loss of -$3.6 million, or a pro forma operating margin of -1%, two points worse than +1% in the year-ago quarter. Shopify managed to beat Wall Street's pro forma EPS expectations anyway, with EPS of $0.04 blasting past consensus estimates of -$0.03.

How should investors react?

Shopify has certainly posted good results on almost all fronts (with the exception of gross margin, which should self-correct in future quarters), but investors shouldn't rush into buying Shopify. The correction in Shopify shares was long overdue, and still Shopify has not fallen as much as other high-growth tech shares despite its relatively high valuation. And with few positive catalysts on the horizon until next quarter's earnings, I find it difficult to believe that Shopify's shares can advance meaningfully from current levels, if at all.

In the long run, increased customer signups and a plethora of revenue-generating services will continue to drive Shopify's growth and shepherd it to profitability (note that in the year-to-date, Shopify is already break-even from an operating cash flow perspective). Investors should be prepared to buy if shares fall dramatically further.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.