IBM Shareholders - Don't Be Fooled By Red Hat's Non-GAAP Earnings

Non-GAAP EPS numbers are likely inflated and IBM shareholders should look at GAAP EPS when evaluating the transaction multiple.

In this case, most of the difference between GAAP and non-GAAP is located on one item.

This article stems from a user's comment on another article related with Red Hat. Basically, the commenter suggested that I was using the wrong figures for the EPS guidance. He suggested that I should use non-GAAP EPS. The reason why I am writing this article is that am afraid that IBM (IBM) investors may look to non-GAAP figures to justify the high price paid for Red Hat.

Usually, non-GAAP figures make easier, for management teams, to inflate earnings and valuations. If you don't check the financial report notes, you'll never know what they are doing with the non-GAAP earnings.

In Red Hat's case, the main item affecting non-GAAP earnings is the exclusion of non-cash share-based compensation. That pretty much makes up for the difference between GAAP and non-GAAP.

Table 1 - GAAP vs non-GAAP financials

(Source: Red Hat GAAP reconciliation presentation)

There are several stock payment schemes for employees, but the classic feature is offering shares in lieu of salary, or bonus. If used correctly, non-cash share-based compensation can align employees with the company's interests. It allows an organization to attract talent without having to spend enormous amounts of cash directly on salaries. Basically, employees join on the premise that if accomplishments are realized, like launching a new product, the company's shares will most likely rise and compensation will follow from this.

Therefore, share-based compensation is a cost and should be treated accordingly. For instance, if shares fall, the company might have to compensate employees in cash to avoid an exodus. Even if it doesn't look like a cash expense, it might easily become one.

On the other hand, when shares rise, share-based compensation rises and the amount you are adding back to non-GAAP earnings is inflated by this effect. All else equal, without a higher stock price, non-GAAP figures would be lower.

Don't get me wrong, I am a fan of share-based compensation for employees. It brings ambitious talented people into the company who otherwise wouldn't join. It also helps to control cash early in the company's life. And, it aligns the company with employees’ interests. Now, what I find troublesome is a company offering non-GAAP figures where the impact of the non-cash share-based compensation is enormous and may mislead people. The problem is the accounting treatment.

Let us dig the concrete case.

Table 2 – Red Hat GAAP EPS vs non-GAAP EPS

(Source: Red Hat GAAP reconciliation presentation)

Table 3 – Red Hat GAAP EPS vs non-GAAP EPS outlook for FY19

The difference between the two figures is huge. Considering the acquisition price at USD 190, the forward PE for FY2019 is 55 non-GAAP, while the GAAP figure is 83. That's the reason why I think it may be misleading for IBM shareholders to consider non-GAAP earnings. At 55 times non-GAAP earnings, this would already be an expensive acquisition, but at 83 times GAAP earnings, this will require deep synergies gains to make sense.

Conclusions from Red Hat Acquisition by IBM

Before advancing on this issue, I want to point out that I have recently written about the current macro context, and I still believe that we are 2-3 years away from the next recession. In my opinion, low debt tech stocks with a proven business model are interesting to hold, and Red Hat meets these criteria. The business has a sticky revenue stream, and it is very profitable. However, I was looking at this company from the perspective of an investor.

Now, looking at the acquisition from an IBM shareholder perspective, I don't think this is likely to end up making wonders. The multiple paid is huge, and the rationale for this transaction seems to be buying a small and agile growth company and hope that those traits will spread like a virus inside the acquirer. In my opinion, this seldom works, and usually, it is the acquired company that gets the bad habits of the bigger one.

The bright spot is the possibility of Red Hat's cloud and Linux businesses to benefit from IBM muscle and reach in the marketplace. But, there is also the chance of many current clients to fend-off IBM advances and search for other solutions in the market.

That said, I have been a Red Hat shareholder for quite some time and wish them all the best, but I will, most likely, use this opportunity to liquidate my position and move to the sidelines.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RHT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.