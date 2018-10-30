AIG Faces A Credibility Crisis As Earnings Loom

On Wednesday after the close, the American international Group (AIG) will be reporting earnings. We already know they won’t be very good. After all, the company has preannounced that it has suffered $1.5-$1.7 billion in Q3 catastrophe losses, and Hurricane Michael has caused another $300-$500 million in Q4 catastrophe losses, well in excess of the $500-750 million in catastrophe losses AIG was expected to suffer. The only “good news” is that AIG’s reinsurance will kick in if the company suffers another $50 million in North American catastrophe losses. This disclosure has been pretty catastrophic for AIG’s share price, sending it from $54 to $41, a 25% loss in just over two weeks.

That amounts to a more than $10 billion loss to AIG’s market capitalization, which may seem like a disproportionate reaction to what should be a one-time loss of about $2 billion. That is because AIG management is facing a crisis of confidence, after perennially suffering worse than anticipated underwriting results. In response to this late last year, AIG CEO Brian Duperreault said 2018 would be the “year of the underwriter.” Just last quarter, he said, “In the second quarter, we continued to take actions across General Insurance to establish a culture of underwriting excellence and added stellar talent. Our efforts are taking hold and we remain committed to achieving an underwriting profit as we exit 2018.”

Unfortunately, given these losses, the year of the underwriter has failed to materialize. In fact, AIG is now all but certain to generate an underwriting loss during 2018. Additionally, earlier this year, AIG paid a 45% premium to acquire Validus, a Bermudian insurer who had a larger focus on catastrophe insurance. While adding underwriting expertise was a stated rationale for the purchase, we are now left to wonder if some of these surprise losses are a result of the acquisition and whether that hefty premium was justified. With their earnings release, management owes investors a comprehensive explanation of why underwriting results continue to disappoint, what changes in standards are being made to improve future results, and when we can expect AIG’s combined ratio to sustainably fall below 100.0, resulting in underwriting profits at its property casualty unit.

Barring answers on these questions, investors may need to consider looking at alternatives, including whether to break the company up, something Carl Icahn proposed back in 2015 before backing down when a larger buyback was initiated. AIG shares trade at a dramatic discount to its $68.65 book value; $57.34 when removing its deferred tax asset and accumulated other comprehensive income. This discount would make AIG an attractive investment if it can take action to unlock value.

What is frustrating is that while underwriting at its property casualty unit remains problematic, its life business continues to perform well. Last quarter, total premiums and deposits at its life unit were a strong $7.4 billion from $5.8 billion the year before. The unit generated $962 million in pre-tax income last quarter, and we should see similar results this quarter. ROE in this business was 15% vs 8.2% for the whole company last quarter. Moreover, with interest rates continuing to rise, book yield should begin to improve as they can reinvest in securities with higher interest rates than those maturing.

AIG’s life business has about $2.8-3 billion in post-tax earnings power, meaning AIG is trading at just about 12x its life insurance business’s earnings, essentially giving its property casualty insurance business no equity value. The longer AIG stock remains around these levels, the louder the questions around AIG’s strategy will get as it would seem that spinning out the performing Life unit and leaving the property casualty business could increase value relative to the combined parts where investors who like the Life unit’s mid-teens ROE are left having to also bet on a PC turnaround that we’ve been repeatedly promised yet never materializes.

At 12x earnings (not an aggressive multiple by any means) the Life unit has $36 billion in equity, so as long as the PC business has some equity value, investors would seem to be better off with the company split. That is why the onus is on AIG’s management to use this quarter to clearly communicate what the path forward is to improve underwriting because the equity market is failing to see much if any value in that business. Given perennial setbacks, management’s credibility is also growing increasingly strained. With the stock trading at these levels, I feel the stock is too low to sell as the life business covers the current valuation. However, it has to be the PC business that drives shares higher, and at this point, it is increasingly difficult to have faith management will turn the business around. Given all the bad news should be out, I will remain long the stock through earnings. But barring a credible path to underwriting improvement with benchmarks that investors can check against in coming quarters, I suspect the stock will remain “dead money” as investor patience on a turnaround has seemingly run out. With my own patience also running low, I will likely use any strength and relief rallies towards $50 to reduce my position as the thesis of improving underwriting at AIG appears to be broken or at the least severely damaged.

